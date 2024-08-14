Leila Mae Shaw

Leila Mae Shaw

SALISBURY — Leila Mae Shaw, 88, of 99 South Canaan Rd. Canaan, formerly of 30 Fowler St. Salisbury, went home to the Lord, Monday night Aug. 5, 2024, at the Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. She was the wife of the late Robert Henry Shaw who died in 2004.

Leila was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Opelika, Alabama, daughter of the late Jim P. and Lula Mae (Dowdell) Darby.

Leila worked for over 30 years in the molding department of Becton-Dickinson Company in Canaan as a machine operator. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star. Leila was a devoted member of the Lakeville United Methodist Church. She took great joy in helping her church family with any task. Her passion for helping others along with her strong sense of self, made Leila unique. She had a zest for life and laughter and was loved by all she met. Leila also enjoyed singing and had a passion for cooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Green and her husband Rudy of Canaan; granddaughter Whitney Benson and her husband Curtis and their daughter Isla all of Torrington. Granddaughter Sherryll McCowan and her children, daughter Nijea and son Lenox, as well as grandson Spencer Belcher and his wife Tamara and their two daughters, Morgan and Skylar of Long Island, New York. Leila is also survived by her step-grandson Josh Green and his wife Lynley and their two daughters. Her son Kevin Trottman and his wife Donna of Bristol, Connecticut and their children.

Leila is also survived by her four sisters; Ermatine Moses of Windsor, Connecticut, Cathrine Taylor of Long Island, New York, Martha Ann Dowdell of Opelika, Alabama, Evon Dowdell of Hampton, Virginia, and her sister Willie Ruth Dowell of Opelika, Alabama.

Leila was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon McCowan, and her step-daughter Barbara Belcher, in addition to many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday Aug. 17, 2024, at 12 p.m. in the Lakeville United Methodist Church 319 Main St. Lakeville, CT 06039. Burial will follow in Salisbury Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

