Letters to the Editor - June 12, 2025

Concern about ecology risk at Pope housing site

As development of the Pope property for affordable housing and recreational uses moves toward a Planning and Zoning Commission 8-24 review and, ultimately, a town meeting vote (“P&Z audit plans for Pope property,” Lakeville Journal, May 8, 2025), the Pope Land Design Committee’s proposed Concept 6, in the absence of other design proposals, is the one under consideration.

Critical though affordable housing is, the PLDC plan proposing 64 units on 9 acres poses a threat to the ecologically sensitive Pope site. This proposal is in stark contrast to Norfolk’s 10-unit affordable housing project on 39 acres, more than half of which will be under Norfolk Land Trust protection (“Affordable housing development breaks ground in Norfolk,” LJ, May 15, 2025).

Before the PZC completes its 8-24 review, studies are planned to determine how water sources on the Pope site, vital to habitat preservation, would be affected by the development. It is already known that two sources present, Wachocastinook Creek and Moore Brook, meet to form a wetland system key to wildlife habitats.

A study to be completed in June by PZC Chair Michael Klemens will reveal the habitat status of the wood turtle specifically. This species is on Connecticut’s list of Species of Special Concern and identified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as globally endangered.

Another study anticipated, typically required for a state-funded project like affordable housing, is an up-to-date Natural Diversity Data Base Review through the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to determine the impact of development on state-listed species.

If the results of these studies indicate adverse impact on critical habitats, the town should be prepared to move some or all of Concept 6 to another site.

A site well suited as an alternate for the Concept 6 development is the Mary V. Peters Park on Long Pond Road. The town owns the site, having purchased it some 70 years ago from the Oshman family. Comprising 36 acres, the park is the former site of The Cedars, a summer resort that flourished in the 1930’s until the mid-1950’s. According to the Oshman daughters in a 2012 interview, The Cedars was the largest resort in Connecticut, with lodgings for over 600 guests. With an existing septic system and well-though in need of upgrading the site could easily accommodate the planned 64 units of housing.

A possible objection about its location several miles from the centers of Salisbury and Lakeville is not persuasive. Residents of affordable housing own cars to drive to jobs or resources and services not available locally. Sharon’s Sharon Ridge is an example of a successful affordable housing community situated some distance from the town center.

The location of the Mary V. Peters Park on Long Pond Road would offer residents a beautiful, quiet, and uncrowded place. The site’s ample acreage would also allow the Salisbury Dog Park to maintain its present location.

I encourage town officials to focus on the Park as a site to meet the affordable housing goals of Concept 6, rather than on the Pope property with its inherent ecological importance.

Lorraine Faison

Salisbury

The writer is a member of the Salisbury Village Improvement Coalition (SVIC), but the opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the group.





Kent’s STEAP grant rejection is humiliating

Last week’s news brought forth a humiliating defeat for Kent.The town’s STEAP grant was not approved. Plans, made by the town’s Board of Selectmen, for a one-million dollar rehab of the town-owned Swift House were not ok’d.The goal being to reconfigure this aging structure into an office with expanded quarters for social services and a larger food pantry. The update made this structure ADA compliant.

However, an application for a STEAP grant should have gone for the town’s Emery Park swimming poolalong with related critical upgrade improvements.Afew other towns were awarded funding for recreational projects (Cheshire— $1 million and one Hartford County town as well). The Kent Park and Recreation Capital Fund of $250,000 could have served as matching funds. Loss of this STEAP grant is a double whammy. The town is again saddled with the simmering problem of what to do with this piece of real estate. A site suitable for storage but without handicap access.

Wait, however there is more.At Town Hall the sound system in the meeting room has been in need of improvement since 2021-2022.Voices of speakers are often muffled. To be heard speakers need to be at specific spots for the recording to pick up their voices.I believe work has been initiated for this improvement work. Needless to say previous ARPA funding of $27,000 had already been spent to remedy this problem. The prior work was apparantly inferior, inadequate, second-hand or just plain wasteful. Thereby more money needed to be spent to recitify a past problem.

The upshot is that taxpayers need to be vigilant on how their local government is run. Elected officials should be careful on how taxpayers money is spent. Officials are there to serve the town’s people. In most cases with a consistent schedule of days and hours when their offices are open.

Joe Agli

Kent





The illegitimacy of Israel

Israel is a country that was imposed on the indigenous people of the region by the Western colonial powers after World War II.Just imagine outside powers deeming Litchfield County a new country and opening the doors to foreigners from multiple countries to settle here.And settlers doing so under the pretense of being the chosen people of a particular god (not my god, however) and the tale that this god gave them Palestine, as if god were in the real estate business.

