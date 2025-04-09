Legal Notices - April 10, 2025

Legal Notice

FOR AREAWIDE

Records Disposal

In keeping with state and federal regulations on records retention and disposal, school officials plan to destroy records of Special Education and 504 students who left or graduated from Regional School District No. 7, Barkhamsted Elementary School, Colebrook Consolidated School, Botelle School in Norfolk or Hartland School on or before June 30, 2018 or were born before July 1, 2000.

Please be advised that records may be needed for Social Security benefits or other purposes. The destruction is scheduled to take place after July 1, 2025.

Anyone wishing to review his/her records or obtain the original may do so by calling Quentin Rueckert, Director of Shared Services, at 860-379-8583, before June 4, 2025.

04-10-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0279 by owners Sievert and Eliza McCabe for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 21 Mount Riga Road, Salisbury, Map 14, Lot 17 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 21, 2023 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen

Secretary

04-10-25

04-17-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on March 24, 2025:

Approved - Application 2025-IW-048 by owners Maureen and William Barton for hydroraking. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 23 as lot 58-2 and is known as 15 + 15A Slater Road, Salisbury.

Approved - Application 2025-IW-049 by owners Tara and Edward Frischling for hydroraking. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 68 as lot 6 and is known as 42 Slater Road.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

04-10-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA WENDT NESBITT

Late of Lakeville

(25-00055)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 27, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Michael M. Nesbitt

c/o Michael Downes Lynch, Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Chief Clerk

04-10-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JANE L. MCGARRY

Late of Salisbury

(25-00113)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 27, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

John Frederick McGarry

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-10-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

IVAN BODIS-WOLLNER

Late of New York

(24-00525)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Olie Bodis-Wollner

c/o Edward F Krzanowski

Day Pitney LLP,

75 Isham Road,

Suite 300, West Hartford, CT 06107

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

04-10-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

WILLIAM J. MANASSE

Late of Sharon

AKA William Manasse

(25-00078)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Deborah L. Manasse

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101,

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

04-10-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DONNA AAKJAR

Late of Salisbury

(25-00104)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Linda Perry Snyder

c/o Michael Peter Citrin

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan. CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-10-25