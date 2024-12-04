Legal Notices 12/5/24

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 26, 2024: Approved by resolution application 2024-IW-028 by ARADEV LLC for redevelopment and expansion of the Wake Robin Inn property including regulated activities in wetland and upland review areas subject to conditions. The subject property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 47 as lots 02 and 02-1 and is known as 104 & 106 Sharon Road and 53 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville. Conditions include provisions for management of invasives plants, native non-cultivar plantings, erosion and sedimentation control bonding, pre-construction meeting, escrow for inspections by the Town, third-party erosion control monitoring, and an as-built site improvement and grading plan.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

12-05-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BARBARA L. GARSIDE

Late of Norfolk

(24-00344)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 14, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Elizabeth R. Garside

c/o Mary M. Ackerly

Murtha Cullina, LLP

782 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 815

Bantam, CT 06750

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

12-05-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROGER SAUCY

Late of Sharon

(24-00455)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jeanclaude Chacon-Saucy

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Rd.

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

12-05-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KAREN BLAKEY FISHER

Late of Cornwall

AKA Karen B Borgreve

(24-00427)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 29, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Melissa Root

c/o Charles R Ebersol

Ebersol, McCormick & Reis, LLC, 9 Mason Street,

PO Box 598,

Torrington, CT 06790

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-05-24

Latest News

Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Phragmites australis australis in North Canaan.

John Coston

Finally rain. For weeks, the only place there had been moisture was in the marsh and even there, areas that usually catch my boots in the mud were dry. I could not see the footprints of the bear (or is it deer?) that have been digging up and eating the underground skunk cabbage flowers. Not that I could do anything to stop it. A layer of snow that actually sticks around for a while seems like wishful thinking these days.

Masses of skunk cabbage, Symplocarpus foetidus, appeared one spring, like magic, after we hired a team to remove the barberry from about an acre of the marsh adjacent to the driveway. Of course, it had been there all along, waiting patiently underground or hiding in the barberry’s thorny shrub-cages, but we had not seen it. That was about eight years ago; after the barberry’s removal there have been successive infestations of invasives but also, as with the skunk cabbage, some welcome new sightings of native plants.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns

'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns

Roxana Robinson reads Cornwall, Nov. 30.

Natalia Zukerman

Bob Meyers, President and Publisher of the Cornwall Chronicle, kicked off the 5th annual Cornwall Reads Cornwall event at the UCC in Cornwall on Nov. 30 with a warm welcome and a gentle reminder to silence cell phones. Over the next hour, the audience was transported back in time as local writers, editors, luminaries, and students brought the Chronicle’s archives to life.

“This reading has become an annual event,” said Meyers, “as well as a welcome distraction from Thanksgiving leftovers.” He then noted that the event “was the original brainchild of Roxana Robinson.” Meyers added, “She also arranged to have this take place on the day of her birth,” at which point the audience wished the celebrated local author a happy birthday.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

Virag Mate-Kovacs at One Cream Studio in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman

Located in the warm and welcoming multi-use building at 1 John Street in Millerton, One Cream Studio offers a personalized approach to skincare and self-care, led by Virag Mate-Kovacs, a highly skilled aesthetician with years of international experience.

Mate-Kovacs began her career in Budapest after graduating from a prestigious beauty academy in 2006. After years of honing her craft, she moved to Manhattan in 2010 to expand her skills and experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle