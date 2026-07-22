Legal Notices - July 23, 2026

Legal Notice

The Board of Directors of The David M. Hunt Library and School Asso-ciation of Falls Village, CT invites the public to attend its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, July 28 at 5: 30p.m. at the Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village, CT 06031.

07-23-26





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 is due and payable July 1, 2026. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 will become delinquent on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2026 until the same is paid. Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.gov. The Tax Collector’s office will be open from

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC Tax Collector

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wet-lands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 13, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-27 by owner Appalachian Mountain Club (Joe Roman) to construct two 10x16 plat-forms out of pressure treated lumber for camping to be set on smaller 12’’ cement bases. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 22, lot 29 and is known as 99 MT Washington Road, Salisbury, CT, 06068. Approved - Application IWWC-26-26 by Sharon Lawn & Landscape (Matt Hosier) to remove cattails along lake side shoreline and plant a buffer garden. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 43, lot 23 and is known as 158 Millerton Road, Lake-ville, CT 06039. The owners of the property are Benjamin & Denise Zalman.

Approved - Application IWWC-26-15 by Cory Murphy for stump removal and plantings associated with new house construction. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 08, lot 21 and is known as 80 Brinton Hill Road, Lakeville, CT 06039.

The owners of the property are Cory & Meredith Murphy.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane Secretary

07-23-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

MARCIA LEE

CHESLER

Late of New York

(26-00282)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 30, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Peter Chesler

c/o Kevin F Nelligan The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC

194 Ashley Fls Rd

PO Box 776

Canaan, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

07-23-26





TAX COLLECTOR’S

NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2026 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s 9am - 12pm. & Thursdays 8am-11am.

Payments must be received or postmarked by August 3, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 3, 2026 will be charged interest from July 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec.

12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the tax-payer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs,

Tax Collector, CCMC

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26





Tax Collector

Town of Cornwall

The first installment of real estate, personal property as well as motor vehicle taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 is due July 1, 2026. Payments must be post-marked by August 3, 2026 to avoid interest. Any tax bills not paid by August 3, 2026 will be considered delinquent, and interest will be charged at the rate of 1 1/2 % per month and fraction thereof (including July). This means that even if you pay on August 4th , you will be charged for two months interest. ** No additional bills will be mailed for second installments. Use the coupon provided in the July. CHANGE IN OFFICE HOURS: Taxes may be paid at the Tax Office on Mondays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, or sent by mail, addressed to: Cornwall Tax Collector, P.O. Box 97, Cornwall, CT 06753. The easiest, most convenient, most economical and most reliable way to pay your taxes is by electronic check for a fee of $1.95. You may also pay your taxes online with a credit, debit card as well for a fee. Visit cornwallct.org/government/townoffices. Rebecca Juchert-Derungs,

CCMC Tax Collector

06-25-26

07-23-26





TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF SALISBURY CT LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 with a levy of 9.80 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2026, October 1, 2026, January 1, 2027, April 1, 2027. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 3, 2026. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 3, 2026 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18%annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2026 are also due and payable by August 3, 2026. Tax office hours are Monday and Wednesday 9am-4pm and Friday 9am—3pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 3th day of June 2026.

JoAnne D. Dodge, CCMC Tax Collector

Salisbury, CT 06068

06-18-26

07-02-26

07-23-26