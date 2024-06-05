Legal Notices - 6-6-24

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list of Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury for election as Justices of the Peace will be on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, and copies thereof will be available for public inspection.

A certified list of Republican party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury for election as Justices of the Peace was not received in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut.

A Primary will be held August 13, 2024 if the required primary petition(s) for opposition candidate(s) is filed, pursuant to Sections 9-382 to 9-450 of the Connecticut General Statutes, no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 11, 2024. Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing of opposing candidacies, including schedules, may be obtained from: Jennifer Law, Democratic Registrar of Voters, or Maureen Dell, Republican Registrar of Voters, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 30th day of May, 2024.

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk

06-06-24





Message to Customers of the Sharon Water System:

On June 10th and June 11th, the Sharon Sewer and Water Commission will be flushing the water mains between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. On June 10, all lines north of West Main Street including West Main and Hospital Hill will be completed. The remainder of the system will be flushed on June 11th, 2024.

Customers can expect to experience intermittent decreases of water pressure with the potential for discolored water. Limiting water consumption will help to minimize the impact on individual service lines. It is also advisable to refrain from doing laundry, as potential iron and manganese slugs could result in staining.

If any customers notice that their water is discolored or turbid after 4:00 PM they should run their water until it clears before consumption or laundry. Past experience has shown water quality to return to normal within a couple of hours. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause you, and thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions or concerns, please call VRI at 860-364-0457.

06-06-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 28, 2024:

Approved - Application 2024-IW-010 by owner 235 Belgo Road LLC (Benjamin Palmer) for Septic System Installation, Driveway, and Waterline Partially in the Upland Review Area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 09 as lot 09 and is known as 235 Belgo Road, Lakeville.

Approved with Conditions - Application 2024-IW-011 by Greg Murphy for cleaning and grading of pond edges and management of invasive species. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 34 as lot 01 and is known as 31 Robin Hill Lane, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Elizabeth J Oestreich.

Exempt - Application 2024-IW-009 by Engineer Patrick Hackett for Replacement of a Failing Septic System as a Use Incidental to the Maintenance of a Residential Property. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 05 as lot 33 and is known as 47 State Line Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Kevin and Otto Eisermann.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

06-06-24





NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SHARON

A Special Town Meeting of the Town of Sharon, Connecticut, will be held at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut, on June 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. to consider and determine by vote of all eligible voters in attendance, the following questions:

1. Shall the First Selectman be authorized to execute and bind the Town to an Option to Lease granting the Sharon Housing Trust, Inc. an option to enter into a 99-year Real Estate Lease relating to the development of affordable rental housing on town-owned property known as the Sharon Community Center at 99 North Main Street, which option is to be exercised within one year, plus a possible extension of three months beyond said one year option term?

2. Shall the First Selectman be authorized to execute and bind the Town to a 99-year Real Estate Lease Agreement for $1.00 per year, for the lease of the Town’s 99 North Main Street property to the Sharon Housing Trust, Inc on such terms and conditions the Board of Selectmen negotiates for the development, construction, operation, financing and rental of affordable housing units as defined by Connecticut law?

A copy of the proposed Option to Lease with all terms and conditions and a copy of a proposed Real Estate Lease with draft terms and conditions are located and available for review in the Sharon Town Clerk’s office and on the Town Website. Dated at Sharon, Connecticut, this 28th of May 2024.

Casey T. Flanagan,

First Selectman

Lynn S. Kearcher, Selectman

John G. Brett,

Selectman

06-06-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

KITTY CRAIN BENEDICT

Late of Canaan

AKA Kitty Benedict

(24-00052)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 16, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Nancy Bayersdorfer

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz, and Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101,

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-06-24