Leo Augustine Downey

MILLERTON — After a brief illness, Leo Augustine Downey died on Dec. 12, 2023, at the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Leo was born in Sharon, Conn., on Oct. 13, 1940. He was the son of the late Augustine M. Downey and the late Leola J. (Morrison). Downey and grew up in Millerton.

He graduated from the Webutuck Central School, Amenia, in 1958 and in 1960 received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from SUNY Delhi.

After briefly working in the Millerton area, he began a 36-year career with Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engines manufacturing firm, at its North Haven, Conn., plant in 1961. His work ethic and attention to detail soon landed him a job in the Vendor Quality Control Department. Beginning in 1963 in Houston, Texas, and continuing until his retirement in 1997, he represented Pratt & Whitney at companies that made parts for its jet engines in many locations including California, Alabama, Italy, France, and South Korea.

In 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and proudly used his aircraft engine knowledge during his six years of service.

He and his wonderful wife of 40 years, Bella G. (Beard) Downey, who survives, moved to Sedona, Arizona, in 1998 and resided there at his death.

Leo loved sports, especially baseball and particularly the New York Yankees. He got that gene from his dad. He played varsity baseball and basketball at Webutuck and varsity baseball at Delhi. The athletic gene was inherited from his mom, who grew up skiing and playing basketball.

He was introduced to the sport of golf as a teenager by his friend Ray Yakubowski. That began a lifelong love of a game he played until just a few weeks before his death. Leo and Bella’s first house in Sedona was located on The Oak Creek Country Club. One day he walked down to the clubhouse looking for someone to play a round with and was told by the starter that a couple visiting the area had just come to play and he could join them on the 1st tee, and so he did. It was not until after the round ended that he learned he had just played with actors Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins.

Leo and Bella’s love of travel took them to nearly every state in the U.S. to either tour or visit friends They also visited Italy, Nova Scotia, Western Canada and Ireland. For several years, they especially enjoyed spending a month each winter in Hawaii.

In addition to Bella, Leo is survived by four step-children, Richard Beard of Yucca Valley, California, Susan Behrends and spouse, John, of Boise, Idaho, Douglas Beard of Tucson, Arizona, and Jacquelyn Beard of Yucca Valley, California; one step-grandchild, John Gates of Boise, Idaho; and one step-great grandchild, Viviene Gates of Boise, Idaho.

He is also survived by his brother, Edward Downey, and his brother’s wife, Meg, of Millerton, and nephews Kyle Downey of Millbrook, and Evan Downey, and Evan’s wife, Kasey Dunn, of Norwalk, Conn.

Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Greer’s Mortuary at 2725 W. State Rte. 89A; Sedona, AZ. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 180 St. John Vianney Lane; Sedona, AZ. Burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. at All Souls Catholic Cemetery at 700 N. Bill Gray Road; Cottonwood, AZ.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 180 St. John Vianney Lane, Sedona, AZ 86336 or the North East Historical Society, PO Box 727, 75 Main Street, Millerton, NY 12546.

