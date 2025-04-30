Letters to the Editor - May 1, 2025

Local food access: How to speak up, make your voice heard, on behalf of neighbors in need

Widespread hunger and food insecurity continue to be hidden problems throughout the region. A whopping $1 billion in funding cuts, announced by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in mid-March, have resulted in swift, direct, and devastating local impact. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Amenia, our Community of Radical Hospitality hinges on food distribution to neighbors in need—921 of whom visited the Food of Life/Comida de Vida Food Pantry on the last Friday in February. These individuals live in our neighborhoods and work at local businesses; they are the parents of our children’s classmates and contribute to the local community; and, amidst rising inflation and ongoing political uncertainty, they turn to us for assistance because they can’t afford to buy groceries.

As members of the New York Regional Food Bank, the USDA has been our primary source of reliable low- to no-cost protein—including pork, chicken, beef, fish, eggs, nuts and peanutbutter—for the last 15 years. In the wake of drastic and unexpected cuts, the once abundant selection of quality protein is growing smaller and more costly. While we have been spared any weeks without protein for distribution (a blessing due to careful advance planning by our pantry manager), we anticipate availability will continue to plummet. The end of two pandemic-era programs (including the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, which enabled states to buy fresh food direct from farmers and distribute it to local organizations helping communities in need) has revealed a stark truth: the vast chasm between the haves and the have-nots in Dutchess County is growing, and the impending crisis demands immediate attention from the community at large.

Donations of shelf-stable food are not the answer. In an effort to provide well-rounded pantry staples for all, we need to raise dollars and awareness in equal amounts. Money means we are able to expand our relationships with local farmers, through partnerships with Tri Corner FEED (Food Equity, Education, and Distribution) and the Tenmile Farm Foundation, to keep our neighbors nourished. Advocacy equates to contacting your state and federal representatives; voicing concern about barriers to local food access; and letting them know you are a constituent who is asking for action!

Food is a basic human right. While eradicating the myriad barriers to access in our region may not be imminent, it is our collective responsibility to ensure dignity for all. Together, many hands will surely make light work of bringing this issue into the spotlight where—with increased visibility—it can be seen and solved.

The Rev. AJ Stack

Priest-in-Charge

Executive Director, Food of Life/Comida de Vida Pantry

Amenia


Time to save democracy

My father, my grandfather, and probably my great grandfathers, were Republicans in the tradition of Lincoln, Eisenhower, and Reagan, and I am proud of their accomplishments for our country.But they would be truly appalled by how much of what they supported, at home and abroad, is now being destroyed by Trump and his MAGA Republicans.

It is time for traditional Republicans, together with Democrats, independents, progressives, and conservatives,to support our democracyand our Constitution.

We all should rally—with speeches, votes, letters,lawsuits—to Lincoln’s famous words at Gettysburg: …It is for us, the living…that we here highly resolve…that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom…that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.

Alice Yoakum

Lakeville


For the sake of libraries

I am horrified by the cuts to our Connecticut library system.

As the town with the country’s oldest lending library, let us step forward and fundraise to reinstitute the statewide interlibrary loan system. If each library in Connecticut could raise money it may be possible. We have to try.

I hope that those at Scoville, and the savvy fundraisers among us, can generate some ideas that the community will support. I know that I am not alone in mydesperation for action.

Jill Esterson

Salisbury

Frederick Wright Hosterman

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Nancy (Case) Brenner

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Adam Rand

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

