Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.

Legal Notices - July 23, 2026

Legal Notice

The Board of Directors of The David M. Hunt Library and School Asso-ciation of Falls Village, CT invites the public to attend its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, July 28 at 5: 30p.m. at the Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village, CT 06031.

07-23-26


LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 is due and payable July 1, 2026. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 will become delinquent on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2026 until the same is paid. Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.gov. The Tax Collector’s office will be open from

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC Tax Collector

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wet-lands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 13, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-27 by owner Appalachian Mountain Club (Joe Roman) to construct two 10x16 plat-forms out of pressure treated lumber for camping to be set on smaller 12’’ cement bases. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 22, lot 29 and is known as 99 MT Washington Road, Salisbury, CT, 06068. Approved - Application IWWC-26-26 by Sharon Lawn & Landscape (Matt Hosier) to remove cattails along lake side shoreline and plant a buffer garden. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 43, lot 23 and is known as 158 Millerton Road, Lake-ville, CT 06039. The owners of the property are Benjamin & Denise Zalman.

Approved - Application IWWC-26-15 by Cory Murphy for stump removal and plantings associated with new house construction. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 08, lot 21 and is known as 80 Brinton Hill Road, Lakeville, CT 06039.

The owners of the property are Cory & Meredith Murphy.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane Secretary

07-23-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

MARCIA LEE

CHESLER

Late of New York

(26-00282)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 30, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Peter Chesler

c/o Kevin F Nelligan The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC

194 Ashley Fls Rd

PO Box 776

Canaan, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

07-23-26


TAX COLLECTOR’S

NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2026 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s 9am - 12pm. & Thursdays 8am-11am.

Payments must be received or postmarked by August 3, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 3, 2026 will be charged interest from July 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec.

12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the tax-payer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs,

Tax Collector, CCMC

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26


Tax Collector

Town of Cornwall

The first installment of real estate, personal property as well as motor vehicle taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 is due July 1, 2026. Payments must be post-marked by August 3, 2026 to avoid interest. Any tax bills not paid by August 3, 2026 will be considered delinquent, and interest will be charged at the rate of 1 1/2 % per month and fraction thereof (including July). This means that even if you pay on August 4th , you will be charged for two months interest. ** No additional bills will be mailed for second installments. Use the coupon provided in the July. CHANGE IN OFFICE HOURS: Taxes may be paid at the Tax Office on Mondays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, or sent by mail, addressed to: Cornwall Tax Collector, P.O. Box 97, Cornwall, CT 06753. The easiest, most convenient, most economical and most reliable way to pay your taxes is by electronic check for a fee of $1.95. You may also pay your taxes online with a credit, debit card as well for a fee. Visit cornwallct.org/government/townoffices. Rebecca Juchert-Derungs,

CCMC Tax Collector

06-25-26

07-23-26


TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF SALISBURY CT LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 with a levy of 9.80 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2026, October 1, 2026, January 1, 2027, April 1, 2027. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 3, 2026. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 3, 2026 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18%annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2026 are also due and payable by August 3, 2026. Tax office hours are Monday and Wednesday 9am-4pm and Friday 9am—3pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 3th day of June 2026.

JoAnne D. Dodge, CCMC Tax Collector

Salisbury, CT 06068

06-18-26

07-02-26

07-23-26

Latest News

Sam Lardner returns to the Northwest Corner for Vecinos Seguros 2 benefit

Sam Lardner returns to the Northwest Corner for Vecinos Seguros 2 benefit

Sam Lardner and Barcelona will play a benefit for Vecinos Seguros 2 at Salisbury Congregational Church on Friday, July 24.

Virgo Martinez

On Friday, July 24, musician and educator Sam Lardner and his band, Barcelona, will take the stage at Salisbury Congregational Church for a benefit concert supporting Vecinos Seguros 2, an all-volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance and rapid-response support to immigrant families in Northwest Connecticut affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

Lardner, who attended and later taught at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville before moving to Spain in 1997, still considers the Northwest Corner his home in the United States. “It’s such a special place,” he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Karina Powers and the power of tradition

Karina Powers and the power of tradition

Karina Powers teaches traditional dances from Mexico in Millbrook.

