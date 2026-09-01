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Lakeville Open Horse Show raises funds for next generation of riders

Rider and horse jump over fence in competition

Jazmine Bona and The Great Gatsby compete in the jumpers

Aly Morrissey

MILLBROOK — The annual Lakeville Open Horse Show brought riders and equine enthusiasts to Riga Meadow at Coole Park Farm in Millbrook on Sunday, Aug. 30, for the 69th annual fundraiser hosted by the Lakeville Pony Club.

Horses and ponies with names like Pop Tart, Trigger and The Great Gatsby competed under a late-August sun, with ribbons and prizes distributed to riders of varying experience levels.

The show featured a mix of competitions in which horses and riders performed on level ground and over jumps, including hunter events judged on a horse’s movement, equitation events focused on the rider’s position and balance, and jumper events judged on the pair’s speed and accuracy.

Spectators also came out in support of the Lakeville Pony Club, which aims to inspire a love of riding while expanding access to a sport that can be expensive.

The Pony Club is a local branch of The United States Pony Clubs, a national organization centered on equine education for young riders. The Lakeville branch is one of the organization’s oldest continuously operating clubs. It currently has 11 members, ranging in age from 10 to 20.

“It teaches everything — veterinary work, farrier work, a little bit about everything — so you become a well-rounded horse person,” said organizer and director Linda Bushnell, who began riding at age three and is a Pony Club graduate herself.

With roots in Lakeville, the club was previously based on Route 41 before moving to the Millbrook area in 2018 after the original property was sold. Members participate in mounted activities while also learning horse management, including the day-to-day responsibilities involved in caring for horses and ponies.

Proceeds from Sunday’s horse show help support club activities, including rallies and clinics, but Bushnell said much of the fundraising goes toward maintaining Quincy, the beloved club horse available to young riders who do not have a horse of their own.

Having a horse specifically for club members is not something offered by every Pony Club, and the costs associated with Quincy — including boarding, veterinary care and farrier services — make him one of the Lakeville club’s largest expenses.

Kids pose with horse Members of the Lakeville Pony Club with their club horse, Quincy. Aly Morrissey

District Commissioner Sara Sartorini, the club’s volunteer leader and chief administrator of the Pony Club, estimated Sunday’s show would raise between $2,000 and $3,000, with proceeds also supporting club merchandise and activities throughout the year. The funds are raised through rider entry fees and sponsorships.

Years ago, Bushnell said, when the club operated out of Lakeville, many of the children interested in riding did not have a horse of their own.

“Some people thought it would be really good for the kids to be able to have their own horse,” she said. The club began offering designated riding days with Jerry, its club horse at the time, a tradition that continues today with Quincy. The arrangement gives members access to a horse without the expense of owning one.

“It’s like your own horse for a day,” Bushnell said.

Millerton resident Jaclyn Perusse purchased a gift certificate for riding lessons for her daughter, Lillian, for Christmas and said she became hooked. “She’s been riding since the day after Christmas,” said Perusse, who is also a life-long rider.

“Everyone at the club is very welcoming,” she said, adding that the short distance from Millerton is also a draw. Perusse said she and her husband were proud to see their daughter compete in her first competition Sunday.

Sartorini’s daughter, Eliza, joined the club in 2022 after her 4-H club closed. Sartorini was then recruited to serve as district commissioner.

“It’s like another part-time job,” she joked. “But it’s worth it because I know she’ll have her barn friends for life.”

Bushnell said she hopes to see the Lakeville Pony Club continue to grow.

“We need new members because the children all grow up and go to college,” she said.

Membership for 2027 costs $185 and includes access to Quincy, the club horse, monthly meetings and a weekly summer program, among other activities. Members can arrange designated days to ride him and may also compete with him in horse shows, giving children without horses of their own an opportunity to participate.

Former Pony Club member Mia Dodge returned to the show with Trigger, a young horse competing for the first time. The pair won each of their events, earning a championship ribbon.

Dodge, now 19, was 8 years old when she first competed in the Lakeville Open.

“I love getting to come back here and compete,” she said. “Pony Club taught me a lot that I now get to use when working with a young horse like Trigger. It’s a great environment to show him the ropes and support young riders."

Aly Morrissey

Mia Dodge and Trigger compete on the flat.

Madi Long
Audience Development Editor

Madison ("Madi") Long is audience development editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A native of North Canaan and graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she returned to the region after earning a bachelor's degree in Screen Studies with a minor in Culture and Media from The New School in New York City. Madi combines a passion for storytelling with experience in film, photography and digital media, having worked on numerous film and television productions while also earning recognition for her own short films. She is dedicated to helping the newspapers connect with readers across digital platforms while expanding their reach throughout the community.

Aly Morrissey

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