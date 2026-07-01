Legals Notices - July 2, 2026

Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a Primary of the political party listed below will be held in your town on August 11, 2026 for nomination to each office indicated below.

Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the party-endorsed candidates, if any, for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street address of said candidate. The party endorsed candidates, if any, are indicated by an asterisk. Additionally, the following are the names of all other candidates who have filed their certificates of eligibility and consent to primary or have satisfied the primary petitioning requirements in conformity with the General Statutes as candidates for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street addresses of said candidates.

Office:Governor

Democratic

Ned Lamont

4 Ashton Drive, Greenwich, CT 06831

Josh Elliott

28 Cobblestone Dr, Ham-den, CT 06518

Dated at Hartford, Connecticut, this 24th day of June 2026.

Stephanie Thomas Secretary of the State The foregoing is a copy of the notice which I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State, in accordance with Section 9-433 of the General Statutes. As provided such primary will begin with early voting on August 3, 2026 through August 9, 2026, and the primary of the referenced party for nomination to the state or district offices therein specified will be held on August 11, 2026. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Early voting location: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main

Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Early voting hours: August 03, 2026 -10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 04, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 05, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 06, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 07, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 08, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 09, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

HOURS OF VOTING: 6:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068. Absentee Ballots will be counted at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 24th day of June, 2026.

Kristine M Simmons, Town Clerk

Town of Salisbury

07-02-26





Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a Primary of the political party listed below will be held in North Canaan on August 11, 2026 for nomination to each office indicated below.

Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the party-endorsed candidates, if any, for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street address of said candidate. The party endorsed candidates, if any, are indicated by an asterisk. Additionally, the following are the names of all other candidates who have filed their certificates of eligibility and consent to primary or have satisfied the primary petitioning requirements in conformity with the General Statutes as candidates for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street addresses of said candidates.

Office: Representative in Congress

Republican

Chris Shea

47 Forest Lane, Cheshire, CT 06410

Jonathan De Barros

47 Jan Court, Terryville, CT 06785

Dated at Hartford, Connecticut, this 24th day of June 2026.

Stephanie Thomas Secretary of the State The foregoing is a copy of the notice which I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State, in accordance with Section 9-433 of the General Statutes. As provided such primary will begin with early voting on August 3, 2026 through August 9, 2026, and the primary of the referenced party for nomination to the state or district offices therein specified will be held on August 11, 2026. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Early voting location: 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018.

Early voting hours: August 03, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 04, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 05, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 06, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 07, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 08, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 09, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

HOURS OF VOTING: 6:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. at North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. Absentee Ballots will be counted at North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut, this 24th day of June, 2026.

Krystian Segalla, Town Clerk

Town of North Canaan

07-02-26





Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a Primary of the political party listed below will be held in North Canaan on August 11, 2026 for nomination to each office indicated below.

Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the party-endorsed candidates, if any, for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street address of said candidate. The party endorsed candidates, if any, are indicated by an asterisk. Additionally, the following are the names of all other candidates who have filed their certificates of eligibility and consent to primary or have satisfied the primary petitioning requirements in conformity with the General Statutes as candidates for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street addresses of said candidates.

Office: Governor Democratic

Ned Lamont

Ashton Drive, Greenwich, CT 06831

Josh Elliott

28 Cobblestone Dr, Ham-den, CT 06518

Dated at Hartford, Connecticut, this 24th day of June 2026.

Stephanie Thomas Secretary of the State The foregoing is a copy of the notice which I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State, in accordance with Section 9-433 of the General Statutes. As provided such primary will begin with early voting on August 3, 2026 through August 9, 2026, and the primary of the referenced party for nomination to the state or district offices therein specified will be held on August 11, 2026. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Early voting location: North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. Early voting hours: August 03, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 04, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 05, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 06, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 07, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 08, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 09, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

HOURS OF VOTING: 6:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. at North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. Absentee Ballots will be counted at North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut, this 24th day of June, 2026.

Krystian Segalla, Town Clerk

Town of North Canaan

07-02-26





Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a Primary of the political party listed below will be held in your town on August 11, 2026 for nomination to each office indicated below.

Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the party-endorsed candidates, if any, for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street address of said candidate. The party endorsed candidates, if any, are indicated by an asterisk. Additionally, the following are the names of all other candidates who have filed their certificates of eligibility and consent to primary or have satisfied the primary petitioning requirements in conformity with the General Statutes as candidates for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street addresses of said candidates.

Office: Representative in Congress

Republican

Chris Shea

247 Forest Lane, Cheshire, CT 06410

Jonathan De Barros

47 Jan Court, Terryville, CT 06785

Dated at Hartford, Connecticut, this 24th day of June 2026.

Stephanie Thomas Secretary of the State The foregoing is a copy of the notice which I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State, in accordance with Section 9-433 of the General Statutes. As provided such primary will begin with early voting on August 3, 2026 through August 9, 2026, and the primary of the referenced party for nomination to the state or district offices therein specified will be held on August 11, 2026. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Early voting location: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main

Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Early voting hours: August 03, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 04, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 05, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 06, 2026 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 07, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 08, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 09, 2026 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

HOURS OF VOTING: 6:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068. Absentee Ballots will be counted at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 24th day of June, 2026.

