Legal Notices 10/31/24

LEGAL NOTICE

A meeting of the plot owners of the Amenia Island Cemetery Association will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. at the Amenia Town Hall, 4988 Route 22 Amenia, NY for the purpose of electing trustees and for such other matters that may properly come before the meeting.

The annual meeting of the trustees will immediately follow the meeting of the plot owners.

10-31-24

11-07-24

11-14-24





LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY

HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Installation of a Roof and Installation of a Generator at 84 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be a Hybrid Meeting with Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone and in person at Town Hall. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

10-31-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0266 by Matt Schwairkert for a propane tank and generator in the Flood Plain Overlay District at 28 White Hollow Road, Lakeville, Map 28, Lot 22 per Section 401 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

10-24-24

10-31-24





NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

NOVEMBER 12, 2024

7:00 P.M.

A Special Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held both virtually and in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To act upon a proposed amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a), to read as follows: “Any unsewered property hooking into an existing sewer will be charged a hook-up charge of $5,000.”

2. To act upon a proposed conveyance for $1.00 to Salisbury Housing Trust, Inc. (“SHT”) of a parcel of real estate on Undermountain Road, shown as “Town of Salisbury Vol. 30, Pg. 616 0.813+ acres” on a map entitled “Map Prepared for Salisbury Housing Trust Undermountain Road Route 41 Salisbury, Connecticut Scale 1” = 20’ January 31, 2008 Total Area = 0.813+ Acres”, prepared by Lamb Kiefer Land Surveyors, LLC, Salisbury, Connecticut, a copy of which is available at the Office of the Town Clerk. The conveyance to SHT will include reservation of an easement in favor of the Town for maintenance and access to the western portion of the property. A copy of the proposed easement language is available at the Office of the Town Clerk.

3. To act upon the proposed transfer from the Town’s Undesignated Surplus of up to $200,000 to fund (a) additional remediation costs at the Town’s former Transfer Station, (b) funding for Twin Lakes Association for control of invasive species, and (c) the purchase of two sidewalk tractors.

4. To act upon the proposed grant by the Town to James H. Cohan and Jane S. Cohan of an easement over an area lying contiguous to the easterly boundary of lands of James H. Cohan and Jane S. Cohan located at 331 Housatonic River Road for the purposes of maintaining, repairing and replacing a stone retaining wall, fill and plantings and other improvements. A copy of the proposed easement is available in the Office of the Town Clerk.

5. To act upon a proposal to authorize the Town to enter into an agreement with the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and related documents for a DEEP grant to the Town in the amount of up to $50,000.00 for the purpose of funding the Town’s Railroad Street Multi Modal Pathway and Design project. Details are available in the Office of the Town Clerk.

Members of the public may attend the Special Town Meeting in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, or remotely. The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town’s website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town Meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend remotely and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 28th day of October, 2024.

Curtis G. Rand

First Selectman

Christian E. Williams Selectman

Katherine Kiefer

Selectman

10-31-24

11-07-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JAMES F. PICTON

Late of Salisbury

(24-00408)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 15, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Mark Picton

c/o Louise F Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-31-24