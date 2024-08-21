Legal Notices - 8-22-24

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0257 by ARADEV LLC for a Hotel at 104 & 106 Sharon Road, Lakeville, Map 47, Lot 113 per Section 213.5 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Wake Robin LLC. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

08-22-24

08-29-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0255 by Michael Trapp Inc. for an Accessory Apartment at 514 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 30, Lot 04 per Section 208.1 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owners of the property are Priscilla and Alan McCord. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

08-22-24

08-29-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 12, 2024:

Approved - Application 2024-IW-029 by Pat Hackett, P.E. for a new septic system and well. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 19 as lot 27-1 and is known as 5 Bloomer Lane, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Angela Cho and Xin Yu.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Upheld - Cease and Correct Order for an operation within a wetland or watercourse involving alteration and the removal of material and clearing within 75 feet of wetlands and watercourses conducted at 105 Interlaken Road, Lakeville without the benefit of a permit. Specifically, vegetation removal has occurred along the southern shoreline of Lakeville Lake. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 38 as lot 11. The owners of the property are Richard and Madlyn Primoff.

Upheld - Cease and Correct Order for an operation within a wetland or watercourse involving the removal of material, alteration of such wetland or watercourse, and earth moving/excavating within 75 feet of wetlands or watercourses conducted at 433 Salmon Kill Road without the benefit of a permit. Specifically, altering and excavating within a stream channel, constructing armored stream banks, and grading surrounding uplands along perennial and intermittent watercourses on the northwest side of Salmon Kill Road. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 30 as lot 12. The property owner is Michael P. Carter.

Upheld - Cease and Correct Order for an operation within a wetland or watercourse involving the removal of material, alteration of such wetland or watercourse, and earth moving/excavating within 75 feet of wetlands and watercourses conducted at 198 Between the Lakes Road without the benefit of a permit. Specifically, mechanized weed and sediment harvesting/removal along the western shoreline of East Twin Lake as well as deposition of sand/beach materials. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 58 as lot 02. The property owners are Scott and Diane Nash.

Upheld-Cease and Correct Order for an operation within a wetland or watercourse involving the removal of material, alteration of such wetland or watercourse, and earth moving/excavating within 75 feet of wetlands and watercourses conducted at 73 Rocky Lane without the benefit of a permit. Specifically, mechanized weed and sediment harvesting/removal along the western shoreline of East Twin Lake. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 66 as lot 34. The property owners are Stephanie Field Martin and William Todd Spoor.

08-22-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Zoning Board of Appeals

Notice is hereby given that the following application was approved subject to conditions by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 13, 2024:

Application #2024-0254 for a variance from the required setback to wetlands for a principal building. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 23 as Lot 50 and is known as 264 Taconic Road, Salisbury, Connecticut. The owners of the property are Arek Feredjian and Elina Tunyan.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

08-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAN BELL FAIRSERVIS

Late of Salisbury

(24-00315)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 13, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Louise F Brown

Ackerly, Brown LLP

5 Academy Street,

P.O. Box 568,

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

08-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BARBARA R. WHITFORD

Late of East Canaan

(24-00313)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 13, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Kevin M. Whitford

204 Colebrook River Road

Winsted, CT 06098

Lisa Gilpatric

287 East Canaan Road

Canaan, CT 06024

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

08-22-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELISABETH A. MILLER

Late of Falls Village

(24-00224)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 13, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Ralph Carl Miller

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Rd.

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

08-22-24