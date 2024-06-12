Letters to the Editor - 6-13-24

Latest News
In early April, facing a battle over retaining his Speakership, Mike Johnson went to visit former President Trump at his Florida estate to seek his support. It would appear that Trump gave his blessing to the Speaker in return for Johnson’s more vociferous expression of unswerving loyalty to him. Johnson now seems almost like a different person.
While Speaker Johnson tended to stay in the background while getting accustomed to his new position, recently he has been asserting himself aggressively. Later in April, he came, uninvited, to Columbia University where he spoke out against student protesters and called for the National Guard to be brought in to put down the anti-semitic violence (there was none). Appearing at former President Trump’s trial in NYC with a scrum of Republican officials (all nearly identically dressed), he gave a short speech denouncing the trial and misrepresenting the facts. Then, after the verdict was announced, without any supporting evidence he called the trial “a severe miscarriage of justice” and said the Supreme Court should completely overrule the verdict. Did Johnson realize that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction in the matter even though he remarked that a couple of them were his personal friends?
Although elected Speaker by the House of Representatives last October, he remains little known by the American public or even most of his fellow members of Congress. Who is he and what can we expect from him?
In the running for Speaker, Mike Johnson was a “dark horse”; In his 8 months as Speaker, Johnson has shown considerable dexterity in working with his very fractious and uncooperative Republican majority, brushing away an attempt to remove him from his post yet shepherding through major bills providing military aid to Israel and Ukraine, a notable accomplishment.
A mild mannered 52 year old lawyer, Johnson grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, where his father was a fireman. He graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1995 and its Law School in 1999.
His record over the past four terms as a member of Congress has been consistently right of center. While nearly always voting with the majority of Republicans, he had never led a powerful committee or served in the top tier of House leadership.
However, last year, while serving on the House Armed Services Committee, he led 59 other Republicans in a vote against a 39 billion aid package for Ukraine, a move endorsed by former President Trump. In the past, Republicans have been very slow to back away from foreign commitments and this may represent a real change in GOP foreign policy.
A devout evangelical Southern Baptist, the Speaker is known for his outspoken religiosity having spent much of his time over the past two decades extolling his faith through articles and lectures. Johnson’s religious beliefs have strongly influenced his political views. A confirmed foe of abortion, he has been pushing for a total abortion ban with no permitted exceptions.
He has also spoken out sharply against homosexuality, calling it “inherently unnatural” and a “dangerous lifestyle” and linking it to bestiality, according to opinion essays and interviews. And he opposed legislation to mandate federal recognition for same-sex marriages — a bill that passed with strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
The Speaker has an environmental record even less favorable than most of his Republican colleagues. The League of Conservation Voters, the principal environmental group monitoring voting records of members of Congress has given Johnson a lifetime rating of 2% out of a possible 100% (the average score for a Member of Congress is 52%). But the American Energy Alliance, which represents fossil fuel interests, gave him a score of 100% in 2022. Johnson called the energy components of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act “a thinly veiled attempt to implement the policies that would usher in a new socialist society in America”.
Some observers think that Johnson is competing to be selected as Trump’s running mate. John Nance Garner FDR’s vice president from 1932-40, is remembered for saying that “the vice presidency is not worth a bucket of warm spit!” Trump may lose and the Republicans may lose the House but for now as long as he remains untroubled by his own shameless obsequiousness, Johnson remains in the catbird seat, the highest ranking Republican in government.
The Fed’s role in populism
The Federal Reserve Bank is the most powerful central bank in the world. It has a long history of successes and at times, failures in steering the U.S. economy through ups and downs. This is a story of how a well-intentioned policy has resulted in one of the worst disasters in American history.
After the stock market crash on Oct. 19, 1987, just two months after Alan Greenspan assumed the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve bank, he fired off a one-sentence statement before the start of trading on October 20th, “The Federal Reserve, consistent with its responsibilities as the nation’s central bank, affirmed today its readiness to serve as a source of liquidity to support the economic and financial system.” It was enough to turn markets around and kick off an economic expansion that lasted for ten years.
The Fed soon realized that it might be able to smooth out the bumps in the business cycle and the economy by using monetary policy. They tried and succeeded in doing so in the early 1990s to combat a credit crunch, a Russian default on government securities, and the overheating of the U.S. labor market in 1994. As a result, the decade was marked by generally declining inflation and the longest peacetime economic expansion in our nation’s history.
How exactly does the Fed work its magic? Think of monetary policy as a money spigot. When the Fed believes the economy is going to enter a slow patch, it turns on the money spigot. It turns the spigot off when it fears the economy is overheating, which could cause inflation. Simple, right?
It was a wonderful discovery. The government, through the Fed’s actions and its fiscal spending, could minimize unemployment and ensure price stability by controlling the money supply if the dollar maintained its status as the world’s preeminent currency.
However, money is distributed into the economy in a certain way — through the banking system in the form of lower interest rates. Interest rates are the cost of money when borrowed. The lower the rate, the cheaper the money. Banks offer loans to borrowers and these loans flow from the top down. Therein lies the problem.
Take a guess who gets to borrow the lion’s share of this easy money?
Corporations, of course, are followed by the wealthy who own them. The biggest, most profitable companies get to borrow the most at the lowest rates. The same top-down mentality pervades our fiscal policy efforts. Who, for example, will receive the $90 billion in new spending for Ukraine? It will be defense companies, arms suppliers, munition distributors, etc.
From the government’s and the Fed’s point of view, this is the most efficient means available to inject monetary stimulus into the economy. The Fed also realized that with their top-down efficient capital approach, monetary loosening was not by itself inflationary.
In this top-down situation, what happens to those who are at the bottom of the borrowing chain? Is this fair, and if so, how do they benefit?
