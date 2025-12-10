Letter to the Editor - December 11, 2025

7,600 pounds of Turkey

We are blessed to have a dedicated group of nonprofits doing incredible work to improve the lives of people in our community. You know the names — Jane Lloyd Fund, SWSA, Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance, Lakeville Hose, and many others. But there is one charity that may fly under your radar, that does extraordinary work, especially this time of year.

Sunday in the Country Food Drive raised funds, organized logistics, and delivered complete Thanksgiving dinners to 800 area families last week. Including an additional 425 lbs of chickens and two tons of dry goods. They purchased all the food from local businesses, with local employment in mind.

And their work is only halfway done- they will be providing the same number of dinners for families in need this Christmas. Sunday in the Country Food Drive has provided these services for the past 33 years, and its donations help an average of 13 local food pantries meet their needs.

If you can find it in your budget to donate to this worthy cause, you will help brighten the lives of many in this community, perhaps even your neighbors.

Sunday in the Country Food Drive, P.O. Box 789, Millerton, NY 12546
Sundayinthecountry.org

Love Where You Live,

Kendra Chapman

Lakeville

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

