Legal Notices 10/10/24

Legal Notice

November 5, 2024

State Election

The Electors of the Town of Salisbury are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the following purposes:

I. To cast their votes for Presidential and Vice-Presidential electors, United States Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, and State Representative.

II. To vote on the following question for the approval or disapproval of a proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Connecticut, a vote of “Yes” being a vote for approval, and a vote of “No” being a vote for disapproval:

1. Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?

1. Deberenmendarse la Constituciestatal para permitir que la Asamblea General permita a cada votante votar en ausencia?

The full text of such proposed question with explanatory text, printed in accordance with Sec. §2-30a of the General Statutes, is available at the Town Clerk’s Office for public distribution.

The vote on the proposed question is taken pursuant to the Constitution of Connecticut.

Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling places on Election Day is as follows:

Election Day Polling Place: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068

Absentee Ballots will be counted at the Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o’clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and will remain open until eight o’clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.).

During the 14-day early voting period before said election, the hours and location of early voting will be as indicated below. Each early voting location will also offer Same-Day Registration (SDR).

Early Voting Day: Hours October 21-28 & 30, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 29 & 31, 2024: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 1-3, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early Voting / SDR Location Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

On Election Day, the hours and location of SDR will be as follows:

Election Day: Hours November 5, 2024: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SDR Location

Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 1st day of October, 2024.

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk

Town of Salisbury

10-10-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDWARD JOHN CULLEN

Late of Sharon

AKA EDWARD J. CULLEN

(24-00361)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 24, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lois Petrone

c/o Rebecca S Mensch, Van DeWater & Van DeWater, LLP, 85 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-10-24