Lucia Iandolo
This is an art and the arts unite nations.
—Karina Powers

Karina Powers began dancing at 4 years old. A professional dancer, singer, performer and Mexican folklore dance professor from Baja California, Mexico, she is the youngest of three sisters who were all involved in the arts. Powers now teaches traditional Mexican dances to adults through her company, Compañía De Danza Folklórica Regional Mexicana, in Millbrook. She said she has a strong passion for the history and art that exist within the dances she teaches, and she hopes to instill that passion in her students.

“Many of them have never danced this type of dance,” said Powers. “They’re from Mexico, but they came to the United States at a young age to work. They have that dream to learn, and now they have this opportunity.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Across generations at Litchfield Jazz Festival

Across generations at Litchfield Jazz Festival

Bucky Pizzarelli and Brandon Goldberg at the Litchfield Jazz Festival in 2017.

Lindsey Victoria Photography

The Litchfield Jazz Festival opens its 2026 season on Friday, July 24, at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut. The evening will feature a gala and a concert led by saxophonist Don Braden featuring the Litchfield Jazz Fest Dectet.

The festival began in 1996 and has been going strong ever since. The list of past performers reads like a who’s who of modern jazz greats, including Christian McBride, Soulive, Joshua Redman, Dave Douglas, Brad Mehldau and John Scofield, all of whom helped revive the genre for a new generation of fans at the turn of the millennium. Vocalists like Diana Krall, Dionne Warwick and Dr. John have made appearances as well. And, of course, the festival has been graced by established masters like saxophonists Sonny Rollins and Wayne Shorter; guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli; bassist Rufus Reid; drummers Roy Haynes and Tito Puente; the Preservation Hall Jazz Band; and pianists Dave Brubeck and local legend Ahmad Jamal.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

No grumbling here: Children’s theater camp returns

No grumbling here: Children’s theater camp returns

Danny Saed, assistant director of “Pinocchio”; his mother and co-founder of Grumbling Gryphons Leslie Elias; theater arts camper Joyce Sun; artist and counselor Natalie Resto; and Steven Sun, Joyce Sun’s father.

Jack Sheedy

Leslie Elias wants you to understand something about the group she calls Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater: “I like to say that we try not to grumble.”

For 46 years, she has used the nonprofit to educate and entertain children in the performing arts. Summer after summer, young campers learn about acting, singing, mask-making, costume-making and scenery painting. This year, as in years past, a five-day theater arts camp will culminate in a live performance of one of Elias’ original plays, guaranteed, she hopes, to quell all grumbling.

Keep ReadingShow less
camps

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Bobby Graham

Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.

This month we’re sharing one of our favorite comfort foods: sea bass and shrimp gumbo. While gumbo has a reputation for being a labor of love, this version skips the traditional roux, making it surprisingly approachable. The ingredient list may seem long, but once everything is prepped, it comes together quickly, rewarding you with a rich, flavorful bowl that’s perfect any time of year. Many of the pantry staples you’ll need for this recipe can be found right here at Dugazon.

Keep ReadingShow less
what's cooking at dugazon?

Sweet Petunia: a benefit to support Random Harvest

Sweet Petunia: a benefit to support Random Harvest

Alt folk duo Sweet Petunia to perform a benefit at Random Harvest on Saturday, July 25.

Provided

On Saturday, July 25, Americana/Alt Folk duo Sweet Petunia will perform at Random Harvest in Craryville, a worker-owned market, café and community space that supports farmers and brings people together through locally sourced food. The concert comes just months after the fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 23 and County Route 7 that devastated the hamlet, disrupted local businesses and left a lasting emotional impact on the community.

After the crash, Random Harvest remained open and committed to connecting people through food and community. Simpson said the duo looks forward to contributing to a healing experience through their music.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.