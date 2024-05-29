Legal Notices - 5-30-24

Latest News
HARTFORD — When Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill (HB) 6664 on June 29, 2023, effectively closing the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) Hartford facility, it was the end of an era.
Since 1988, the MIRA site had been used as a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant incinerating garbage from the region, including the Northwest Corner, and producing electricity at a rate of 400,000 megawatts per hour. One third of all Connecticut’s trash was processed there.
The eighty-acre South Meadows site located on the shore of the Connecticut River just south of Hartford originally served 70 Connecticut towns.
At present there are no landfills in Connecticut and only five other incinerators (in Bristol, Preston, Plainfield, Bridgeport, and Lisbon). As a result, 860,000 tons of garbage is now being shipped three hours west to the Keystone Sanitary landfill in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, and taken by railroad to Tunnel Hill Reclamation Landfill in Lexington, Ohio.
According to Housatonic Regional Resources Recovery (HRRA) Executive Director Jennifer Heaton-Jones, Connecticut residents produce 3.5 million tons of municipal solid waste annually, yet the state only has capacity for 2.7 million tons. Heaton-Jones said it takes 125,000 trucks to move our 3.5 million tons of waste to existing facilities and 29,000 more trucks to move the rest out-of-state.
MIRA was replaced by MIRA Dissolution Authority (MDA), which has been tasked with shutting down the facility, selling the operable heavy equipment, selling scrap metal, and cleaning up the site. MDA is obligated by Public Act 23-170 to “continue to operate the authority’s transfer stations until acceptable alternatives, operated by entities other than the authority, become available, as determined by the Commissioner of Energy and Environmental Protection.”
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal revealed his concern and grasp of the looming crisis. “The closure of the MIRA facility in Hartford has brought more attention to a longstanding issue facing Connecticut, its towns and residents – how to better address our solid waste crisis. State and local governments, along with environmental advocates, have been discussing various initiatives including increased recycling, food waste diversion and reducing municipal solid waste. Initiatives such as establishing anaerobic digesters to process food waste have already received federal funding with my support. I will continue to collaborate with state and local officials, advocates and businesses to provide federal support for their initiatives.”
The story of the MIRA facility began on December 19, 1921, when the Hartford Electric Light Company (HELCO) fired up the South Meadows Station. The $5 million facility was “seen as a marvel of efficiency,” according to the Connecticut Resources Recovery Authority (CRRA). Equipped with coal conveyors and automatic stokers, the plant burned 250 tons of coal daily. In 1928, the first commercial mercury cycle generating units in the world opened at the South Meadows Station. Despite its thermodynamic efficiency, once mercury’s health risks were known it was discontinued.
The South Meadows Station was converted to petroleum fuels by the 1940s and, in 1978, the “Mid-Connecticut Project” was proposed as a $150 million garbage-burning plant to resolve the region’s solid waste disposal problems. Four dual turbine Pratt & Whitney backup generators provided emergency power to the switch yards in the event the main boilers went offline, like during the Northeast Blackout of 1965. For every 800,000 tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), 16,000 tons of ferrous metal was recovered for recycling. The Regional Recycling Center (RRC) also received 80,000 tons per year of cardboard, paper, newspaper, plastic, and soda cans.
In 2001, the site was purchased by the CRRA, which required prior environmental contamination be remediated. There were 45 areas of concern identified through thousands of soil samples taken.
The South Meadows site went through 12 years of active remediation work at a cost of $28 million, including removal of 60,000 tons of impacted soil, pumping and treatment of ground water, installation of engineered controls, imposition of deed restrictions and environmental land use restrictions. Eversource, which has an easement for its massive transformers on site, uncovered some deep pocket of theretofore unknown historical contamination, which halted the remediation process.
