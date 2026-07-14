Legal Notices - July 16, 2026

NOTICE of a SPECIAL MEETING of the SALISBURY DEMOCRATIC

TOWN COMMITTEE

Please take notice a Special Meeting of the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee (SDTC) will take place on July 21, 2026 at 7 PM, in person at the Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main St., Salisbury, CT 06068, or by Zoom.

The sole purpose of the meeting is to fill a vacancy in the office of Chair of the SDTC occasioned by the resignation of its former Chair, Albert Ginouves. All Members of the SDTC are asked to be present in person, or electronically by Zoom. The new Chair will be elected by a majority of the Members of the SDTC who are present and voting (in person, or via Zoom). The meeting is open to the public and all registered Democrats; however, only currently serving Members of the SDTC may vote. Dated July 10, 2026.

By Order of Charlie Kelley, Vice Chairman, Salisbury Democratic Town Committee

07-16-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JOHN E. MARKEY

Late of Canaan

AKA John Markey

AKA Jack Markey

(26-00245)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 25, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Loretta A. Maintanis

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP 7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101, Canaan, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

07-16-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL

CARABINE

Late of Sharon

AKA MICHAEL J.

CARABINE

AKA MICHAEL JOSEPH

CARABINE

(26-00280)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 25, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Caitlin Carabine McLean c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch

106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776

Sharon, CT 06069

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-16-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

ORSON NOAH

BENEDICT

Late of Norfolk

AKA Orson N. Benedict

(26-00248)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 25, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is: Virginia M. Halsted

c/o Douglas K O’Connell Howd Lavieri & Finch, LLP,

682 Main St. Winsted, CT 06098

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

07-16-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

PETER S. ESTES,

Late of Sharon

(26-00196)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 26, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Theresa M. Walla Kelly c/o LINDA M PATZ, DRURY, PATZ & CITRIN, LLP, 7 CHURCH STREET, P.O. BOX 101, CANAAN, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-16-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

VICTOR M. FILLOW Late of Sharon

(26-00227)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 26, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are: Gregory M. Fillow, 5 Little Valley Road, Oxford, CT 06478

Tracy E. Fillow, 62 Tamarack Road, New Milford, CT 06776

Jordan Bergs,

Clerk

07-16-26