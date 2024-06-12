Legal Notices - 6-13-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN W. PRESTON

Late of West Cornwall

(24-00227)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 30, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kim Preston Dube

c/o Neal Dennis Wright, Cramer & Anderson, LLP, 46 West Street, PO Box 278, Litchfied, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-13-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELLEN S. KLOKE

Late of North Canaan

(23-00310)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 4, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lyle P. Kloke

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-13-24





Legal Notice

A certified list of Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Justices of the Peace is be on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT copies thereof are available for public distribution.

A certified list of Republican and Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Registrar of Voters will be on file with the Office of the Secretary of the State, 165 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT, and copies thereof will be available for public distribution.

A Primary will be held August 13, 2024 if the required primary petition(s) for opposition candidate(s) is filed, pursuant to Sections 9-382 to 9-450 of the Connecticut General Statutes, not later than 4 pm on June 11, 2024. Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing of opposing candidacies, including schedules, may be obtained from: Marel Rogers, Democratic ROV and Barbara Coords, Republican ROV at 63 Main St, PO Box 385, Sharon.

Linda Amerighi,

Sharon Town Clerk, Sharon

06-13-24