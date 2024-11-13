Legal Notices 11/14/24

Legal Notice

The Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2024-IW-040 by Great Falls Construction to relocate a portion of Between the Lakes Road at 280 Between the Lakes Road, Salisbury, Map 67, Lot 07-2. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

11-14-24

11-21-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN M. PETERSON

Late of Sharon

AKA John Melvin Peterson

(24-00431)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 29, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lynn P. Kent

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz, Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

11-14-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ISABELLE R. WALLACE

Late of Lakeville

(09-00154)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 31, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Andrew Stephen Knott

Knott and Knott, LLC

125 Main Street

Cheshire, CT 06410

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-14-24


LEGAL NOTICE

A meeting of the plot owners of the Amenia Island Cemetery Association will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. at the Amenia Town Hall, 4988 Route 22 Amenia, NY for the purpose of electing trustees and for such other matters that may properly come before the meeting.

The annual meeting of the trustees will immediately follow the meeting of the plot owners.

10-31-24

11-07-24

11-14-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

THOMAS EDWARD PAVIOL

Late of East Canaan

AKA Thomas E. Paviol

(24-00441)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 29, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Amy E. Davis

c/o Linda M. Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

11-14-24


SHARON ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

LEGAL NOTICE

To Whom It May Concern, notice is hereby given that on November 18, 2024 at 6:00PM, at the Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT, the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on the following Appeal following:

Appeal #191 of Gregg Bochnovich for a variance to allow the change of use of an existing building to a dwelling with a street setback of twenty feet where the Regulations require fifty feet, Article IV. The property location is -Assessor Map 13 Parcel 4-1, corner of Butter and Sharon Mountain Roads, in the Rural Residence Zone.

At this hearing interested persons may be heard and written communication received. The application is on file at the Selectmen’s Office, Sharon, CT.

Dated at Sharon, CT this 23rd of October 2024.

William Trowbridge, Chairman

Sharon Zoning

Board of Appeals

11-07-24

11-14-24

Latest News

Owen Simmons memorialized by Rattlers Hockey

Owen Simmons memorialized by Rattlers Hockey

Family and loved ones gather on the ice at the memorial for Owen Simmons as Berkshire Rattlers Youth Hockey retire jersey no. 9. In the ice at Berkshire School's Jackman L. Stewart Athletic Center, a "9" is surrounded by crossed hockey sticks and a turtle, symbolizing the nickname of Simmons, who died suddenly in June 2024 at the age of 13.

Photo by Riley Klein

SHEFFIELD — A touching ceremony was held ahead of the first game of Berkshire Rattlers Youth Hockey Nov. 9 in the memory of former player Owen Simmons.

The number 9 was retired by the Rattlers and enshrined in the ice in front of the team bench.

community

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

interior design

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night
Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the moonlight.

halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

halloween