Letter to the Editor - 2/20/2025

Norman married Beverly after a courtship in New York, where he would practice dentistry for 40 years, and at his family’s Berkshire Hills Camp (BHC) in Salisbury. The young couple (with 3 children in tow) took over running the camp in 1971. BHC was a revered institution, and former campers continue to visit its lakeside property where the Reichs made their home in its restored gymnasium.



Prior to their move to Northwest Connecticut, the Reichs raised their children in Scarsdale, New York. There, Norman took up his most revered pastime: running. “Stormin Norman” completed 6 marathons in New York, Boston, and Washington D.C., rounding off his merits by walking the New York Marathon for his 80th birthday as a fundraiser for Team for Kids.



A board member of the Northwest Center for Family Services and the 21st Century Fund for Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Norman believed in serving his community and in giving back.



He was generous and kind, and his genuine smile, animated stories, and goofy sense of humor lit up a room. Norman was never happier than when surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by Beverly and their three children, Randall, Joseph, and Donald; three children-in-law, Peter, Erica, and Frankie; three grandchildren, Paulina, Fia, and Dylan; and his younger sister, Joan. He was predeceased by his older sister, Barbara. He is also remembered by countless family members and friends who he touched through his shining amiable spirit.



The family will hold an intimate celebration of Norman’s life in the spring when a tree will be planted in his honor and a bugle will blow taps, a nod to both the military and BHC. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in hopes that a cure will come soon for this heartbreaking illness which impacted Norman.



The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.