Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 1-18-24

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list of 22 Republican party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury for election as Members of the Town Committee At-Large is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution. The number of Town Committee Members to be elected, under party rules, is 30.

A Primary will be held March 5, 2024, if 8 candidacies (which is at least 25% of the number of town committee members to be elected by such party in the municipality) are filed in accordance with § §9-382 to 9-450, inclusive, of the General Statutes, by persons other than party-endorsed candidates, not later than 4:00 p.m. of January 31, 2024, provided the number of such candidacies plus the number of endorsed candidates, exceeds the number of town committee members to be elected. (If the number of opposing candidacies filed is reduced to less than such 25%, no primary will be held.) Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing opposing candidacies, may be obtained from Maureen Dell, Republican Registrar of Voters, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut.

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk of Salisbury

01-18-24





Legal Notice

All owners of real property in the Town of Canaan are hereby warned that the Board of Assessment Appeals will meet for the purpose of hearing appeals related to the assessment of real property for the October 1, 2023 Grand List. All persons claiming to be aggrieved are hereby warned to file their appeal application to the Board of Assessment Appeals with the Town Clerk on or before February 20, 2024. Any applications received after that date will be rejected. For applications please contact the Assessor’s office or Town Clerk’s office.

Kayla Johnson, CCMA1

Assessor, Town of Canaan (Falls Village)

01-18-24





Legal Notice

The 2023 Grand List is complete. If you wish to appeal your assessment, you may apply to the Board of Assessment Appeals. Applications available at www.salisburyct.us. Applications must be received by the Town Clerk by February 20, 2024.

Kayla Johnson, CCMA 1

Assessor

Town of Salisbury

860.435.5176

01-18-24





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the Tax Collector, Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes and the 2nd installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due January 1, 2024 at the Canaan Town Hall, PO Box 47, 108 Main St., Falls Village, CT 06031.

Office Hours: Monday’s 9-12, 1-4 and Wednesdays 9-Noon.

Payments must be received or postmarked by February 1, 2024 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after February 1, 2024 will be charged interest from January 1, 2024 at the rate of 1.5% for each month from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of their responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec.12-30

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC

12-21-23

01-04-24

01-18-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 8, 2024:

Declaratory Ruling - Application 2023-IW-026D by owner Salisbury Association Inc. for the installation of a log bridge across Burton Brook as part of the Yoakum Preserve Hiking Trail. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 13 as lot 11.

Approved with Conditions - Application 2023-IW-023 by owner Salisbury Housing Committee for the construction of 20 units of affordable housing with associated utilities, parking, pedestrian paths, and related site work. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 56 as lot 56.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SIGMUND SEROCYNSKI

Late of Sharon

(23-00467)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 14, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lisa A. Shaw

18952 N. Elbert Road

Elbert, CO 80106

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

NANCY L. GANDOLFO

Late of North Canaan

(23-00468)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jason Nicholas Gandolfo

c/o Neal Dennis White

Cramer and Anderson, LLP

46 West Street

PO Box 278

Litchfield, CT 06759

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

WILLIAM P. CLARK

Late of Sheffield

(23-00499)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Andrew Cote

c/o Michael Peter Citrin

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

PO Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

KIMIE A. CUNNINGHAM

Late of Sharon

(23-00518)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 26, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Gary R. Cunningham

c/o Neal Dennis White

Cramer & Anderson, LLP

46 West Street

PO Box 278

Litchfield, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOAN J. PALMER

Late of Salisbury

(23-00503)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 4, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Mark D. Palmer

c/o Ellen C Marino

Ellen C Marino, 596 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

PATRICIA ANN FINNEGAN

Late of North Canaan

(23-00384)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 28, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Anthony E Monelli

Crapella Fappiano & Monelli PC, 935 White Plains Road, Trumbell, CT 06611

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

R. SCOTT ERWIN

Late of Canaan

AKA Robert Scott Erwin

AKA Robert S. Erwin

(23-00498)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 4, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Bryan D. Pasternack

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-18-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LEIGH MARTIN MILLER

Late of Sharon

(23-00496)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 9, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Alan Gifford Miller

c/o Christopher John Dodd

Arnold & Porter

601 Massachusetts Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-18-24





PUBLIC NOTICE

Transportation providers and other interested parties are hereby notified that the North East Community Center, Inc. at 51 South Center Street, P.O. Box 35, Millerton NY 12546, is applying for a federal grant of up to $500,000, under Section 5310 of Chapter 53 of Title 49, United States Code, for transportation services within the Towns of Amenia, North East, Dover, Pine Plains, Stanford, and Washington to meet the need the needs of elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities.

The purpose of this notice is to invite private, for-profit bus, taxi, ambulette operators and other interested parties to participate in the development of the proposed grant project and in the provision of enhanced transportation services to elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities.

Please contact Christine Sergent, NECC Executive Director, at (518) 789-4259, within 15 calendar days of this public notice to request a copy of the project proposed. Comments on proposed projects must be submitted to Christine Sergent within 15 calendar days after receipt of the proposed project information.

Griffin Cooper

Marketing and Outreach Coordinator

01-18-24





TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the tax payers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified the third installment of the Grand List October 1, 2022 is due and payable January 1, 2024. Pursuant to Section 12-71b of the Connecticut State Statutes, the Supplemental Motor Vehicle tax is due on January 1, 2024. Payments must be received or post marked by February 1, 2024. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before February 1, 2024, interest at the rate of 1 % (18% per year) will be added for each month from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until paid. Minimum interest $2.00.

Mail to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, Salisbury, CT 06068 or at Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-4pm or use th drop box located in the vestibule of the Town Hall, 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday. You may pay by E-Check or Credit Card at www.salisburyct.us. Click on Departments, Tax Collector, Pay bill online.

A fee is charged.

Dated at Salisbury CT this 15th day of December 2023.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector Salisbury CT 06068

12-21-23

01-04-24

01-18-24