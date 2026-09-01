Legal Notices - September 1, 2026

Legal Notice
The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application ZBA-26-1 by Emily Vail for a variance of Section 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations pertaining to a property owned by 145 Farnum Road LLC located at 145 Farnum Road Lakeville, CT 06039, map 48 lot 15. The hearing will be held on September 8, 2026 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the 5:00PM meeting. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to and speak on the matter. Instructions for attending this virtual meeting will be listed on the agenda and at https://www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at https://www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals.... Attendance is encouraged but written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. The agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may also be reviewed in the Land Use Office, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals
Lee Greenhouse, Secretary
08-27-26
09-03-26
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0328 by Patrick Mulberry for establishment of a single-family residential use in the Inner Corridor of the Housatonic River Overlay District and the Flood Plain Overlay District, with associated site work, at 11 Route 7, Salisbury, Map 04, Lot 31-1 per Sections 401 and 402 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Robert Riva, Secretary
08-27-26
09-03-26
Legal Notice
All owners of motor vehicles registered in the Town of Kent are hereby warned that the Board of Assessment Appeals of the Town of Kent will be meeting in open session at the Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard on Saturday, September 19, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the sole purpose of hearing appeals related to the assessment of motor vehicles. All persons claiming to be aggrieved by the doings of the Assessor of the Town of Kent with regard to motor vehicles assessment on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 are hereby warned to make their appeal to the Board of Assessment Appeals at this meeting. Kent Board of Assessment Appeals
09-03-26
Legal Notice
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 24, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-34 by Dennis Fisher for a "16' x 20' Living room addition in the upland review area." The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 23 and lot 37-11 and is known as 50 Hammertown Road, Salisbury, CT 06068. The owners of the property are Carol A & Colin S Magowan. Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8. Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission Sally Spillane, Secretary
09-03-26