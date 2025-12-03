Letters to the Editor - December 4, 2025

No-excuse absentee could solve election law flaw

Your article in the Nov. 25 edition “Litchfield County Registrars Call for Changes to Early Voting” highlights a flaw with Connecticut’s current voting laws—one that the state legislature could easily fix. As the article reports, registrars are justly complaining about the cost of staffing the polls for 14 days, a requirement mandated by laws passed in 2024. Those laws were enacted with the noble goal of giving voters better access to the ballot box but many of Connecticut’s municipalities are small, and the cost of keeping polls open for many days ahead of Election Day is onerous for them.

The problem could be easily remedied if the legislature would pass legislation enabling no-excuse absentee ballots—a practice allowed by the vast majority of states, red and blue alike. In effect, no-excuse absentee voting is “early voting from home,” allowing every voter to cast a ballot from the convenience of home without having to present an excuse such as being out of town or physically unable to get to the polls in person. No-excuse absentee voting is simply absentee voting for everyone—a benefit for all voters, especially working people, seniors, anyone with family care responsibilities, and those who are disabled. It has been shown to increase turnout, particularly among younger voters and other groups that often suffer from low participation. When implemented with best practices honed by other states over many election cycles, it is also safe and secure.

You might be thinking that Connecticut passed a no-excuse absentee ballot law last year. Not quite. Last year, voters approved a ballot initiative amending the state constitution to permit the legislature to pass laws enabling no-excuse absentee ballots. Unfortunately, the legislature failed in its session earlier this year to enact any such legislation. Legislators will return to Hartford for the new session in February. Let’s urge our state representatives to finish the job.

Lee Greenhouse

Salisbury


‘Thank you’ from The Corner Food Pantry

The Corner Food Pantry Board wishes to express a hearty thank you to the community for its outstanding support these past couple of weeks.

Alec Linden's timely article in the Nov. 6 issue of The Lakeville Journal entitled, Food Banks Brace for Surge Despite Partial SNAP Funding helped promote awareness of the need.

During our annual Thanksgiving distribution over the Nov. 21-22 weekend, the pantry served a record 235 families/1,107 individuals, representing an increase of 20% from last year.

The support of our wonderful donors, volunteers, local farms and LaBonne’s Markets help make it possible to provide nutritious food to our neighbors in need.

Amanda Halle

Co-President

The Corner Pantry Board of Directors

Lakeville

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED: Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

SNOW PLOWER NEEDED: Sharon Mountain. 407-620-7777.

Legal Notices - December 4, 2025

Legal Notices - December 4, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN/FALLS VILLAGE

‘Les Flashs d’Anne’: friendship, fire and photographs

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled “Les Flashs d’Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert,” written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book’s title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

books

Nurit Koppel brings one-woman show to Stissing Center

Writer and performer Nurit Koppel
Provided

In 1983, writer and performer Nurit Koppel met comedian Richard Lewis in a bodega on Eighth Avenue in New York City, and they became instant best friends. The story of their extraordinary bond, the love affair that blossomed from it, and the winding roads their lives took are the basis of “Apologies Necessary,” the deeply personal and sharply funny one-woman show that Koppel will perform in an intimate staged reading at Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains on Dec. 14.

The show humorously reflects on friendship, fame and forgiveness, and recalls a memorable encounter with Lewis’ best friend — yes, that Larry David ­— who pops up to offer his signature commentary on everything from babies on planes to cookie brands and sports obsessions.

