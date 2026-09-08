Let's Hear It - September 10, 2026

This Week
The annual Litchfield County Housing Affordability Summit, hosted by the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, brings together local leaders, advocates and housing organizations to share success stories, hear new ideas and learn about the opportunities surrounding affordable housing in the region.
With affordable housing a pressing issue across Litchfield County, we want to hear your ideas.
If you had $1 million to make a meaningful difference in housing affordability in your community, what would you do — whether it’s a new idea, a different approach to something already being tried or a way to make an existing effort work better?
Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.
We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.
Last Week’s Question
Should Lime Rock Park be allowed to host an annual drifting event?
“I don’t care for it but that don’t mean they can’t do it.”
— Bob Bloxsom
“Absolutely, LRP does a fantastic job of juggling community concerns while offering a genuine hub for car culture. GridLife brings lots of wonderful visitors to our humble shop. The automotive hobby is dominated by older folks, and GridLife is a great way to engage the young, up and coming automotive hobbyists who will inevitably carry the torch of car enthusiasm for years to come!”
— Autogalerie
“What most people do not understand about racetracks, is that they give a place for people to get their speed fix in a controlled environment. By allowing drift events at Lime Rock Park, it gives the chance to perform in a controlled environment off the streets. If anything there should be more than one event a year, one run by a local club to allow more grassroots people to have fun on a track.”
— William Fish
“Last time they had drifting, the cars speeding on residential streets were crazy.”
— Denice Harrington-Clapper
“As a former employee I will say that keeping the track’s neighbors happy is a high priority. The track closely monitors traffic and noise. It’s literally in a job description. The group that owns the track has roots in the area and are hardly low profile people. Of course there will be rubs, it’s a tricky balance.”
— Ax Pryor
“Yes, absolutely, events at Lime Rock bring so much more than just people to the track. Racers, fans/spectators visit local establishments, spend money at local parts stores, garages, gas stations and restaurants. It benefits the entire northwest corner when there are events at the track. I say let’s let Lime Rock have more events such as this.”
— Jason Zucco