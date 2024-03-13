Letters to the Editor - 3-14-24

Tide Roll Out

Alabama is a failed state

Their Supreme Court I would not rate

Let’s kick them out of our union

And take them to court and sue them.

Michael Kahler

Lakeville


Nuvance is sabotaging the maternity unit at Sharon Hospital

Nuvance is creating conditions at Sharon Hospital that are intended to lead to the closure of its Maternity Unit, in violation of the Ct. Office of Health Strategy’s Final Decision, issued on Feb. 5, 2024, which ordered Nuvance to keep the maternity unit open. More specifically, Nuvance has caused pediatric coverage, which is needed to support them aternity unit, to be almost impossible to maintain. This is an easy problem for Nuvance to solve. Instead of cutting the compensation of pediatricians, as it has done, causing them to leave Sharon Hospital, it could maintain their compensation at its prior rate (or increase it to match that of other Connecticut hospitals).

The matter is urgent, and the time to act is now. Nuvance must not be permitted to degrade Sharon Hospital’s Maternity Unit. Please contact our local, state, and federal representatives to demand that Nuvance’s destructive behavior be stopped:

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont — www.portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/Contact/E...

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy — www.murphy.senate.gov/contact

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal — www.blumenthal.senate.gov/contact/write-to-senator...

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes — hayes.house.gov/email-me

Connecticut OHS Director Dr. Deidre Gifford — ohs@ct.gov

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong — Attorney.General@ct.gov

Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon — Sean.Scanlon@ct.gov

Connecticut State Sen. Stephen Harding — ctsenaterepublicans.com/contact-harding/

Connecticut State Rep. Maria Horn — maria.horn@cga.ct.gov


David C. Singer, Esq.

Salisbury


Revisiting a ‘banned book’ that’s still in my bookcase

Several weeks ago you had an article on banned books. As someone who would rather be reading than anything else, it is something that concerns me.

I’m not interested in the books you mentioned, but I have D. H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” in my bookcase and decided to look at it again.

I have a paperback edition from Bantam Books printed in 1987 that is “The Complete and Unexpurgated 1928 Orioli Edition” copy of the original edition. There is an explanation by the author in the back. He wrote the novel three times before he was done. He died shortly after at age 44.

I don’t remember what I thought about the book when I first read it, but now I wonder what the fuss was about. The Chatterleys are an upper class couple in England. The gamekeeper, the secret lover of Lady Chatterley, isn’t anyone to write home about.

I read mysteries by E. M. Forster who wrote about the English around the same time as D. H. Lawrence. Forster didn’t use vulgar language. I don’t speak the four-letter words that Lawrence uses, but I don’t worry about them.

I wonder if Lady Chatterley is still being read?

Carolyn McDonough

Canaan

