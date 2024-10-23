Letters to the Editor

A day to remember

Saturday, Oct. 12 will remain a special memory to the hundreds that attended the Salisbury fall festival. The day was perfect in as many ways as one can imagine.

The Salisbury Band provided enjoyable music during much of the day. Children danced freely on the lawn of the Scoville Library and those of us in wheelchairs clapped to the upbeat music of the “Hot Shots”.

Local churches and businesses offered special treats to enjoy from one end of town to the other. The scarecrows were fantastic!

This special autumn day ended with the hot shots playing a Patriotic medley. Those attending stopped and listened, feeling thankful for their experience and priceless memory of a perfect day. A sincere thank you to all those who made this day possible.

Barbara Austin

Sharon





Regarding Wake Robin’s zoning application

It is amazing, to me, that neighbors of the proposed Wake Robin project seem to misunderstand the powers of Zoning rules and regulations. Applications which meet the requirements (stated in the regulations) are then approved. It would be contrary to logic and the law to deny an application that meets the regulations. It would be punitive to allow neighbors to dictate conditions to an applicant who meets the requirements of the regulations. NIMBY is not a reason to deny an application.

Part of the confusion in this particular application, at least for the writer, is the seeming attempt to review the land use application by leaning on Section 213.5 which is designed to allow a NEW Hotel in a residential zone (RR-1). The Wake Robin Inn has existed as a hotel/Inn, with a restaurant/bar and other facilities, for over sixty years, since it was approved by Planning and Zoning as an Hotel under Section 6.1.3.3 of the Zoning Regulations of 1959, and has served the public since then.

If music and the sounds of gathering are to be regulated on one property, in the RR-1 zone, in fairness shouldn’t we apply the same restrictions to all properties in the zone? Should the neighbors be held to this same new standard and limited to the same hours of musical volume?

As the Wake Robin Inn has been and is a legally existing hotel use since the 1950s, the applicant has the option of withdrawing the application as it is unreasonable to require action under a section of the Zoning Regulations which does not apply.

Existing Homes/Hotels (White Hart, Interlaken Inn, Wake Robin) in the RR-1 are entitled to, in accordance with the regulations, add structures.

Zoning/ Building permits are issued by Abby Conroy and Building Official Mike Carbone, with no Public Hearing at all, as long as they meet Zoning setbacks from property boundaries and comply with the Building Code. Just as owner in the RR1 can.

Peter K. Oliver

Lakeville





Not-So-Nice Jahana

In their recent debate carried live on WFSB, incumbent Jahana Hayes, not surprisingly, misrepresented George Logan’s position on numerous policy issues, particularly his stance on abortion, where he has consistently reiterated his support for Connecticut’s abortion law ( essentially a codification of the Roe v. Wade standards) and stated his unequivocal opposition to a national abortion ban.

What was surprising was Ms. Hayes’ aloof and condescending manner, which suggested that she had better things to do than debate an upstart Hispanic man running for the Congressional seat she has held for six years. Her condescension reached its zenith when she strikingly said “Send Mr. Logan back to where he came from.”

Precisely where does Ms. Hayes wish to send Mr. Logan? Back to Guatemala, from where his parents immigrated more than 50 years ago? We had thought Democrats supported immigration; perhaps the problem is that Mr. Logan’s parents immigrated legally.

Or perhaps she wishes to send Mr. Logan back to the New Haven innercity where he grew up in the 1970’s. The Hill section where the family lived was a dangerous neighborhood wracked with violence and drugs. George remembers that when the family bought a new TV they had to sneak it into the house so it wouldn’t be stolen. Perhaps Democrats like Ms. Hayes oppose upward mobility of Blacks and Hispanics.

Or perhaps she wishes to send him back to Ansonia, which he represented ( along with several other towns) in the Connecticut Senate from 2016 to 2020. After all, he was a successful state Senator, why should he try to move up and take her seat in Congress?

Whether Ms. Hayes should be “sent back” to Waterbury where she was a teacher for 15 years is up to voters in the 5th District. But it would have been useful for her to have ventured back there to address the terrible outbreak of violence in the city’s schools which led to two investigations, one in 2022 and one in 2024. George Logan has taken action, asking Merrick Garland to have the Deportment of Justice follow up on these investigations and take action to address a problem which has led to 86% of teachers in that city expressing their belief that they and their students are unsafe. Having taught in the those very schools and currently being a member of the House Committee on Education and Workforce, one would have expected more from Ms. Hayes.

Tom Morrison

Lakeville

(The writer is Chair of the Salisbury Republican Town Committee)





Supporting proven candidates

I have had the privilege of working with Senator Chris Murphy, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and State Representative Maria Horn for many years on issues of local importance.

These include protecting and expanding health care access in our region; protecting our environment; supporting emergency first responders, farms, and local businesses.

Each has earned our support with excellent constituent service. Justin Potter also has a strong record of community service, bringing housing opportunities to Kent.

