Legal Notices 10/24/24

Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation
SALISBURY — Altered plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 16 at the third round of a public hearing to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.
“Not one of these changes downsizes the enormity of this project,” said Lakeville resident Darryl Peck, encapsulating much of the public response to the amended plans.
Representatives of the applicant (Aradev LLC), led primarily by landscape architect Mark Arigoni of SLR Consulting, presented an updated development plan for the property. The changes were intended to address and respect concerns from the public and from P&Z voiced at the first two meetings of the public hearing.
Major changes to the design included moving the pool and spa, previously intended to be installed adjacent to Wells Hill Road, further back on the property, closer to the existing Inn site. Cottages, which were to be built elsewhere, will take the place of the pool and spa alongside the road in the revised schema.
The new events barn, which will house a casual restaurant, was downsized “by about 20%” from a 200 person maximum occupancy to 125, according to Arigoni. Other measures in the report included a tree health survey meant to inform a preservation plan, reducing nighttime operating hours, installing a curfew on events, stringent volume control rules for outdoor music and runoff infrastructure.
P&Z reacted positively to the updated plan, with secretary Martin Whalen saying, “It looks like a much better plan than the one they had before.” P&Z vice chair Cathy Shyer said. “I do think it is better, and I think it responded to a lot of the neighbors’ concerns.” “Tremendous job,” added commission member Robert Riva.
“I certainly think it’s a big improvement,” said P&Z chair Michael Klemens — “at least the commission thinks this is a big improvement.”
The public was less enthusiastic, citing continued concerns from earlier meetings of the hearing including noise and light pollution, increased traffic, doubts about the town’s sewage capacity, parking (both too much and too little), and aesthetic and cultural issues.
Several neighbors asked how the measures described by the applicant to control crowds and noise will be enforced. Resident Andy Plesser suggested that the events barn will be too big to police the stated 125 person limit. Fellow resident Peck entertained the idea of having a police presence at events to enforce limitations – “Perhaps, if that were a requirement, this project is completely wrong for Lakeville,” he said.
The biggest complaints seemed to be about the size of the project, and the effects such a development would have on the town.
“The project is overscaled for the neighborhood,” said resident David Bright. Plesser agreed, saying, “the project is on a scale that’s unacceptable.”
“It’s out of character with the neighborhood,” said resident Julie Norwell, echoing many other complaints about the impacts the development will have on the area.
There were also complaints levied against P&Z itself, questioning conflict of interest in the Commission with the project. Resident Joe Costa requested that any commission members with personal ties to the applicant be recused from any vote that might impact the decision.
Not all public feedback was negative: 45 year Lakeville resident Peter Oliver contributed that “the applicants have done a fine job,” while Robin Leech said, “the plan is wonderful.”
The conversation is far from over: “There will be at least two other public hearings on this,” said Klemens.
The next hearing will be conducted at the P&Z’s regular meeting on Nov. 18, with another following later in the month.
Dam walk yields views and warnings
Alec Linden
COLEBROOK — A dozen or so people ambled across the concrete and stone behemoth of the Colebrook River Dam under a crisp autumn sky on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 5 while a bald eagle circled overhead, occasionally divebombed by an angry avian neighbor. It was one of the final Housatonic Heritage Walks of the season, and the topic was floods.
“As a Corps, we’ve gotten away from saying flood prevention because it’s just not realistic to prevent floods,” said Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. He clarified that the Corps uses the terms “flood risk management” or “flood mitigation” because, as Jylkka said, “If there’s a major event like there was in ’55, there’s going to be damage downstream.”
The event in question was the quick succession of two hurricanes, Connie and Diane, in August of 1955 which devastated interior New England, especially Northwest Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the event was so destructive because the first storm, Connie, saturated the ground, which Diane then dumped up to 20 inches of rain on top of a week later. It was a very similar set up to that which caused the catastrophic flooding in the Southeast from Hurricane Helene in September.
According to the NWS, Connecticut suffered the biggest losses from that event in New England, with 77 lives lost and over 350 million dollars in property damage. Matthew Coleman, operations manager of the Naugatuck River Basin with the Corps, maintained that major flooding from large hurricanes during the 1930s and 1950s was the major impetus behind the Corps reservoir program in New England. Coleman and Jylkka confirmed that the Colebrook River Dam, which stops up Colebrook River Lake (and hides the now-submerged lost village of Colebrook River), was built as a result of the 1955 floods. The dam was finished in 1969.
Jylkka was careful to point out that floods and storms are contextual. The dam regulates its water level throughout the year – on the day of the outing, the water was quite low, which is typical Jylkka said – and so if a storm like 1955’s that arrived in fall when the water was low, it might not have such disastrous impacts. Should it arrive in spring with high water, it could be devastating.
“It doesn’t take a major hurricane to cause this devastation,” he said, referring to the events of 1955. “It’s site specific and context specific.”
An example of this was the flooding along the Little River in August which claimed three lives and wreaked havoc upon the town of Oxford and downstream municipalities. The flooding resulted not from a hurricane, but from a series of slow moving, drenching thunderstorms that dropped enough precipitation that many thought the storms might have overtaken Diane’s current record for 24-hour rainfall. After review, Diane still holds the record, but the damage from the storms remains — Route 34 in Oxford only reopened on Oct. 16, nearly two months after the floods.
Coleman said that the stretch of river which flooded in August is not under the Corps’ management – on that day, “our reservoirs did do their jobs.” However, Jylkka maintained that waterways are complex systems, and many watersheds are not under the Corps’ management. Many reservoirs are managed by drinking water firms who like to keep the reservoirs full, thus making them flood prone, Jylkka said. Even flooding in Vermont could have impacts in the Northwest Corner, he said.
