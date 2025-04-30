Legal Notices - May 1, 2025

Legal Notice

The Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to consider comprehensive amendments to the Inland Wetland & Watercourses’ Commission Regulations of the Town of Salisbury. The hearing will be held on Monday May 12, 2025 at 6:35 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00 PM) Monday through Friday.

Salisbury Inland

Wetland & Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane

Secretary

05-01-25

05-08-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0280 by owner Richard Cantele for Structures Located less than Fifty (50) feet from a Waterbody or Watercourse at 204 Between the Lakes Road, Salisbury, Map 58, Lot 03 per Section 404 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-24-25

05-01-25





NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

WEDNESDAY,

May 14, 2025 -

HYBRID MEETING

7:30 P.M.

The electors and others entitled to vote in Town meetings of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, are hereby warned that the Annual Budget meeting of said Town will be held in person and via Zoom on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut for the following purposes:

1. To act upon the budget and any supplements thereto for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, which budget has been prepared and recommended by the Board of Finance; said budget is available for inspection at the Town Clerk’s office immediately.

2. To act upon the following items, which are customarily considered at the Annual Budget meeting for approval:

a. To authorize the Board of Selectmen to borrow any sums of money they deem necessary to meet the Town’s indebtedness and current or authorized expenditures, and to execute and deliver the Town’s obligations therefore;

b. To see if the First Selectman will deliver on behalf of the Town all documents that may be necessary for carrying out any of the items in the budget;

c. To see if the Town will authorize the Board of Selectmen to accept and expend any funds allocated to the Town of Salisbury by the Connecticut Department of Transportation for repairs and maintenance of roads and bridges during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025 and extending to June 30, 2026, as recommended by the Board of Finance; and

d. To authorize the Board of Finance to transfer funds from surplus to cover shortages in various line items in the 2024-2025 budget.

3. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, February 4, 2026, as the date for the Annual Town Meeting.

4. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, May 13, 2026 as the date for the Annual Budget Meeting.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 22nd day of April, 2025.

Join the Zoom Webinar

When: May 14, 2025 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Annual Town Budget Meeting

Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89817747617?pwd=5KF2mafB...

Webinar ID: 898 1774 7617

Passcode: 502101

Join via audio:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Curtis G. Rand,

First Selectman

Christian E. Williams, Selectman

Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

05-01-25

05-08-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

WILLIAM J. SCHRENK, JR.,

Late of Washington, D.C.,

AKA William Schrenk, Jr.

(25-00026)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 15, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Marguertite Carr and

David S. Finklestein

c/o Patrick D Coughlin

Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC, 107 Elm Street, Four Stamford Plz, Flr 11, Stamford, CT 06902

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

05-01-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CARL DUDASH

AKA Carl S. Dudash

Late of Norfolk

(25-00070)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 15, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Marliee Dudash

44 Maple Avenue

Norfolk, CT 06058

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

05-01-25





TOWN OF CORNWALL

NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

Electors and citizens qualified to vote at Town Meetings of the Town of Cornwall are hereby notified and warned that a Special Town Meeting will be held on Friday, May 16th, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at Cornwall Consolidated School, 5 Cream Hill Rd, West Cornwall, CT 06796.

1.) To adopt the budget for the Town of Cornwall for fiscal year 2025/2026 as approved by the Board of Finance

2.) To appropriate $10,000 from the Gates Bequest fund to be used in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America, as recommended, by the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance.

05-01-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 21, 2025:

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0282 by Engineer Pat Hackett, for a septic system in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the Zoning Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 59 as Lot 09 and is located at 36 South Shore Road. The owner of the property is Noelle G Becker, Tr.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

05-01-25