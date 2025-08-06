Legal Notices - August 7, 2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELIZABETH NICHOLAS GEER

Late of Lakeville

(25-00300)

The Hon. Jordon M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated, July 23, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciaries at the address below.

Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Julia Geer Hobro,

101 Behrens Road,

New Hartford, CT 06057

and

Laura Allyn Geer,

40 Valley Road,

PO Box 1922,

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley, Clerk

08-07-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 28, 2025:

Exempt - Application IWWC-25-64 by Christian Allyn for “effective management of invasive plants with a 2% Garlon 3A solution.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 40 and lot 16 and is known as 49 Canterbury Lane, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Jonathan Bender & Julia Glade Bender.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

08-07-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0295 by owner 235 Belgo Road LLC for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 235 Belgo Road, Lakeville, Map 9, Lot 9 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

08-07-25

08-14-25