The newly declared state goes on to terrorize me and my neighbors. Settlers ultimately steal my house and my land, and the state takes away my basic human rights and freedoms.Upon resisting the occupiers, I am pushed to a refugee camp or to an open-air prison. When that no longer keeps me quiet, I am exterminated or slowly starved to death.

Zionism is an ethnocultural movement/ideology aimed to establish and maintain a national home for Jews through the colonization of Palestine.In 1948, Jewish Zionists got a homeland, but at what price?Through constant state terrorization of the non-Jewish indigenous population, they have managed to make Israel a pariah state.The vast majority of countries in the world have recognized Palestine as a state, yet Israel denies that possibility.Israel calls supporters of such a policy ‘antisemitic’ in an attempt to threaten and shame people to back off.This strategy is starting to no longer work. The emperor has no clothes.

Last week, there was an attempt by the UN to pass a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the resumption of full-scale aid deliveries to the people being deliberately starved to death by Israel.It did not pass due to a veto by the U.S.These efforts demonstrate the stranglehold that Israel has on our government due to its highly effective lobbying efforts and campaign financing of politicians who do their bidding.These efforts damage the positive, albeit deteriorating, image of the U.S. Israel has been the rotten apple that has spread its rottenness to the apple next to it, our own country. Because of Israel’s cruelty and intransigence, people all over the world have turned on Israel.

Unfortunately, misguided people have increasingly attacked Jews outside of Israel. It will get worse until Americans realize that Israel must change its ways and tell their political representatives to stop being accomplices to genocide.

Isn’t it ironic that Israel, the homeland for Jews to supposedly keep them safe, has become the most dangerous place for Jews to live?This problem could be solved if Israel were to transform itself into a country in which the approximately 50% of non-Jewish residents there and in the occupied territories were to become citizens with equal rights. Let’s encourage this to happen.We cannot maintain the current course, as the continuing suppression of half the people will never work.

Lloyd Baroody

Lakeville





Now, that is enough!

NO attack on judges or the courts!

NO denial of due process!

NO attack on academic freedom!

NO attack on the rule of law or law firms!

NO deportation of legal residents!

NO tax breaks for the rich!

NO cuts in Medicaid or Medicare!

NO cuts in Social Security or food stamps!

NO end to birthright citizenship!

NO corruption!

NO ambush in the oval office!

NO denial of history!

NO betrayal of allies!

NO book bans!

NO attacks on the free press!

NO attacks on education!

NO denial of art!

NO denial of habeas corpus!

NO ignoring the Constitution!

NO bullying!

NO tariff yoyo!

NO lies!

NO defiance of the courts!

NO treason!

NO extortion!

NO bribery!

NO high crimes or misdemeanors!

NO tyranny!

NO fake emergency or crisis!

NO bigotry!

NO temper tantrums!

NO impoundment of appropriated funds!

NO territorial expansion!

NO cuts to environmental safeguards!

NO reduction or closing of National Parks!

NO reduction of federal disaster aid!

NO reduction of workplace safety!

NO attacks on foreign students!

NO cutback on medical/scientific research!

NO birthday parade!

NO crowns!

NO thrones!

NO KINGS!

G. A. Mudge

Sharon





Counting the ways

1) Used his name and position to make billions of dollars for himself and his family, including selling worthless self-memes. (Classic impeachable offenses.)

2) Destroyed or threatened scientific/medical research, thereby endangering lives now and in the future.

3) Allowed Musk, perhaps a tech genius but not exactly mentally stable, to rip apart Gov. agencies.

4) Dissed our allies and cozied up to dictators.

5) Imposed tariffs up/down and all over the place so companies big and small can’t plan, farmers and others are hurt, and prices rise for everyone.

6) Allowed guys in black uniforms and masks — often without warrants — to haul people with no criminal background off the streets. (Think Nazi Germany)

7) Pardoned real criminals, including gang leaders, particularly if he gets something in return.

8) Created a ‘beautiful’ budget bill that increases the deficit by trillions and eviscerates social services to provide tax cuts for the uber wealthy.

9) Promotes white supremacy. (More History lessons.)

10) Deregulated coal and gas plant emissions and stopped clean air and water initiatives even as the planet warms.

11) Claimed he doesn’t know if the sworn oath he made as President actually means he must protect and support the Constitution.

Time to take a stand. Join us on June 14 and every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Salisbury.

Barbara Maltby

Salisbury



