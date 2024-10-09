Legal Notices 10/10/24

Legal Notice

November 5, 2024

State Election

The Electors of the Town of Salisbury are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the following purposes:

I. To cast their votes for Presidential and Vice-Presidential electors, United States Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, and State Representative.

II. To vote on the following question for the approval or disapproval of a proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Connecticut, a vote of “Yes” being a vote for approval, and a vote of “No” being a vote for disapproval:

1. Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?

1. Deberenmendarse la Constituciestatal para permitir que la Asamblea General permita a cada votante votar en ausencia?

The full text of such proposed question with explanatory text, printed in accordance with Sec. §2-30a of the General Statutes, is available at the Town Clerk’s Office for public distribution.

The vote on the proposed question is taken pursuant to the Constitution of Connecticut.

Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling places on Election Day is as follows:

Election Day Polling Place: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068

Absentee Ballots will be counted at the Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o’clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and will remain open until eight o’clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.).

During the 14-day early voting period before said election, the hours and location of early voting will be as indicated below. Each early voting location will also offer Same-Day Registration (SDR).

Early Voting Day: Hours October 21-28 & 30, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 29 & 31, 2024: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 1-3, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early Voting / SDR Location Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

On Election Day, the hours and location of SDR will be as follows:

Election Day: Hours November 5, 2024: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SDR Location

Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 1st day of October, 2024.

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk

Town of Salisbury

10-10-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDWARD JOHN CULLEN

Late of Sharon

AKA EDWARD J. CULLEN

(24-00361)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 24, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lois Petrone

c/o Rebecca S Mensch, Van DeWater & Van DeWater, LLP, 85 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-10-24

Classifieds 10/10/24

Classifieds 10/10/24

Help Wanted

Receptionist: for well established general dental practice in Sharon Connecticut. Flexible hours and competitive pay. For pleasant hard-working applicants please. C all 860-364-0200 or respond to office@
drnweeia.org.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Yellowjackets lose to Hawks in Falls Village

Yellowjackets lose to Hawks in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Yellowjackets co-op football team lost 47-14 to the Woodland Regional High School Hawks Saturday, Oct. 5.

Woodland’s explosive speed created breakaway plays on the ground and in the air. Woodland QB Jack Brunetti Brunetti threw for 160 yards and the Hawks’ backfield combined for 298 rushing yards.

gnh football

Economic pressures jeopardize Connecticut's farming future

Economic pressures jeopardize Connecticut's farming future

Marble Valley Farm in Kent leases land from the Kent Land Trust at below-market rates. The model enabled owner Megan Haney to grow her vegetable operation in an otherwise harsh economic climate for Connecticut farmers.

Photo by Sarah Lang

In August, the USDA’s 2024 Land Values Summary reported that Connecticut has the third most expensive farm real estate in the country (tied with Massachusetts) at two times the northeast average for dollars per acre.

To Chelsea Gazillo, the senior New England policy manager for American Farmland Trust, these numbers reflect a “farmland access and succession crisis” that has impacted the state for “the last 15 years at least.”

agriculture

Fashion and fun mark a century of service

Fashion and fun mark a century of service

Tom Barret shows off some Rummage Sale finds.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Cornwall Woman’s Society hosted its 100th anniversary celebration at Mohawk Mountain ski lodge.

“This celebration is to thank the people of Cornwall for their support and to celebrate the 100 years that the Woman’s Society has contributed to Cornwall and to needs near and far,” said Nancy Berry, co-chair of the Cornwall Woman’s Society (CWS).