In 2020 MIRA asked the state for $330 million to restore the South Meadows but they were turned down by Katie Dykes, Commissioner of DEEP, who chastised MIRA for presenting a “false choice, and a bad deal for taxpayers across the state, Hartford residents, and the environment. I expect more from MIRA as a public sector trash authority. Today, I asked that the MIRA board deliver to the state a real plan, fully exploring all the options. MIRA was envisioned to be a partner for the state in implementing sound policy on waste, recycling, and the environment.”
Governor Lamont was also not a fan of the MIRA remediation proposal. He said, “I cannot support sending hundreds of millions of state taxpayer or electric ratepayer dollars to MIRA to attempt to keep a failing decades-old facility running, right here in Hartford where it impacts our vulnerable residents. A permanent trash export operation is also a nonstarter. It’s time for new ideas.”
Tom Kirk, President of MIRA at that time, expressed his disappointment. “Regrettably, the operations plan portends planning for a regressive initiative to commence large scale transport to and landfilling at distant out-of-state landfills. MIRA is disappointed in the collective failure of Connecticut’s policymakers to mobilize to prevent this environmental and public service tragedy.”
At a meeting Tuesday, May 14, the MDA Board, which is headed by Lamont appointee Bert Hunter, Chief Investment Officer of Connecticut Green Bank, voted to retain the $56 million remaining in their coffers to use towards remediation of the site, which is essentially a brownfield.
MDA approved a $629,500 contract with Weston and Sampson Engineers to conduct the South Meadows Redevelopment Considerations Study, to determine the environmental impacts of future use and identify hazards such as lead in the thermal systems, pipes, insulation, paint, flange gaskets, valve packing, pipe dope, and plaster surfacing materials. In the current location, there are mercury vapor light tubes, high pressure sodium lamps, and mercury switches. The coal ash pond may contain heavy metals, including arsenic, mercury, cadmium, chromium, lead, nickel, and selenium.
The existing level of toxins may delay tearing down the massive brick, cement, and steel structures. It will be difficult to dispose of the toxic rubble. Despite the site contamination, a turtle was sunning on a rock in the pond, grey herons posed, eagles were nesting in nearby trees, and a coyote ran through the empty plant.
The cost to perform this work is estimated and funded at $3.3 million. All MSW delivered to the plant was processed into refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and combusted to produce electricity. The last load of MSW was delivered to the plant on July 11, 2022; the last boiler was shut down on July 19, 2022, and all the RDF was consumed.
The dissolution of MIRA has had a significant impact on the Northwest Corner. The Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) has until June 30, 2027, to come up with a Municipal Service Agreement (MSA) to either secure alternative waste management services or transition to a regional waste authority like the MIRA Torrington transfer station.
MDA has agreed to keep the tipping fee (a fee paid by those who dispose of waste in a landfill, based on the weight of the disposed waste) at $131 per ton until 2027. After that, the towns are on their own to find a place to send their trash.
LAKEVILLE — Both State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) and State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) expressed satisfaction that a bill addressing the use of herbicides passed in the recently concluded session of the Connecticut General Assembly.
Interviewed by phone on May 19, Harding said the bill, which requires railroads, including the Housatonic Railroad in the Northwest Corner, to comply with existing Massachusetts regulations on the use of herbicides to control vegetation along railroad tracks.
“I hope the folks who live along the railroad will start to see the results,” said Harding.
Horn, interviewed May 20, concurred but sounded some cautionary notes.
She said the governor has not yet signed the bill, although she expects that to happen.
There are questions of federal vs. state authority that need to be settled.
And “there are still some challenges to enforcement.”
The change that means the most to trackside communities is that railroads must submit more detailed yearly management plans than in the past, and those plans are subject to a 45-day public comment period.
Both legislators were asked about significant bills that passed in the “short session.”
Harding said he was pleased that funding for school construction in Sherman made it through the session.
He also cited the action taken against the use of PFAs ( per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), or “forever chemicals.” Harding noted that several states have taken similar action to ban or severely restrict the use of PFAs, which have multiple industrial and manufacturing uses.
“PFAs are showing up in wells,” Harding said. “This is the first step in doing something about it.”
