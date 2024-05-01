Legal Notices - 5-2-24

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations related to hotels and motels. Amend Section 205.1 “Table of Uses - Residential Zones” and Section 205.2 “Table of Uses—Rural Enterprise; Commercial & Industrial Zones,” add Section 213.5 “Hotels in Residential Zones,” amend Section 703.11 “Table of Parking Requirements,” and revise definitions of “Hotel” and “Motel.” The hearing will be held on Monday May 6, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00 PM) Monday through Friday.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-25-24

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0243 by Allied Engineering for a Detached Apartment on a Single Family Residential Lot at 249 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 19, Lot 4 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Sallie Ketcham. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to aconroy@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-25-24

NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

MAY 8, 2024

7:30 P.M.

The electors and others entitled to vote in Town meetings of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, are hereby warned that the Annual Budget meeting of said Town will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To act upon the budget and any supplements thereto for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, which budget has been prepared and recommended by the Board of Finance; said budget is available for inspection at the Town Clerk’s office immediately.

2. To act upon the following items, which are customarily considered at the Annual Budget meeting for approval:

a. To authorize the Board of Selectmen to borrow any sums of money they deem necessary to meet the Town’s indebtedness and current or authorized expenditures, and to execute and deliver the Town’s obligations therefore;

b. To see if the First Selectman will deliver on behalf of the Town all documents that may be necessary for carrying out any of the items in the budget;

c. To see if the Town will authorize the Board of Selectmen to accept and expend any funds allocated to the Town of Salisbury the Connecticut Department of Transportation for repairs and maintenance of roads and bridges during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 and extending to June 30, 2025, as recommended by the Board of Finance; and

d. To authorize the Board of Finance to transfer funds from surplus to cover shortages in various line items in the 2023-2024 budget.

3. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, February 5, 2025, as the date for the Annual Town Meeting.

4. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as the date for the Annual Budget Meeting.

The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town’s website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting via Zoom.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 18th day of April, 2024.

Curtis G. Rand,

First Selectman

Christian E. Williams, Selectman

Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

04-25-24

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 22, 2024:

Exempt - Request for Jurisdictional Ruling 2024-IW-008D by owner Greg Murphy for maintenance of a farm pond. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 3 as lot 6-3 and is known as 157 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

THERESA S. CARLSON

Late of West Cornwall

AKA Theresa Carlson

(24-00150)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 16, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Diane C. Hine

c/o Michael J Keenan Law, LLC, 787 Main Street, SO Glastonbury, CT 06073

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN E. GERLI

Late of Sharon

AKA John Emanuel Gerli, Jr.

(24-00161)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 18, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Margery O’Boyle Gerli

252 East Street, Sharon, CT 06069 c/o Brittany Rose Young

Whitman Breed Abbot and Morgan LLC. 500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LESTER A. HOYSRADT

Late of Salisbury

(24-00155)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 16, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Linda Roddy

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DEBORAH EYNON REYELT

Late of Salisbury

(24-00185)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 23, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

William Reyelt and Rebecca Reyelt, c/o Louise F Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP, 5 Academy Street, P.O. Box 568,

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

Town of Salisbury

Water Pollution Control Authority

Notice of Public Hearing immediately followed by a Special Meeting

Thursday, May 16, 2024

5:00 pm

A public hearing called by the Water Pollution Control Authority will be on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 5:00pm with the following agenda:

1. To receive public comment on 20% rate increase to go into effect July 1, 2024.

There will be a Special Meeting immediately following the public hearing.

This hybrid public hearing and meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom, where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The agenda and meeting instructions to join via Zoom will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas. Written comments may be submitted to the WPCA, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT 06068 or via email to townhall@salisburyct.us.

05-02-24

WARNING

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING—

TOWN OF SHARON

MAY 10, 2024

The legal voters of the Town of Sharon and those entitled to vote in meetings of said Town are hereby warned and notified that the Annual Town Meeting concerning the budget and other items of said Town, will be held at the Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM for the following purposes:

1. To see what action the Town will take in accepting the June 30, 2023 financial statements for the Town. Copies are available at the Town Hall and on the Website.

2. To see what action the Town will take in expending up to $42,000.00 out of the Undesignated Fund for the replacement of a 24-year-old John Deere Tractor and attachments for the Sharon Green Committee, as approved by the Board of Finance.

3. To see what action the Town will take for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, regarding the following, as approved by the Board of Finance:

a. To adopt the annual budget of the Town of Sharon. Copies are available at Town Hall and on the Website

4. To see what action the Town will take for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 regarding the following as approved by the Board of Finance:

a. To authorize the acceptance and expenditure of TOWN AID ROAD funds for the maintenance, construction and reconstruction of our Town roads and bridges;

b. To authorize expenditures of up to $9,600.00 from the Sharon Cemetery Fund;

c. To authorize the acceptance and expenditure of any state, federal or other funds or grants for educational purposes;

d. To authorize the expenditure of up to $1,000.00 in interest from the Virginia Brown Fund for Nature’s Classroom;

e. To authorize the acceptance and expenditure of any funds or grants for general municipal purposes;

f. To authorize the expenditures of up to $5,000.00 from the 67 Main Street Account for general maintenance of that building; and

g. To authorize the expenditures of up to $ 181,930.00 from the Equipment Replacement Account for a new F550 Truck.

5. To see what action the Town will take to adopt the proposed Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan, as approved by the Board of Finance. Copies are available at the Town Hall and on the Website.

6. To see what action the Town will take to approve the receipt and expenditure of LoCIP funds in the amount of $71,914.00 for tennis court replacement at Veterans’ Field.

7. To see what action the Town will take to adopt the proposed Board of Education Six Year Capital Building Project Plan. Copies are available at the Town Hall and on the Website. Dated at Sharon, Connecticut this 23rd of April 2024.

SELECTMEN OF THE TOWN OF SHARON

Casey T. Flanagan

Lynn S. Kearcher

John G. Brett

05-02-24