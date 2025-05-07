Letters to the Editor - May 8, 2025

After 100 days, Trump has totally outsmarted and outclassed the Democrats

After Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, he has totally outsmarted, outclassed and outplayed the Democrats.

For all Trump’s myriad faults, the Democrats are worse. That goes for veracity, decorum, cognitive ability, fealty to democracy, hypocrisy — you name it.

The Democrats and media just gave us four years of the biggest con job of modern times — the coverup of a sitting president’s unfitness for office. New books are showing just how bad Joe Biden really was during his shadowy term.

Trump, by contrast, is in front of the cameras every day. He never stops talking. He has remarkable energy, vigor, memory and acuity for 78. He has already answered more press questions in three months than Biden did in four years.

Trump exaggerates and self-promotes, but so do the Dems. Trump just lacks their political veneer. He’s an honest liar, so to speak. You know where he stands, and he delivers on promises. Regardless of how much he golfs, he gets more done each week than Congress does each year. Tee it up!

Trump is smarter than the Democrats. He learned a lot from his first term. The perpetual war waged against him is just as fierce this time around, but Trump was ready for it this time. He learned how to play the game.

That’s why he and Elon Musk have taken a sledgehammer to government reduction and bureaucratic red tape. They have to. If they tried to cut incrementally, the Democrats would block every step.

Trump has also mellowed. He texts less and is more disciplined. And unlike Biden, whose strings were pulled by his staff, Trump runs his own team.

Like most Americans, Trump wants to fix tariff imbalances and trade deficits. The Democrats and press reflexively fight him every step of the way. But new trade deals are in the works, and we just signed a rare-earth minerals deal with Ukraine. Trump is shaking up the planet. It needs it. The old status quo is out. Gaza as the new Riviera? Good idea.

On the border, the lying Dems insisted there was no crisis even as they let in millions of illegals. Trump fixed it in 100 days. Illegal entries are down by 99.9 percent! Order at the border - as promised!

As always, the Dems resist. They demand the return of a deported immigrant from El Salvador, claiming he didn’t get “due process.” Meanwhile, they support a liberal judge who just helped another escape due process by allegedly sneaking him out of her Milwaukee courthouse to evade ICE arrest. That judge belongs in jail.

The Democrats are leaderless, rudderless and clueless. Their agenda is indefensible, so they just chant and scream and call Trump a dictator, fascist and Nazi. No substance, just noise.

All this sound and fury signifying nothing is why the Dems are hemorrhaging supporters. They’re running on empty. Their old cliches don’t work anymore. They’re outplayed, outsmarted and outclassed.

Mark Godburn

Norfolk


Watching protests, remembering ancestors

While watching all the protests taking place across the country recently, it occurred to methat probably every one of those people I could see on the TV screen had an ancestor who came to this country because he/she couldn’t stand being pushed around.

From the Mayflower passengers to the recent southern border immigrants, covering a span of five hundred years, these people have been saying to themselves, “I’m not going to take this any longer! I’m going to get on a ship (or cross the desert) and go to America!”

And these ancestors usually found that when they got here, they might have been very hungry and very cold (or hot) and unsheltered, but at least there was no king or dictator here with the power of life or death over them. The government told them that they were free people and could become citizens, and they did.

Donald Trump’s grandfather did that. He came to this country from Germany to avoid the draft — possible death in warfare. So did my late husband’s grandfather. As young men, these German citizens were told they must die for a king’s whim, like it or not. So they came here instead. And, my mother-in-law’s ancestors came to Massachusetts from England in 1630 to avoid King Charles I’s religious restrictions, which could lead to conscription in civil war, or to death by execution for disobedience. Here, the king’s army didn’t have the power to grab them, or had been rendered powerless by defeat by our Founding Fathers.

All these young men would have been horrified to hear about what our present president Donald Trump is doing to American citizens and legal immigrants today. So are all their descendants now. No wonder they are protesting! And no wonder the crowds are so huge. Every one of those protesters — those who aren’t immigrants themselves, like me — would have had an ancestor who wasn’t going to be pushed around. It’s in their blood!

Gaile Binzen

Salisbury


Prayer Day gratitude

With grateful hearts, we offer our thanks to the wonderful Lakeville/Salisbury community members who came together on May 1 and celebrated the 74th National Day of Prayer.

From the glorious music and singing led by musician Michael Brown at the keyboard, to the heartfelt prayers given by community members, God’s goodness, hope and encouragement was availed to all.We so appreciate all the participants, from different walks of life, who led prayers for the government, all fire, police, and emergency workers, military/veterans, schools, churches, families, the arts/media, and businesses.

Thank you to those who took time out of their busy lives and came together as a community, united in prayer.Prayer is as vital to us now as it was to our founding fathers who prayed for God’s wisdom in the forming of this great nation.As Pres. John F. Kennedy so eloquently said, “Let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking God’s help and blessing.”

Marcia and Paul Ramunni

Salisbury

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview
Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
lacrosse

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

Keep ReadingShow less
business