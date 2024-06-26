Legal Notices - 6-27-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BETTY B. BERNOI

Late of North Canaan

AKA Betty

Baldwin Bernoi

(24-00262)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 11, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Melody Dean

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101, Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M .Foley

Clerk

06-27-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

RUTH R. SHIBUYA

Late of North Canaan

(24-00214)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 23, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Donna D Vincenti

c/o Stephan Gellman

Shipman & Goodwin, LLP

One Constitution Plaza

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-27-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CAROL A. KNUTSON

Late of Sharon

(24-00241)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 11, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Stephen Knutson

480 Cornwall Bridge Road

Sharon, CT 06069

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

06-27-24 656169

Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Litchfield warrant served

Athena sells 5 CT nursing homes

Athena sells 5 CT nursing homes

Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Chore Service in bloom

Chore Service in bloom
Alexander Wilburn

Chore Service, Inc. held its annual fundraising garden party at the home of Ann Goodbody in the Sharon hills on Saturday, June 22. The nonprofit shines as a lifeline for Litchfield County’s aging community, powered by dedicated volunteers who bring relief to elderly, disabled, or immobile residents. Whether it’s grocery shopping, household cleaning, snow plowing, or lawn care, these volunteers ensure that those they assist can live safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes. Left to right, Chet Krayewski, Peter Pileski, Chore Service Board Member Priscilla McCord and Marina Kotchoubey.

Falls Village celebrates 100 years of volunteer emergency responders

Falls Village celebrates 100 years of volunteer emergency responders

Fire Chief Matt Hansen led the FVVFD crew into the tent during the department’s 100th birthday gala.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department held a gala Saturday evening, June 22, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. It was part of the ongoing celebration of the department’s 100th anniversary.

The fire department used the same tent that didn’t get used on Friday, June 14 for the HVRHS graduation because of the threat of thunderstorms.