For their part, the Corps has “a laundry list of stringent requirements” that keep their watersheds very well managed, Jylkka said. Coleman assured that the Corps has “a whole team of professionals on the ground in the New England District,” both doing boots on the ground maintenance and operation alongside a team of engineers monitoring weather and flow conditions.
As climate change brings wetter and wilder storms to the region, Jylkka suggested that residents “be smart and be prepared – It is more critical than ever for people to be aware of their surroundings.”
Police Blotter: Troop B
Oct 23, 2024
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Car collides with downed tree, damages other vehicle
On the evening of Oct. 14, Rebecca Ackerman of North Adams, Massachusetts, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on Route 7 in Sharon during stormy conditions when she collided with a downed tree in the road. Debris from the collision impacted a second vehicle, a Mercedez Benz GLC 300 operated by Robert Weir of Danbury, which sustained minor damage to the front end and was able to drive from the scene. The Altima was disabled and had to be towed. The operator of the Altima was found to be at fault for the damage to the other vehicle, and was issued a written warning for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Man arrested for escape
A Torrington man, John Pappajohn, was served an arrest warrant for Escape in the First Degree at GA-4 in Waterbury on Oct. 15. Pappajohn had evaded a parole-required appearance in September, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 10. On Oct. 15, he was processed by state police and was scheduled to appear at G.A. 18 in Torrington on Oct. 16.
Vehicle strikes tree
Just before midnight on Oct. 16, a 2008 Subaru Forester operated by Allison Palmer of Terryville was traveling south on Music Mountain Road in Canaan and lost control of the vehicle navigating a curve at a high speed. The vehicle struck a tree and came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound embankment of the road, suffering disabling damage. Palmer sustained laceration wounds and was transported to Sharon Hospital. She was issued a warning for traveling too fast.
Car strikes guardrail, flees scene
On Oct. 16, Helmut Lehmann of Lakeville was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on Route 112 just east of Route 41 in Salisbury. A 2007 Mitsubishi FG, operated by Jimenez Hernandez of Canaan, was two cars behind the Fusion, and attempted to pass both vehicles, striking the driver’s side of the Fusion. No injuries were reported, and the operators were able to drive their vehicles from the scene after exchanging information. Hernandez was found to be at fault and was issued an infraction for unsafe passing.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com
L. Tomaino
CORNWALL — A beautiful autumn day welcomed dogs and people to Little Guild’s 11th annual Run and Wag 5K in Cornwall Village.
In a fair-like atmosphere of live music played by Relatively Sound, food trucks and booths with local goods, people and dogs gathered before the race set off at noon.
Jenny Langendoerfer, Executive Director of Little Guild, an animal shelter in Cornwall, explained that the Run and Wag 5K is one of their main fund-raising events. “We have to raise seventy five percent of our operating costs. All the money raised by the Run and Wag goes to those costs.”
She went on to say, “The Run and Wag is a premier dog and human race. We are extremely proud of it.” This year she noted they had “79 dogs and 200 human runners and walkers entered.”
Nita Colgate, from Cornwall, was spectating with her dog, Ananda, who was adopted from the Little Guild in December. Colgate said that Little Guild was “absolutely wonderful in post adoption care.” They supplied her with dog food when Ananda ran out and wouldn’t eat his new food, in spite of it being Christmas Eve.
Robert Lindgren with Cecil, a cocker spaniel, and friends Michael Carter and pug Juniper, waited to walk the route. Lindgren said, “Little Guild is wonderful. They do great things.”
Human and canine runners depart the starting line for the 11th annual Run and Wag 5K to benefit The Little Guild in West Cornwall.L. Tomaino
Andrea Fournier came from Barkhamsted with Maverick, a yellow lab. She commented about Little Guild, “It’s a great organization. We had a 15-year-old cat from them. She was the best cat! We like to support them.”
Robert Ghitelman and Sandy Adelsberg of Cornwall were walking with their companions Airedale and Scout. Adelsberg said “The music is a lot of fun and appropriate. Great weather, lots of people came out and there are lots of happy dogs and people.”
At noon, walkers, runners and dogs all lined up at the start and were off on the five-kilometer route.
The first runner, seventeen-year-old Bradley Bozzuto, returned 16 minutes at 16 seconds later. He broke the previous individual record of 16:24 set in 2015.
The first dog-human team to finish was four-time winner, Brittany Telke with her basenji, Mazikeen from Bristol. Their time was 19:02. Brittany said of the run, “The challenging part is that she gets a little distracted (by other dogs) during the second part of the race. But she was better this year.”
Thor and Michael Geschwind, winners in the men’s category for human-dog team at the Little Guild’s Run and Wag 5K. Their time was 19 minutes, 30 seconds. Also pictured is Tara Gres.L. Tomaino
Winners in the men’s team category were Michael Geschwind and Thor the great dane-mix with a time of nineteen minutes, thirty seconds. Tara Geschwind, who also ran, said, “I just love it. I’ve been donating to Little Guild for years and years.”
John Guenther, a former president of Little Guild’s board, came in with a time of 22 minutes. He walks 12 miles daily with the little guild dogs awaiting adoption. He said the event was “A wonderful celebration of dogs and the connection people have with their animals.”
Toby, a husky/chihuahua, wore a costume of bat wings and ran with Kristin Wheeler. “It was hot. He pulled me along with his wings. It was lots of fun!”
This was a sentiment all seemed to agree with, spectators, runners, walkers, and dogs alike.
Toby, a husky/chihuahua mix wore bat wings for extra speed at the Run and Wag 5K on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Cornwall.L. Tomaino
