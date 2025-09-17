Legal Notices - September 18, 2025

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 8, 2025:

Approved subject to an anti-traction ground protection mat being implemented for the heavy equipment used - Application IWWC-25-67 by David Durning for “Removal of concrete pillars deposited along shore line” and “Installation of stone steps to give easier access to lake.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 60 lot 16 and is known as 148 South Shore Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Catherine Durning Trust.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

09-18-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCES MARY NICKERSON

Late of Cornwall

(25-00308)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 12, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

David Nickerson

c/o Patrick Sterling White

Doyon and White Law Group

555 Long Wharf Drive

1st Floor, New Haven, CT 06511

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-18-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MELINDA M. SWEET

Late of Salisbury

AKA Melinda Ann Sweet

(25-00320)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 12, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Christopher Smith Drew

c/o Christopher Smith Drew

Drew Law, PC, 47 West Main Street, Avon, CT 06001

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-18-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ALLISON SHELLENBERGER

Late of Salisbury

(25-00323)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 12, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

John R. Hurley

403 Salmon Kill Road

Lakeville, CT 06039

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-18-25


TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2024 is due and payable on October 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 3, 2025. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 3, 2025 interest at the rate of 1 (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall available 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday or the 24-hour drop box on the back side of the building off Factory Street. Tax Office is open Mon, Wed, Fri, 9am-4pm, closed 12:30pm-1:30pm. The Town is urging taxpayers to use the option to pay by credit card or e-check. Please go to the Town website salisburyct.us, View/PayTaxes Tab. Dated at Salisbury, CT this 9th day of September, 2025.

Jean F. Bell

CCMC Tax Collector

09-18-25

10-09-25

10-23-25

