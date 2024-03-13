Legal Notices - 3-14-24

Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a Presidential Preference Primary of the Republican and Democratic Parties will begin with early voting on March 26, 2024, through March 28, 2024, and March 30, 2024, with the primary being held on April 2, 2024, in each town.

Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the candidates (including the category “ “Uncommitted”) which are to appear on the ballot at said primary in the manner and in the order in which such names and category are herein listed, under the office designation “Nomination for President of the United States” “, together with the addresses of such candidates:

Democrats

Name and Address:

Marianne Williamson, Washington, D.C.

Dean Phillips, Excelsior, MN.

Cenk Uygur, Los Angeles, CA.

Joe Biden, Philadelphia, PA.

Uncommitted

Republicans

Name and Address:

Ron DeSantis, Tallahassee, FL.

Nikki Haley, Daniel Island, SC.

Donald J. Trump, Arlington, VA.

Ryan Binkley, McKinney, TX., Uncommitted

Dated at Hartford, Connecticut, this 1st Day of March, 2024.

Stephanie Thomas

Secretary of the State

The foregoing is a copy of the notice that I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State in accordance with Secs. 9-433 and 9-471 of the General Statutes. As provided, such primary will begin with early voting on March 26, 2024, through March 28, 2024, and March 30, 2024, and the primary will be held on April 2, 2024. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Hours of Voting:

March 26, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 27, 2024-10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 28, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 30, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

Primary Day- 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location of Polling Place

Salisbury Town Hall

27 Main Street

Salisbury, CT 06068

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 4th day of March, 2024.

Patricia H. Williams,

Town Clerk

Town of Salisbury

03-14-24


Legal Notice

The foregoing is a copy of the notice that I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State in accordance with Secs. 9-433 and 9-471 of the General Statutes. As provided, such primary will begin with early voting on March 26, 2024, through March 28, 2024, and March 30, 2024, and the primary will be held on April 2, 2024. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Hours of Voting:

March 26, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 27, 2024-10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 28, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 30, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

Primary Day- 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voting District-1

Location of Polling Place:

Kent Town Hall 41 Kent Green Blvd.

Dated at Kent, Connecticut, this 4th day of March, 2024.

Town Clerk

Darlene F. Brady

Town of Kent

03-14-24


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on March 4, 2024:

Approved with Conditions - Special Permit Application #2024-0237 by Huestis Tucker Architects, for construction of a detached apartment on a single family residential lot in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with Sections 208, 302.6, and 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 04 as Lot 16 and is located at 177 Interlaken Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are David and Sarah Nathan.

Approved - Special Permit Application #2024-0239 by The Corner Food Pantry for a Philanthropic Use and Satellite Parking in accordance with Sections 212.3 and 703.7 of the Zoning Regulations at 80 Sharon Road, Lakeville Salisbury Assessor’s Map 47, Lot 45. Satellite parking was approved at the Saint Mary’s Church parking lot off Wells Hill Road, Map 47, Lot 46. The owner of both properties is Saint Martin of Tours Parish Corp.,

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

03-14-24

gardening

dance