I urge area residents to support these excellent candidates who all have long records of proven accomplishments.

Gordon Ridgway

First Selectman

Cornwall





Justin Potter understands the importance of middle-class housing to keep economy vibrant

Teachers, nurses, librarians, first responders, retail workers, restaurant workers, municipal employees — just a few of the important jobs paying middle-class wages. These are the people that keep our economies and towns vibrant. Without them, our communities simply won’t function — no schools, no health care, no libraries, no law enforcement, no shops, no restaurants, no snow removal. The list goes on and on.

If we want the services provided by these workers, and I know we all do, we need to make sure they have somewhere to live. The shortage of middle-class housing in many of our towns is at a crisis level. Justin Potter, Democratic Candidate for State Senate, District 30, keenly understands this. Potter believes we can create the housing we need while respecting local control of zoning and open space. He supports state funding for accessory apartments, which the vast majority of our towns already allow because they fit well with the existing form and infrastructure of even our most rural areas. As the leader of a non-profit housing organization, he understands the challenges of creating housing - and how state policy can be improved to make it easier to build homes that better fit the finances of middle-class workers and their families.

If you want to see our towns thrive, please join me in voting for Justin Potter for State Senate, District 30.

Lianna Gantt

Kent





Vote to re-elect Hayes for 5th Congressional seat

The race for the 5th Congressional district is a close one. What is not close is the character and performance of the two candidates. Incumbent Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, is a dedicated and effective legislator. Her opponent, a public relations director for Aquarian, a subsidiary of Eversource, is currently being fined by NY state for overdue workmen compensation payments and sales taxes.

We have all benefited from legislation supported and often introduced by Representative Hayes including:

Prescription drug prices lowered, insulin costs capped at $35 a month and annual Medicare out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000.

Protection of pension plans that were expected to run out of money necessary to pay benefits to workers.

Childcare subsidies ensuring no family pays more than 7% of their income to childcare.

Effective advocacy for veterans to access rightful benefits, so much so that hers is designated a Purple Heart Congressional Office.

Expansion of Career and Technical Education programs including 1 million new apprenticeship programs over the next 5 years, so that students, and adults changing careers, can get recognized credentials to fill high-paying, stable jobs.

Repairs to CT infrastructure including: $3.5 billion for federal highway programs, $561 million for bridge replacement, $1.3 billion for public transportation, $53 million for electric vehicle chargers and infrastructure, $100 million to improve broadband coverage, $445 million for water infrastructure, and $62 million for airports.

Designated the Housatonic River as wild and scenic, opening access to federal funds to protect the river and watershed.

She is tireless in her drive to improve the lives of all Americans, in spite of dysfunctional GOP leadership in the House of Representatives.

Visit www.congress.gov to be wowed by her legislative history. Use your vote to re-elect Jahana Hayes to continue her good work.

Amy Lake

Lakeville





Potter for State Senate

I strongly support Justin Potter for Connecticut State Senate. His proposal to make State housing funds to homeowners to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) and to owners of small multi-family buildings to renovate existing units, without any deed restrictions, is a financially sustainable solution to the housing needs of the Northwest Corner.

Increasing the density of our downtowns, strengthening the economic viability of our Main Streets, improving walkable town centers, supporting the housing needs of seniors, recent graduates, and new comers to our communities is the right approach.

And yes, these new and rehabilitated housing units and ADU’s should count toward the 8-30g expectation that our communities have at least 10% of our housing at rent or monthly carrying cost of 30% or less of the household’s income. Which is to say, affordable.

State assistance programs can be structured as loans. The unit’s loans could be paid back if the family choses to move on in fewer than 10 years. The loans would have to be paid back. At 10 years the loans would be forgiven as Justin proposes. Placing deed restrictions on homes, as is frequently done, makes resale onerous, because the obligation would “run with the property.” Loans make a lot more sense.

Justin Potter can help our communities. Please vote for Justin Potter for State Senate.

Daly Reville

Falls Village





Hayes: Improving the future for our youth

Jahana Hayes has worked hard in her three terms in Congress to pass many important laws. She often does this by reaching across the aisle in a bipartisan way to get the bills passed she thinks are important. This means Jahana is willing to compromise to find the middle ground with her Republican counterparts for the legislation she wants to support.

An example would be the Opening Doors for Youth Act of 2023.

This bill addresses the problems of youth who face challenges obtaining a high school diploma and drop out. This bill would help finance job training for these young people to give them the opportunity to not drop out of society and to have a productive future and a good life. According to the National Youth Employment Coalition, in the Connecticut 5th Congressional District, 11% of young people between the ages of 16 to 24 could be affected. That means over one thousand youths in the 5th District could take advantage of this legislation once it is passed.

Jahana Hayes has proven herself to be a very compassionate, caring and energetic person. She is on many Congressional Committees, and she works hard to create laws that will improve the lives of all her constituents. Her office is always open to help anyone with constituent problems. Please vote on November 5th for Jahana Hayes for Congress.

