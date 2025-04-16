Letters to the Editor - April 17, 2025

Preserving maternity services at Sharon Hospital

I am writing this letter as a representative of Save Sharon Hospital, a community based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and preserving Sharon Hospital for future generations as a full-service community hospital.

We are thrilled to share exciting news: The proposed affiliation between Nuvance and Northwell Health has been approved by state regulators! Sharon Hospital will now be under leadership that wants not only to improve and expand services at Sharon Hospital, but also to maintain its current vital services such as maternity!

The Agreed Settlement includes the stipulation that Northwell and Nuvance must follow the signed agreement Northwell made with Save Sharon Hospital along with the agreement reached with the state Attorneys General in Connecticut and New York.

These agreements include key language regarding the preservation and expansion of maternity services at Sharon Hospital. Northwell’s agreement with our organization also requires Sharon Hospital to be maintained as “a full-service community hospital, including 24/7 surgical capability and a full-service emergency department.” You can find links to these documents on the homepage of our website, www.savesharonhospital.org.

Thank you to everyone in our community who provided oral and written comment at the public hearing, requesting that our letter be included in the final agreement between Northwell and Nuvance. It worked! And now our community can feel protected that our vital healthcare services will remain local!

Thank you to the stalwart physicians who testified in public to ensure this positive outcome for our community.

Thank you to all of our federal, state and town elected officials for standing up for what is right for our community. We could not have done this without your long-standing support!

Lydia Moore

President Donald Trump — and the fear factor

Of all the steps Donald Trump has taken in less than 100 days, the staging of his recent televised cabinet meeting best summed up his pathetic self-promotion. As each cabinet member chimed in on cue with insincere adulation, the obvious undercurrent was not love but fear.

Do we ever see Donald Trump smile? Well, no. He doesn’t seem to want to be liked. I would venture that he doesn’t even want to be loved. Just feared.

As others have said, if Donald Trump isn’t striking terror in us, in the financial markets, and in those around him, he is not accomplishing what father Fred wanted. And he is certainly not following Vladimir Putin’s directives.

At first Roy Cohn coached him through the fear thing. Now the scowl comes naturally. And for the immediate future, a newly installed vengeful version hangs in The White House, replacing the official portrait of our only Black President.

However, there is one series of images that cannot be power-grabbed from millions of us: our “Hands-Off” selfies and signs. They will remind citizens of the power they hold — to rally, refuse, and ultimately restore the mission of our government.

For the time being, though, we should not mistake Donald Trump’s actions as those of one who doesn’t care. Trump cares deeply. He wants to go down in history as the…(ultimate emperor?). Ironically, if Trump has his way, there will be no historians to document and depict the triumph of his devastation.

Molly Fitzmaurice

National Day of Prayer

This year’s special event beckons our community to mark their calendars and set aside May 1.

We will mirror local, state and federal observances across our country, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds to pray for our Nation.

It is a vital part of our heritage since the first call to prayer in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to intercede for Almighty God’s wisdom in forming a nation.

This call (to prayer) has continued throughout our history including President Lincoln’s proclamation in 1863 and President Truman’s signing of a joint resolution by Congress in 1952 declaring an annual National Day of Prayer.

Each year every President signs a Proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray on this specially designated First Thursday in May.

We are grateful for our faithful community members past participation and hope you’ll attend this special happening.

Please join us as we gather Thursday, May 1, at the Salisbury Town Hall Memorials at 6 p.m.

In case of rain, the location will move to Salisbury Congregational Church.

Mary Davis

Salisbury