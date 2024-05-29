Legal Notices - 5-30-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

GLADYS SAGE JABLONSKI

Late of Canaan

(24-00216)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 16, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Joey Sage Jablonski

84 Trescott Hill Rd.,

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

05-30-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BENJAMIN SANDERS

Late of Falls Village

(24-00190)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 14, 2024. ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Abigail D. King

c/o Matthew J Lefevre,

Law Offices of Matthew Lefevre, Esq PC, 38 Woodland Street, Harford, CT 06105

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

05-30-24


BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.

The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley. Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.

New and returning application forms for the 2024-2025 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.

Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2024. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2024.

MIRA shutdown: Connecticut’s solid waste crisis

Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) trash-burning, Waste to Energy (WTE) plant in Hartford’s South Meadows was closed in 2022. The site first opened as a power plant on December 19, 1921 when the Hartford Electric Light Company fired up the South Meadows Station.

Jennifer Almquist

HARTFORD — When Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill (HB) 6664 on June 29, 2023, effectively closing the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) Hartford facility, it was the end of an era.

Since 1988, the MIRA site had been used as a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant incinerating garbage from the region, including the Northwest Corner, and producing electricity at a rate of 400,000 megawatts per hour. One third of all Connecticut’s trash was processed there.

Legislation restricts railroad herbicide use

LAKEVILLE — Both State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) and State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) expressed satisfaction that a bill addressing the use of herbicides passed in the recently concluded session of the Connecticut General Assembly.

Interviewed by phone on May 19, Harding said the bill, which requires railroads, including the Housatonic Railroad in the Northwest Corner, to comply with existing Massachusetts regulations on the use of herbicides to control vegetation along railroad tracks.

Trinity Lime Rock turns 150

Rev. Heidi Traux reflected on the Holy Trinity May 26.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LIME ROCK — Trinity Episcopal Church celebrated its 150th anniversary in low-key fashion Sunday, May 26.

Geoff Brown provided some historical background.

Seventh grade civics project earns CCS state recognition

The seventh grade class at CCS stand with Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas and social studies teacher Will Vincent at a handicap parking space that was restenciled as part of the ADA research project.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas awarded Cornwall Consolidated School with the “Red, White and Blue” distinction thanks to student research on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The designation recognizes one school each year for going above in beyond in civics education. The ADA project by the seventh-grade class was the highest scoring project of 2024 and earned CCS the award. Thomas visited the school May 20 to speak with the students and present a gold citation along with a check for $1,000.