Lizbeth Piel

Sharon





Thanks Lakeville Hose Company/Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance

I would like to thank the Lakeville Hose Company, Billy Sherwood and Jason Wilson in particular, who responded instantly to my 911 call because my smoke/CO2 alarm was alerting me to a problem. They brought their measuring instruments and quickly realized the CO2 level was okay and the problem was expired batteries. They took care of the problem without further ado. They were incredibly cordial and helpful.

I would also like to thank Jacqui Rice who was teaching an EMS class at the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service when she heard my 911 call and came running over my neighbor’s yard to see if she could be of help. (My house is one house away from the ambulance station).

I am asking all community members to consider volunteering in support of these two wonderful organizations if you are able and have the time. The importance of volunteering to the many community organizations in this town cannot be stressed enough. But if you are not able, donate, donate, donate.

Chany Wells

Lakeville





Maria Horn, a proven leader for the Northwest Corner

This week, as early voting starts up, we have a great opportunity to re-elect Maria Horn to continue being a strong advocate for our towns. Far from being a one or two issue representative, Maria has tackled a wide range of issues and problems, from the establishment of a local health care clinic open to all, with or without insurance; to pushing for major support for a local firehouse; to protecting women’s access to health care; to tightening regulations on herbicide spraying along the railroad tracks; to the largest personal tax cut reduction in the state’s history; to initiatives to help small businesses and local farmers; to increasing investment in education; she has made substantive improvements in our district and to the state as a whole.

As chair of the House Committee on Finance, Revenue and Bonding she has a crucial role in crafting the future of both our corner and the state. Energetic and engaged with her constituents, she is open to hearing from us on the issues we care about and to taking our concerns seriously. Whenever possible, she collaborates with her Republican colleagues for legislation that makes sense. Let’s keep her doing our work!

Susannah Wood

Norfolk





Don’t let Trump back in office

I lay awake the other night mulling over the following: should I send a letter to a regional paper known for its conservative views, and with a vociferous pro-Trump readership, at a time when Trump is talking about arresting his “domestic enemies,” and in general, promoting a violent response if he doesn’t win?

My dead-of-night paranoia aside, Jan. 6 proved how Trump could weaponize his supporters, allowing them to put his own Vice President’s life in danger. If he was willing to do that, what else is he likely to try in his attempt to regain power?

Pence, Liz Cheney and many others have provided examples of actual acts of courage when their moral compasses led them to stand against abuses of power and for the protection of Constitutional norms

For very personal reasons Trump is desperate to become president again. He has no inner boundaries, no moral compass, so we the voters must provide them by not letting him back in office.

Barbara Maltby

Lakeville





An Accounting

One wanna-be dictator

With start-up funds from dad

And a family of devoted Donald ducklings,

Suspended by Putin the puppeteer,

Enabled by six politically-motivated Supreme Court judges,

Enhanced by jars and jars of clown grease bronzer

To cover up 78 years of leathering;

Racking up 30-plus unpardonable felonies,

Hundreds of lawsuits settled with donations from devotees;

Bullying thousands of sycophantic down-ballot politicians

Telling tens of thousands of lies, each bigger with every repetition;

Branding even the threads from his Butler suit;

Inspiring millions of abusive social media posts

And tens of millions of entertainment seekers

Gawking at caged children of immigrants,

While countless millions of stunned on-lookers stand by,

Is leading to the undoing of our country.

Which role have I played?

It will only take one well-considered vote from each and every one of us

To tell the world we are coming back to our senses.

Molly Fitzmaurice

Sharon





Thanks to Dog Park’s volunteers

I want to thank everyone from the Dog Park in Lakeville who worked so hard to make our presence known during the Fall Festival in Salisbury. It was a group effort of volunteers who come to the Park from Lakeville, Salisbury, Amenia, Millerton, and beyond with dogs of all sizes and breeds.

To all the volunteers who designed the materials and banners, pitched the tent, manned the table, and created a memorable scarecrow that won first prize in the nonprofit category, congratulations!

Unfortunately, many of us could not attend as this year’s Fall Festival fell on the holiest day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur. It would be the equivalent of holding an event on Good Friday or Eid-al-Fitr

Ironically, Columbus would not have attended the Fall Festival on a weekend named in his honor if held this year. The recent news from Reuters of a twenty-two-year study of Columbus’ DNA was released on Yom Kippur. It revealed that Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe.

Our community is one that respects all faiths and all peoples and hopefully this regrettable oversight will never happen again. We have learned that the Jewish calendar is lunisolar and does not coincide with the Gregorian calendar that the Fall Festival is based on. Yom Kippur can be as early as mid-September or as late as mid-October.

I wish everyone — whatever their religion — Shanah Tovah. 5785 should be a year of kindness, inclusiveness, and respect for others.

See you next year,

Stephanie H. Reckler

New York