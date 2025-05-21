Letters to the Editor - May 22, 2025

The ACLU and the preservation of democracy

Many of us are searching for ways we can protect and preserve our democracy under the onslaught of the past 100 days, as President Donald Trump has tested every limit, abused every power, and exploited every loophole to silence dissent, disenfranchise marginalized communities, and erode our rule of law.

We recently attended a talk given by the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut. The ACLU is a nonprofit civil rights organization founded in 1920. It advocates for and defends individual liberties and civil rights through litigation, lobbying, and public education. The ACLU is in courts and communities across the country to protect everyone’s rights. We were delighted to learn of their effectiveness.

In the first 100 days of the Trump administration, it filed 110 legal actions. More than 1 million ACLU community members have taken action since Election Day, more than 14,000 have been trained as volunteers, and more than 150 Know Your Rights trainings have been held across the country.

With a small staff of just 17, the folks here in Connecticut have been working hard to protect our residents. They are focusing on issues both national and specific to Connecticut, such as protecting our personal data, having the shield law include telehealth, protecting Medicare and Social Security, strengthening the Trust Act, working to fully fund the implementation of the Connecticut Voting Rights Act, early voting, and no-excuse absentee voting and protecting foreign students with valid visas from deportation. They could use all the help they can get.

I know I came away from their talk feeling that there are positive actions I can take to help preserve our precious democracy.

We are not powerless with the help of the ACLU! You can learn more here www.acluct.org.

Mary Close Oppenheimer

Salisbury


Why do billionaires attack the most vulnerable?

Our president is a billionaire as are many of the people advising him and in his cabinet.It is curious why people who have so much money would spend so much time attacking programs which help the most vulnerable.

Cutting programs like Meals on Wheels for the elderly will hurt seniors who do not have enough money for food.Cutting the HeadStart program would hurt young children with working parents who need instruction to prepare them for kindergarten. Cutting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, means many families will need to go to food pantries to put food on the table.

The administration is pushing for more private school vouchers paid for by taxes raised to support public schools.This leaves our public schools short of funds for educating our children. The administration is trying to make huge cuts to Medicaid, used by almost one million people in Connecticut.Medicaid funds patients in nursing homes, hospitals, and is the only healthcare available for millions of vulnerable Americans.

They want to cut Medicaid to fund a huge tax cut for the billionaires including for those in the administration. It is puzzling why these billionaires need a tax break, would they even notice the difference to their bottom line?

Lizbeth Piel

Sharon


Streamlined DOT process draws praise

InHartford last week a history making event happened. I refer to the U.S. Department of Transportation and state DOT signing a cooperative agreement.

The agreement’s purpose will allow a projected time saved of six weeks for major projects.There are 90 infrastructure projects in the hopper.Some are:The Gold Star Bridge, the rapid transit system in New Haven and the Metro-North Railroad customer service.

The U.S. DOT touted the agreement as “the first of it’s kind in the nation.”

The streamlined process involves bringing multiple federal agencies (the federal Highway Dept, federal Transit Administration and federal Railroad Administration) collaborating with the Connecticut DOT, the Connecticut State Historical Preservation Office, and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

The agreement delegates certain responsibilities to the state DOT to evaluate historical properties and delve into potential impacts with th 1966 National Preservation Act — a common sense approach to regulationand state rights. Time and costs of projects can escalate when applications pass from agency to agency and include public comment delays.

Deputy U.S.Transportation Secretary Steven Bradbury heralded the agreement’s efficient solution to streamlining the regulatory process. State DOT Commissioner Garritt Eucalitto praised the collaboration and support from U.S. DOT which will ultimately reduce project costs.

This first in the nationpartnering adds toU.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s 100 Days of Accomplishment and President Trump’s Golden Age of America crusade.

Joe Agli

Kent


Kudos to sports photog

From a retired photojournalist: I realize that Riley Klein is the managing editor, but he is also an excellent sports photographer. Keep him shooting.

Christopher Little

Norfolk

Salisbury approves traffic detour for June NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park is slated to host the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday and Saturday, June 26 to 28, in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

Photo by Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand agreed to sign approvals for changes in traffic patterns and a “hauler parade” for Lime Rock Park’s NASCAR event June 26 to 28 after a lengthy and detailed discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, May 21.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a larger than usual crowd, park leadership has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 — Lime Rock Road — from the junction of Route 7 and Route 112 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and one-way traffic in the opposite direction between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

MIRA enters agreement for private sale of Torrington Transfer Station

Torrington Transfer Station’s entrance.
Photo by Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — USA Waste & Recycling’s $3.25 million offer to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was conditionally accepted by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority Dissolution Authority at a meeting of its board of directors May 14.

Torrington Transfer Station was one of two facilities in the state, along with Essex Transfer Station, that was still owned by MIRA-DA following the closure of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant in 2022. Municipalities in these service areas were given until July 1, 2027, to establish alternative solid waste contracts.

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn.

Elizabeth C. Zucco

CANAAN­ — The Lord welcomed Liz home Sunday, May 4, 2025, after leading a long life of faithful service, to Him and to us. She loved life and people. While living in Dunnellon, Florida for her waning years, she remained attached to her roots in Canaan, Connecticut.

Though small in stature, Liz was big in heart. After a successful long career as a hairdresser, she remained active and involved. A consummate homemaker, baker, cook, reader and world traveler, Liz enjoyed her several Pomeranians, especially Queen Sheba and Sweet Pea, her final pups. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, walking and picking flowers for the table. Liz’s service to others included being a Life Lioness, a Daughter of Isabella, a VFW Auxiliary Life Member, a VA Gainesville Hospital Volunteer as well as service ministries of bereavement and bingo at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

