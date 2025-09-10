Legal Notices - September 11, 2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DWAYNE E. MOODY

Late of Falls Village

(25-00290)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 21, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Steven Moody

c/o Kevin F Nelligan

The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC, 194 Ashley Fls Rd., PO Box 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-11-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

STEPHEN PATRICK DELL

Late of Salisbury

AKA Stephen P. Dell

AKA Stephen Dell

(25-00343)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 28, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Catherine P. Dunham

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-11-25


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 2, 2025:

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0296 by owners Kenneth and Elizabeth Burdick, for a modification of approved site plan #2025-0289, to modify a deck in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 60 as Lot 17 and is located at 152 South Shore Road, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

09-11-25


Legal Notice

The Union Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Sept. 13, 2025, at St. Thomas Church, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY from Noon to 1:30 PM. If attending, please bring a couple of dollars to give to the Church’s Food Pantry. If you have family in the Cemetery, we are always looking for new Board members. Also if you wish to donate to help support the Cemetery, you can send a check made out to Union Cemetery Association and mail it to Union Cemetery Association, Gail Seymour, 16 Townsend Blvd., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Call Gail with any

questions at 845-454-6641.

08-28-25

09-04-25

09-11-25