Harding was also happy to report that the legislature now requires that when a police dog is injured or killed in the line of duty, the funds for replacing the dog now go to individual police department, not to the state.
And legislation passed that allows police more leeway in shutting down illegal street racing events.
Asked about his new role as Senate minority leader, Harding said at first the job was “overwhelming.”
“But once I got into a routine, with a good team, it worked.”
By the end of the session, “it was fun and rewarding.”
Horn said among the items that made it through the session is a bill that allows municipalities to create a “homestead exemption.” This allows towns to give homeowners a property tax break of between five and 35%, in perpetuity if the town wants.
Towns can also purchase and deploy “noise cameras,” devices that measure decibels and take photos or video of offending vehicles. Horn said to use this a town must have a noise ordinance and purchase the equipment. Violators can get warnings and fines.
Also of interest to towns is legislation that Horn said “brings clarity” to towns sharing purchased services with each other or through their regional council of governments, and legislation that adds funding for finding alternative facilities for municipal solid waste disposal and organic waste diversion programs.
Trinity Lime Rock turns 150
LIME ROCK — Trinity Episcopal Church celebrated its 150th anniversary in low-key fashion Sunday, May 26.
Geoff Brown provided some historical background.
The church was built by U.S. Senator William Barnum, a resident of Lime Rock, and opened in 1874.
The Barnums took their horse-drawn carriage to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury on Sundays. A popular post-service activity was a carriage race back to Lime Rock.
The senator enjoyed it, anyway. He almost always won.
His wife, not so much.
After a particularly muddy race back, in which Barnum did not win, Mrs. Barnum said something along the lines of, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we had an Episcopal church in Lime Rock?”
Barnum took the hint.
Brown said the church building (not the subsequent additions) was built before there was an official parish.
The first priest at the church was Father Milledge Walker, a Canadian. Brown said Walker’s appointment represented the third try to find someone for the post.
“Possibly because of the guy running things,” i.e. Barnum.
The May 26 service stressed the concept of the Holy Trinity. Rev. Heidi Truax’s sermon featured children from the Sunday School drawing their ideas of what the Trinity looks like and means on paper and easels set up in front.
Truax said she got the idea from the “chalk talks” delivered by the late Rev. Aaron Manderbach, a retired priest who lived in the Northwest Corner and served as interim priest whenever one of the Episcopal parishes in the area had a vacancy.
Truax said the chalk talks, in which Manderbach would talk a bit, draw on the blackboard, talk some more, and so on until he made his point both orally and visually, were a huge hit with everyone, even her own squirmy youngsters.
She attempted to replicate the chalk talks for her own sermons, with disappointing results.
“It would help if I could draw.”
For the May 26 service, she hit on the idea of having the Sunday School students handle the art while she delivered the sermon.
CORNWALL — Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas awarded Cornwall Consolidated School with the “Red, White and Blue” distinction thanks to student research on the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The designation recognizes one school each year for going above in beyond in civics education. The ADA project by the seventh-grade class was the highest scoring project of 2024 and earned CCS the award. Thomas visited the school May 20 to speak with the students and present a gold citation along with a check for $1,000.
Thomas said the theme of the distinction is “connecting communities.” She explained to the students that, even though they may be too young to vote, “you can still have a voice, you can still make change, you can still impact your community at any age.”
Arienne Orozco, director of outreach and engagement at the Secretary of State’s office, said “the competition was quite fierce this year, so the fact that we’re here in West Cornwall is a great testament to the program that exists here.”
“This has been such an exciting, wonderful moment for our school. I cannot be more proud every since day,” said Principal Leanna Maguire to the student body. “You are changing the lives in our community and far, far beyond.”
Seventh grade social studies teacher Will Vincent spoke highly of the students who worked on the project.
Later in the week, Vincent was named Connecticut’s most passionate social studies teacher. He was nominated by the students and was selected from a pool of teachers across the state.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway was pleased to the see “the capital comes to Cornwall two different times in one week.”