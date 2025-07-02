Legal Notices - July 3, 2025

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2025-0290 by owners Page and Bryan Seyfried for variance relating to section 305.1 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations for a deck and screened porch, Salisbury, Map 58, Lot 04. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 5:00PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse

Secretary

06-26-25

07-03-25





TAX COLLECTOR’S NOTICE, TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2025 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s & Wednesdays 9am-12pm. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2025 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 1, 2025 will be charged interest from July 1, 2025 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130.

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs, Tax Collector, CCMC

06-19-25

07-03-25

07-17-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on June 23, 2025:

Deemed Not Exempt-Application 2025-IW-060D by Sharri Posen requesting a declaratory ruling for dredging silt and removing invasives from a 0.25 acre pond. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 19 as lot 06 and is known as 225+227 Undermountain Road, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Sharri and Richard Posen.

Deemed Exempt - Application 2025-IW-061D by Scott J. Nash requesting a declaratory ruling for a new dock on East Twin Lake. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 58 as lot 02 and is known as 198 Between the Lakes Road, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Scott and Diane Nash.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

07-03-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Water Pollution Control Authority

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Water Pollution Control Authority

of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on June 25, 2025:

RESOLVED: That the WPCA finds that there is sufficient capacity to accommodate the proposed project from ARADEV, LLC at 104 & 106 Sharon Road (Wake Robin Inn) and 53 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville as shown in the site plans submitted on May 15, 2025 based on the analysis contained in the report of SLR International Corporation dated April 28, 2025 as supplemented and reviewed by the WPCA’s consulting engineer Tighe & Bond in its report dated May 21, 2025. This capacity determination is contingent on the implementation of recommended improvements to inflow and infiltration as described in the Tighe & Bond report, in addition to the standard connection and other fees.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with theprovisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Water Pollution Control Authority

Donald Mayland, Chairman

06-03-25





TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2024 with a levy of 11.00 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2025. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2025, October 1, 2025, January 1, 2026, April 1, 2026. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2025. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 1, 2025 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18% annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2025 are also due and payable on August 1, 2025. Tax office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-4pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 5th day of June 2025.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC Tax Collector Salisbury,

CT 06068

06-19-25

07-03-25

07-24-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CHARLES D. HEWETT, JR.

Late of Salisbury

(25-00160)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 10, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Steven P. Goldberg

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street

P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley,

Clerk

07-03-25