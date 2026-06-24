Legal Notices - June 25, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application # 2026-0323 by George Johannesen (Allied Engineering Assoc. Inc.) for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 62 Rocky Lane, Salisbury, Map 66, Lot 27 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owners of the property are Jeffrey Bravin, Naomi Bravin, Linda Williams, & Wesley Mill-er. The hearing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submit-ted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday be-tween the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

06-25-26





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application # 2026-0323 by George Johannesen (Allied Engineering Assoc. Inc.) for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 62 Rocky Lane, Salisbury, Map 66, Lot 27 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owners of the property are Jeffrey Bravin, Naomi Bravin, Linda Williams, & Wesley Mill-er. The hearing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct .us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submit-ted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday be-tween the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

06-25-26

07-02-26





LEGAL NOTICE TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 is due and payable July 1, 2026. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 will become delinquent on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2026 until the same is paid. Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.gov. The Tax Collector’s office will be open from

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC Tax Collector

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26





TAX COLLECTOR’S

NOTICE TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2026 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s 9am - 12pm. & Thursdays 8am-11am.

Payments must be received or postmarked by August 3, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 3, 2026 will be charged interest from July 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the tax-payer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs,

Tax Collector, CCMC

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26





Tax Collector

Town of Cornwall

The first installment of real estate, personal property as well as motor vehicle taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 is due July 1, 2026. Payments must be post-marked by August 3, 2026 to avoid interest. Any tax bills not paid by August 3, 2026 will be considered delinquent, and interest will be charged at the rate of 1 1/2 % per month and fraction thereof (including July). This means that even if you pay on August 4th , you will be charged for two months interest. ** No additional bills will be mailed for second installments. Use the coupon provided in the July. CHANGE IN OFFICE HOURS: Taxes may be paid at the Tax Office on Mondays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, or sent by mail, addressed to: Cornwall Tax Collector, P.O. Box 97, Cornwall, CT 06753. The easiest, most convenient, most economical and most reliable way to pay your taxes is by electronic check for a fee of $1.95. You may also pay your taxes online with a credit, debit card as well for a fee. Visit cornwallct.org/government/townoffices.

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC Tax Collector

06-25-26

07-23-26