Kristine M Simmons Town Clerk

Town of Salisbury

07-02-26





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application # 2026-0323 by George Johannesen (Allied Engineering Assoc. Inc.) for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 62 Rocky Lane, Salisbury, Map 66, Lot 27 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owners of the property are Jeffrey Bravin, Naomi Bravin, Linda Williams, & Wesley Mill-er. The hearing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-mee ting-documents/. Written comments may be submit-ted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday be-tween the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main

Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

06-25-26

07-02-26





LEGAL NOTICE TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 is due and payable July 1, 2026. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2025 will become delinquent on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2026 until the same is paid. Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.gov. The Tax Collector’s office will be open from

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC Tax Collector

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26





Notice of Decision Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on June 15, 2026:Approved — Subdivi-sion Application # 2026-0324 by owner Robert A. Belter, for a Family Subdivision Resulting in the Creation of One New Lot. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 07 as Lots 8 and 9 and are located at 220, 226, and 228 Salmon Kill Road, Lakeville. Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0321 by owners Michael S. Shuster & Deborah A. Morel, for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 11 as Lot 31 and is located at 94 Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury. Approved conditioned on utilization of a crossing guard, remote parking of employees, and parking flexibility limited to a 99-seat theater - Special Permit Application # 2021-0320 by Andrus Nichols, for change of use from single-family residential to theater in the Flood Plain Overlay District and Parking for Existing Building in the CG20 Zone in accordance with Sections 401.3 and 703.7 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 49 as Lot 107 and is located at 16 Farnum Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury Planning &

Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

07-02-26





NOTICE OF

ORDINANCE

TOWN OF SHARON

The Town of Sharon at Town Meeting on June 18, 2026, voted to adopt an ordinance pertaining to signs on the Sharon Green.

The full context of this ordinance is on file with the Sharon Town Clerk, where a copy can be obtained.

This document is prepared for the benefit of the public, solely for the purposes of information, summarization and explanation. This document does not represent the intent of the legislative body of the Town of Sharon for any purpose (CGS — 157).

This change to take effect fifteen (15) days from publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the Town of Sharon.

06-25-2026.

Submitted by: Bianca DelTufo Sharon Town Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALFRED T.

BEHRENS

Late of Huntington

(26-00223)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is: Marrilyn Behrens

c/o Emily D Vail

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy St

PO Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ANTHONY EPWORTH

Late of Salisbury

(26-00253)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 11, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is: Marsden Epworth

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP 7 Church Street,

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DIANA H. CLARK

Late of Sharon

(26-00224)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jon C. Lafleur

c/o Anthony Carmine Palumbo

Anthony C. Palumbo, LLC 26 South Main Street

P.O. Box 841

Kent, CT 06757

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN M.

O’HARA, SR.

Late of Salisbury

(26-00215)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 4, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

John M. O’Hara, Jr.

c/o Joyelle Maini

Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC

782 Bantam Road,

PO Box 815,

Bantam, CT 06750

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KEVIN J. HUBER

Late of Salisbury

(26-00229)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 11, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Celina Huber

c/o Thomas Babson Kane Kane Hartley & Kane, P.C. 972 New London Tpke Glastonbury, CT 06033

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

LINDA SOLTIS

PERKINS

Late of Norfolk

(26-00244)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Barbara J. Perkins

7 Mountain Road

PO Box 147

Norfolk, CT 06058

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

MICHAEL ENGLISH

Late of Falls Village

(26-00046)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 9, 2026 ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Philip English

1520 Ohm Ave

Apt 1

Bronx, NY 10465

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF

ROBERT EDWARD

LEIBROCK

Late of Sharon

AKA Robert E. Leibrock

(26-00218)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 9, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Robert William Liebrock c/o LINDA M PATZ, DRURY, PATZ & CITRIN, LLP, 7 CHURCH STREET, P.O. BOX 101, CANAAN, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHEILA BEURKET

Late of West Cornwall

(26-00214)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 4, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Patricia Vanicky

c/o Arthur Charles Weinshank

Cramer & Anderson LLP 51 Main Street

New Milford, CT 06776

Jordan Bergs Clerk

07-02-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM

C. HOWER, III

Late of Salisbury

(26-00265)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is: Rosanne F. Hower

c/o Kevin F Nelligan The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC 194 Ashley Fls Rd

POB 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

07-02-26





TAX COLLECTOR’S

NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2026 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s 9am - 12pm. & Thursdays 8am-11am.

Payments must be received or postmarked by August 3, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 3, 2026 will be charged interest from July 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the tax-payer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs,

Tax Collector, CCMC

06-25-26

07-02-26

07-23-26





TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF SALISBURY CT LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 with a levy of 9.80 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2026, October 1, 2026, January 1, 2027, April 1, 2027. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 3, 2026. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 3, 2026 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18% annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2026 are also due and payable by August 3, 2026. Tax office hours are Monday and Wednesday 9am-4pm and Friday 9am—3pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 3th day of June 2026.

JoAnne D. Dodge, CCMC Tax Collector

Salisbury, CT 06068

06-18-26

07-02-26

07-23-26