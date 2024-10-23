Legal Notices 10/24/24

LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2023 is due and payable on October 1, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 1, 2024 interest at the rate of 1 (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or at the Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available 9am-4pm, Monday - Friday. Tax Office is open Mon, Wed, Fri, 9am-4pm, closed 12:30pm-1:30pm.The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or e-check. Please check the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Salisbury CT this 16th day of September, 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

09-19-24

10-03-24

10-24-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0266 by Matt Schwairkert for a propane tank and generator in the Flood Plain Overlay District at 28 White Hollow Road, Lakeville, Map 28, Lot 22 per Section 401 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

10-24-24

10-31-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 15, 2024:

Approved - Application 2024-IW-037 by owner Arek Bedros Feredjian for the construction of an addition on an existing stone house in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 25 as lot 30 and is known as 264 Taconic Road, Salisbury.

Exempt - Application 2024-IW-042D by Robert Taylor for the construction of a farm storage building in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 05 as lot 01 & 38 and is known as 47 Dimond Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Taylor Farm Bolton LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

10-24-24