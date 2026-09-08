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Legal Notices - September 8, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations. Proposed changes include modifications to Articles 1,2,3,7, and the Appendix (Glossary of Defined Terms). Edits will include a new Section 104 governing a temporary moratorium on hotels in residential zones. Other changes pertain to statutory requirements and minor edits for clarity and to account for best practices. The hearing will be held on Monday September 21, 2026 at or after 7:00PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk's Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00PM) Monday through Friday. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26

09-17-26


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0330 by owner Sharon Electric Company LLC for storage warehouse at 19 Railroad Street, Salisbury, Map 56, Lot 56-1 per Section 205.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26

09-17-26


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0331 by owner Olaf Olsen for an apartment in an existing barn at 52 East Main Street, Salisbury, Map 57, Lot 09 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26

09-17-26


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0329 by owner Salisbury School Incorporated for renovation of existing dwellings and establishment of accessory apartment use at 508 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury, Map 69, Lot 18 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26

09-17-26


NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

SEPTEMBER 16, 2026 7:00 P.M.

A Special Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held both virtually and in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., for the following purposes: 1. To act upon a proposed ordinance providing for a limited real and personal property tax abatement for certain members of Lakeville Hose Company No. 1 and Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service. A copy of the proposed ordinance will be on file in the Town Clerk's office at least seven days in advance of the Special Town Meeting. 2. To amend the Town's Ordinance No. 80 to provide that the Town's waiver under that ordinance of any property tax due if such tax is in an amount less than $5.00 does not apply to property tax assessed on (a) antique, rare or special interest motor vehicles under Connecticut General Statutes section 12-71(b) or (b) vehicles twenty years old or older under Connecticut General Statutes section 12-63(b)(7). 3. To approve the Town's Local Capital Improvement Plan ("LOCIP") for the period beginning July 1, 2026 and ending June 30, 2031. A copy of the LOCIP will be on file in the Town Clerk's office at least seven days in advance of the Special Town Meeting. 4. To approve the expenditure of up to $650,000 for the relocation and improvement of the Lakeville Train Station. Members of the public may attend the Special Town Meeting in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, or remotely. The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town's website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town Meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend remotely and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting. Zoom webinar Topic: Town Meeting When: Sep 16, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87286295674?pwd=k4M1C8cvp 1OqnWRIeazwQFuq6SU2fs.1 Webinar ID: 872 8629 5674 Passcode:084214 Join via audio: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 28th day of August, 2026. Curtis Rand, First Selectman Barrett Prinz, Selectman Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

09-10-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIHU J. CARLSON,

Late of Canaan (26-00331)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 19, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Sharon L. Oldenburg c/o Michael Peter Citrin Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP 7 Church Street PO Box 101 Canaan, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs, Clerk

09-10-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF N. TERRY HALL,

Late of Canaan

AKA Nathaniel Terry Hall (26-00345)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 19, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: David Lawrence Hall c/o Douglas K O Connell Howd, Lavieri & Finch, LLP 682 Main St Winsted, CT 06098 Jordan Bergs, Clerk

09-10-26

Lakeville Journal

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Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

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William Perotti & Sons plumbing and heating business will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a party on Sept. 18. Among the family members are Frank Perotti, seated, and Charlie, Mary and Jean Perotti standing.

Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – It is a story that combines the realization of the American dream, the strong bonds of family, and a love of community.

It began 100 years ago, when William Perotti opened a small plumbing shop in a barn on Lower Road. A century later, William Perotti & Sons is a flourishing enterprise run by his descendants, including members of the fourth generation.

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CORNWALL — The sight of two new modular homes at the Millard Brook property on Route 7, led some passing motorists last week to wonder whether the proposed affordable housing development on the site was becoming a reality.

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Camp Brook Greenway, where volunteers are preparing the property for a likely spring 2027 reopening.
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Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

First responders prepare the landing zone for LifeStar at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Madi Long

LAKEVILLE — Three people were seriously injured when a Tesla Cybertruck went off Lime Rock Road about 1,000 feet west of White Hollow Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, according to Lakeville Hose Company Chief Jason Wilson.

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Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Artist Eve Biddle and Tremaine Gallery Director Terri Moore.

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On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Tremaine Gallery at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville opened its new show, “Field Notes,” with works by multidisciplinary artist Eve Biddle.

Biddle is best known in the area as one of the founders of the iconic Wassaic Project in the hamlet of Wassaic, New York. The project, which is part art incubator, part gallery, part studio and a whole lot of community, is housed in an old converted grain elevator right next to the Metro North train tracks. It’s credited by many as the spark that revitalized the hamlet, which now boasts a craft bakery, a curated wine and liquor store, a pizza hot spot, the Lantern.

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Victor Cella is painting his own path

Victor Cella is painting his own path

Artist Victor Cella with his recent painting “White Dog” in his studio and shop, Little Store Antiques in Great Barrington.

L. Tomaino
If I taught art, I’d teach it in a different way. I could teach it as an awareness — how to free yourself up.
— Victor Cella

Paintings by Victor Cella of a blue dog, a flower still life and a colorful abstract greet visitors as they mount the steps to The Little Store, an antique shop he runs with his husband, John Ortisi, at 88 Main St. in Great Barrington, Mass.

The shop is filled not only with antiques but also with Cella’s paintings. People stop by to see what Cella is currently painting and to talk with him. He is known for his amiability as well as his paintings.

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