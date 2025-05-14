Letters to the Editor - May 15, 2025

In Gaza, what have we become?

Israel has decided to starve to death an entire population of more than two million people, half of whom are children, allegedly because they say that it is the way to bring back the remaining 59 hostages taken by Hamas.Now they don’t even try to hide the main reason, which is to displace to other countries an entire indigenous people, or preferably exterminate them as Hitler perpetrated on many of their ancestors.The Israels are preventing everything from entering Gaza — water, food, medicine, fuel.Everything.It’s war crime pure and simple, and there is no moral or ethical excuse for it.

What happens when you starve?First the body burns through its fat.Then, you feel cold, even in the sun.You’re tired.Dizzy.Too nauseous to eat even if food arrives, but it doesn’t.Then your body starts eating itself.You lose strength.Your vital organs – liver, lungs kidneys – they shrink.Your belly swells.The pain doesn’t stop.There’s no nearby hospital, since Israel destroyed them all.There’s no medicine either, because Israel doesn’t let any in.Your heart starts breaking down.Your heartbeat slows.Blood pressure drops.You faint.You can’t walk.You can barely move.And while Israel is still dropping bombs on you, death is all around you.

Starvation is quiet.It makes no noise.No smoke.No headlines.It’s not just cruelty.It’s strategy.A slow genocide carried out by Israel and backed by the U.S. and all those complicit in silence, including neighbors in my community.

Some people are simply ignorant about what’s going on.Others have drunk the Kool-Aid from the Israel lobby that poor Israel is a perpetual victim, and to not support them is antisemitic — the usual ‘go to’ means to shame people from speaking out. And still others know better.You know who you are.What have you become?And what have we become as a society?

Lloyd Baroody

Lakeville





Where have all the roses gone in Falls Village

Where have all the roses gone? I have lived in Amesville, across from Falls Village, for 57 years and have witnessed many changes in the town. One of the delightful ones was the planting of beautiful hardy pink roses along the small park near the Inn, welcoming visitors, bees and butterflies! I heard someone didn’t like them and they were ripped out, to be replaced with grass. I have no standing in Falls Village but have done many paintings of the town and the roses added so much! I’m sad and will miss them!

Marilyn Hardy

Amesville





Why so unhappy given election outcome?

Mr Godburn: I appreciated your letter to the editor. We agree on some issues and disagree on others.My observation is that you have what you wished for in that the president is to your liking and both houses are in his hands as is the Supreme Court.This should be the best of times for you and others who embrace your views.My question after reading your letter is: Why is your tone so angry when you should be so happy?

Philip Oppenheimer

Lakeville





With Trump’s tack, we’re all losers

As to the letter from Mr. Godburn from May 8: of course Democrats and surely many Republicans too were stunned and speechless by what happened in the last three months. If you equate success with change, then the fastest way to success is to be a hyperactive destroyer.It’s hard to create something with a chainsaw. Grifter that he is, Trump has never built up anything of value for anybody, except himself. His favourite business ventures were casinos, where the house supposedly always wins, but where he four times had to declare bankruptcy. A bank always rescued him, such a bad gambler! And now the White House is his last casino with trillions of chips, and he plays poker against the rest of the world. He shamelessly monetizes the presidency, selling the country and himself to his billionaire buddies while fleecing his base supporters with sleazy meme coins and other cheap paraphernalia. Corruption and intimidation are his method, People’s lives mean nothing. He seems to have neither friends nor foes, only himself. We are all losers, and even his supporters and loyalty oath sycophants, eventually — they don’t know it yet — will be losers too.

Fritz Mueller

Sharon





Trumpi$m

There once was a fellow named Trump,

Who told us that crypto was bunk.

Then he saw a way

To make it pay

By selling a crypto called $TRUMP.

Lyn Mattoon

Sharon