Well, that is where Trickle-down Reaganomics is supposed to come in. Corporations and other wealthy borrowers, according to supply-side economists, would invest in new plants and equipment, which would bring new jobs and higher pay to the masses. Economists used the same arguments for tax cuts as well. It may have worked in the 1980s, although many have their doubts, but it didn’t work in the 1990s, or any time since then. Why?
Turning Back the Pages
100 years ago — June 1924
Frank Pierotti of Lime Rock, driving a truck for Jos. Pellazari from Canaan between Falls Village and Lime Rock Sunday night, struck the hind wheel of the truck in some way against a railing and was precipitated into the midst of the Housatonic River. He was alone in the truck and escaped injury. Frank was under the age to obtain an operator’s license and therefore took a chance. He was gathered in by State Policeman Meade and was found guilty by Justice Tuttle Monday afternoon of operating without a license. The fine and costs amounted to $20.56 which was paid by “Big Jo.”
LIME ROCK — George Lowe and sisters motored to Pittsfield Saturday.
Mrs. George R. Belcher, who for the past twelve years has been the Unitype operator at the Journal Office has resigned her position and is to go to housekeeping at Lime Rock, where she and her husband have a cottage all newly furnished ready to “set the kettle on and all take tea.” It is with much regret that we lose Mrs. Belcher from our force as she has been unfailingly efficient and helpful in the many trials that visit a printing establishment. The entire force of the Lakeville Journal extend their best wishes to Mrs. Belcher in her new home and she may rest assured that the Journal latch string is always hanging out for her.
FOUND — Between Ore Hill and Lakeville, a child’s sweater. Owner can have same by calling at Post Office, and paying for this ad.
50 years ago — June 1974
A temperature of 100 degrees registered Monday afternoon in Lakeville tied the record-breaking temperature for June 10 reported in Hartford. It was the highest temperature yet marked on The Lakeville Journal’s recording thermometer, the previous high being 93 last July 9. A cool front accompanied by less humidity dropped temperatures Tuesday to a high of 87.
Experts from the Union Carbide Corporation Wednesday recommended a system of aeration for Lake Wononscopomuc to reduce obnoxious algae and retard eutrophication. Dr. Arlo Fast and Richard Miller, who visited Lakeville at the invitation of the Salisbury Association, made their recommendation after an inspection of Lake Wononscopomuc and Long Pond.
Charles Beaujon will be honored for his 50 years in the Canaan National Bank at an open house this Saturday, June 15. Mr. Beaujon joined the bank as a 16-year-old on June 15, 1924, just days after his graduation from the Canaan High School. When he joined the bank it was housed in the little office next to Fuller Hardware and had five employees and less than $500,000 in assets. Today the bank is located in its own building on Main Street, has 15 employees and is nearing $7 million in assets.
William Dunn, 64, of Belden Street in Falls Village, was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis Monday after being pinned under a riding lawn mower for 20 minutes. Sharon Hospital reported Mr. Dunn to be in good condition Monday night.
25 years ago — June 1999
LAKEVILLE — What began as a domestic dispute between a worker in The Hotchkiss School’s kitchen and her boyfriend quickly escalated last week when the couple, plus one other man, were charged with forgery. The Immigration and Naturalization Service was called, and two companies found themselves issuing carefully worded statements explaining how they hired workers who were not legal immigrants.
Nearly half of Canaan’s registered voters went to the polls last Friday to make known their feelings on zoning within the town. The final tally was 502-217 in favor and the selectmen this week followed up that vote by appointing a Planning and Zoning Commission and a Zoning Board of Appeals.
CORNWALL — In one month’s time, residents will have the opportunity to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the tornado that ripped through Cornwall. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway told the Board of Selectmen at a meeting Monday a committee is in the process of organizing a two-day event scheduled for July 10 and 11. The main anniversary party on Saturday would include a short parade, the dedication of a tree on the Cornwall Green, an open mike for tornado tales, a pot-luck dinner and a band.
The Kent Board of Education will move $10,000 from a fund created by Principal Edward Epstein from the collection of returnable bottles and cans to the Kent Center School scholarship fund. The board requested Mr. Epstein to ask the scholarship committee that money be given to a student with an interest in ecology or education to honor how the money was raised.
CANAAN — The town generously provides curbside brush pickup for residents, a tradition that sometimes gets abused. First Selectman Doug Humes made note of the service at Monday’s board meeting, saying the town is glad to provide the service, “but it is not in the land clearing business,” referring to some residents whose brush pile looks like they “cleared the back forty.”
Warren Asa Whitney
CORNWALL — Warren Asa Whitney, “Tucker” to those who knew him, formerly of Cornwall, Pleasant Valley, and Burrville, passed away at the age of 97, on June 8, 2024, at his home in North Stonington, amid his family.
Born Nov. 12, 1926, to the late Asa Jerome and Eunice (Smith) Whitney, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 72 years, Claire S. (Anderson) Whitney, and daughters; Susan (husband David Pianka), of North Stonington, Helen Whitney of Hyde Park, Vermont, and Nancy (husband Sanny Olimpo) of Kissimmee, Florida; grandchildren Charles Pianka of North Stonington and Jennifer (Pianka) Watrous (husband Daniel), and 4 great-grandchildren, Julia, Alice, Owen and Cora Watrous, all of North Stonington, and several nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran, serving during the end of WWII as part of the occupational forces in the Philippines, Japan and Korea. When he returned home he worked in the Connecticut State Park and Forest Commission, first as a forest ranger at Mohawk State Forest, then with the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection as a Park Manager at People’s Forest in Pleasant Valley, and later at Burr Pond State Park in Burrville.
As per Warren’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the Cornwall Cemetery.