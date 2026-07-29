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Let's Hear It - July 30, 2026

This Week

Some of the best places in our community aren’t the ones you’ll find on a map —they’re the quiet trails, family-owned businesses, scenic overlooks, and local favorites that residents know and love. This week, we want to celebrate the hidden gems that make our corner of the world unique.

What’s your favorite hidden gem in our community, and why should others check it out?

Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.

We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.


Last Week’s Question

What is one local issue or topic you wish you knew more about?

“Would love to know the status of the improvement plan for Century Boulevard in Millerton — including parking and landscaping. AND, what is the status of getting sewer system along Main Street.”

— Lori Coats, Millerton

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24, drawing about 30 people at the start of the outdoor concert and more as the evening progressed.

Led by trumpeter Shamu Sadeh, the band’s lineup shifts from performance to performance. Friday’s group included Charlie Kiel on trombonium, Sam Earnshaw on percussion, Eric Loffswold on baritone saxophone, Dathalinn O’Dea on alto saxophone, David Rogers on tenor saxophone, and Peter Peirce on trombone.

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Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Bernie Williams and his Band of Friends at Millbrook Winery in 2025.

Provided

Throughout the history of Major League Baseball, precious few greats have been considered five-tool players. New York Yankee Bernie Williams was one of them.

To be considered a five tool player, one must show exceptional proficiency in five categories: hitting for average, hitting for power, running bases, fielding and arm strength. But there’s another tool Williams possesses that didn’t make it to the back of his baseball card: his mastery of jazz guitar.

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Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Deanna Hearn opened Lucky Orphans in 2003.

Provided
If horses could speak, Hearn believes they would offer just one piece of advice: “They’d tell us to slow down.”

From feeding retired racehorses before sunrise to guiding veterans, grieving parents and troubled teenagers through equine-assisted therapy sessions, Deanna Hearn rarely has a quiet day. As founder of Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue in Dover Plains, she oversees the care of more than 40 sanctuary horses while leading a nonprofit whose mission extends far beyond animal rescue.

What began as a childhood love of horses has evolved into a place where healing runs in both directions — for horses and for people. By the time you leave Lucky Orphans, it becomes clear that this place isn’t really about horses. The horses are simply how it begins. For Hearn, every rescued horse represents something much larger: hope, resilience, healing and second chances. The organization’s mission, she says, is simple: “People helping horses heal people.”

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Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

A brass quintet at the Yale Music Shed at Weekend in Norfolk 2025.

Jennifer Almquist

Norfolk bursts with activity in midsummer with Weekend in Norfolk (WIN). An all-volunteer committee transforms the town with free public events for all ages. WIN 2026 begins Thursday, July 30, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Norfolk sculptor Jon Riedeman, the new head of Norfolk Artists and Friends (NAF), organized the group’s 19th annual art exhibition, featuring paintings, sculpture, photography and jewelry by area artists in the Art Barn on the grounds of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. Riedeman expanded the show this year by inviting artists from New Marlborough, Massachusetts, to participate. The exhibit opens with a reception Thursday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

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weekend in norfolk

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”
Jen Gleason, director of “Babette’s Feast,” poses before a natural setting on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater in Bethlehem.
Jack Sheedy

Jen Gleason stood on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater and gestured toward the upstage wall—which wasn’t there. Like the so-called fourth wall separating audience from actors, all walls in this theater are invisible.

“That’s just God’s creation,” Gleason said, pointing to woods and rocks and grass and sky where you might expect a brick wall. “You cannot copy that. That’s the best backdrop you could possibly have.”

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performances

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson makes Tanglewood debut with a weekend of performances.

Ebru Yildiz

Musician, composer, performing artist and multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson is one of the most influential and controversial figures in American contemporary and avant-garde arts. Her ambitious multimedia projects, encompassing music, film, visual projections, dance, and the spoken and written word, have enjoyed great public visibility, and Anderson has been recognized with many honors, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the Gold Medal for Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and this year’s Kyoto Prize for Arts and Philosophy in the field of music.

Anderson will make her Tanglewood debut in a series of special events and performances Aug. 13-16, along with longtime collaborators and special guests, giving audiences an opportunity to experience her groundbreaking and challenging work, which has been received with both acclaim and confusion for its wit, innovation and interdisciplinary scope.

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