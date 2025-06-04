Legal Notices - June 5, 2025

Liquor Permit

This is to give notice that I,

Manpreet Singh Multani, 11817 97th Ave #1, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419-1233

Have filed an application placarded 05/30/2025 with the Department of Consumer Protection for a RESTAURANT WINE & BEER PERMIT for the sale of alcoholic liquor in the premises at Mizza’s Pizza, 6 Ethan Allen Street, Lakevlle, CT 06039

The business owned by:

S & L Pizza, LLC

Entertainmen t will consist of: No Live entertainment

Objections must be filed by: 07-11-2025

Visit https://portal.ct.gov/remonstrance for more information

S & L Pizza, LLC

06-05-25

06-12-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY CHRISTINAT

Late of North Canaan

(25-00196)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 22, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Wayne Christinat

PO Box 218

71 Railroad Street

North Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-05-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

FREDERICK SCOVILLE II

Late of West Cornwall

AKA Frederick Ralph Scoville, II, AKA Frederick Scoville, AKA Frederick R. Scoville, II

(25-00181)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 15, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lynn Scoville

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Rd.,

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

06-05-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF INA BELL

Late of Salisbury

AKA Ina C. Bell

(25-00185)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Madeline Bell

c/o David Hoyle

Kaye and Associates, LLC

71Lewis Street

Greenwhich, CT 06830

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-05-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SALVATORE R. OSNATO

AKA Salvatore

Richard Osnato

Late of Salisbury

(25-00189)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jaqueline S. Osnato

c/o Neal Dennis White

Cramer & Anderson, LLP

46 West Street, PO Box 278,

Litchfield, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-05-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BERTHA M. MOODY

Late of Falls Village

(25-00211)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Steven Moody

c/o Kevin F Nelligan

The Law Offices of

Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC

194 Ashley Fls Rd

PO Box 776,

Canaan CT, 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-05-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELEANOR A. STERNLOF

Late of Lakeville

(25-00223)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Karl Erik Sternlof

c/o Louise F. Brown, Esq.

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

06-05-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 27, 2025:

Approved with Conditions Recommended by the Town Engineer - Application 2025-IW-051 by owners Kenneth & Elizabeth Burdick for demo and rebuild of existing single family dwelling and associated site improvements. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 60 as lot 17 and is known as 152 South Shore Road, Salisbury.

Approved - Application 2025-IW-056 by owner Salisbury School Inc to replace tennis dome structure with new air-supported dome in similar footprint. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 15 as lot 41 and is known as 251 Canaan Road, Salisbury (Salisbury School).

Deemed Exempt - Application 2025-IW-057D by David Miller (Washinee LLC) requesting a declaratory ruling for a seasonal dock on West Twin Lake associated with 19 Washinee Heights Road easement. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 67 as lot 02-01 and is known as 63 Washinee Heights Road, Salisbury. The owners of the property are William and Kathleen Reiland.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

06-05-25