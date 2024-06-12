Legal Notices - 6-13-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN W. PRESTON

Late of West Cornwall

(24-00227)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 30, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kim Preston Dube

c/o Neal Dennis Wright, Cramer & Anderson, LLP, 46 West Street, PO Box 278, Litchfied, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-13-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELLEN S. KLOKE

Late of North Canaan

(23-00310)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 4, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lyle P. Kloke

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-13-24


Legal Notice

A certified list of Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Justices of the Peace is be on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT copies thereof are available for public distribution.

A certified list of Republican and Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Registrar of Voters will be on file with the Office of the Secretary of the State, 165 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT, and copies thereof will be available for public distribution.

A Primary will be held August 13, 2024 if the required primary petition(s) for opposition candidate(s) is filed, pursuant to Sections 9-382 to 9-450 of the Connecticut General Statutes, not later than 4 pm on June 11, 2024. Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing of opposing candidacies, including schedules, may be obtained from: Marel Rogers, Democratic ROV and Barbara Coords, Republican ROV at 63 Main St, PO Box 385, Sharon.

Linda Amerighi,

Sharon Town Clerk, Sharon

06-13-24

Classifieds - 6-13-24

Classifieds - 6-13-24

Help Wanted

Assistant Property Manager: Fluency in English and Spanish required. Computer competency preferred. Duties include working with team to address tenant issues, rent collection, follow up on repairs. Must have own car. Full time with great career opportunity. Salary commensurate with skills. 917-549-9088. janelevi@aol.com.

Falls Village Landscaping Company Hiring: Looking for an experienced gardener for ongoing garden maintenance and new landscape installations. Those interested must have plant knowledge, 3+ years experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean driving record. Competitive pay and sign-on bonus. Gardener Assistant Looking for a gardener assistant to help with garden maintenance and new landscape installations. No experience required, but must be motivated and eager to learn.Contact garret@bluespadelandscaping.com or 860-402-7307 to apply.

Red Sox and Royals clash in AAA little league showdown

Red Sox and Royals clash in AAA little league showdown

Teddy Kneeland braces for impact with the catcher.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The Steve Blass Northwest Connecticut Red Sox dropped a nailbiter 10-9 loss to Torrington Royal at Major Besse Park June 5.

The penultimate game of the AAA regular season came down to the wire with Torrington securing a walk-off victory in the final inning. The Red Sox, composed of players aged 9 to 11 from the six Region One towns, played a disciplined game and shook hands with their heads held high after the loss.

Art sale to support new nonprofit

Art sale to support new nonprofit

“Galactic Dance,” a 90-by-72-inch work by painter Tom Goldenberg of Sharon, is one of about 20 works featured in a fundraising art sale at The White Hart Inn from June 14 to 16.

Provided

It has been said that living well is an art. For Keavy Bedell and Craig Davis, that art form doesn’t end in the so-called Golden years. The two Lakeville residents have created a new nonprofit organization called East Mountain House that will help make end-of-life kinder and gentler.

Bedell has been active in the community, providing access to all levels of assistance to people who are finding it hard to do the essential tasks and activities that bring meaning and joy to their lives. She is trained in contemplative care and is a certified end of life doula.

A Heroine’s tale at Hunt Library

A Heroine’s tale at Hunt Library
Provided

On Thursday, June 20 at 2 p.m., the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, in collaboration with the Falls Village Equity Project, will host “Honoring a Heroine: The MumBet Story.” This event features storyteller and museum educator Tammy Denease, who will bring to life the inspiring true story of Elizabeth “MumBet” Freeman.

Elizabeth Freeman, also known as MumBet, was an enslaved African nurse, midwife, and herbalist. Born around 1744 in Claverack, New York, she spent 30 years enslaved in the household of Colonel John Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Ashley was one of the creators of the 1773 Sheffield Declaration which stated that “Mankind in a state of nature are equal, free, and independent of each other, and have a right to the undisturbed enjoyment of their lives, their liberty and property.” This same language was used in the United States Declaration of Independence of 1776 and in the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780. Evidence suggests that MumBet overheard these ideas when Colonel Ashley held events in his home and when the documents were read aloud in the public square. Seeking freedom, she turned to Theodore Sedgwick, a prominent attorney who helped draft the Sheffield Declaration with Colonel Ashley. MumBet, along with an enslaved man named Brom, began the process of fighting for their freedom. Historians note that Sedgwick, along with many of the lawyers in the area, decided to use the case as a “test case” to determine if slavery was constitutional under the new Massachusetts Constitution.

