Letters to the Editor - May 8, 2025

After 100 days, Trump has totally outsmarted and outclassed the Democrats

For all Trump’s myriad faults, the Democrats are worse. That goes for veracity, decorum, cognitive ability, fealty to democracy, hypocrisy — you name it.

The Democrats and media just gave us four years of the biggest con job of modern times — the coverup of a sitting president’s unfitness for office. New books are showing just how bad Joe Biden really was during his shadowy term.

Trump, by contrast, is in front of the cameras every day. He never stops talking. He has remarkable energy, vigor, memory and acuity for 78. He has already answered more press questions in three months than Biden did in four years.

Trump exaggerates and self-promotes, but so do the Dems. Trump just lacks their political veneer. He’s an honest liar, so to speak. You know where he stands, and he delivers on promises. Regardless of how much he golfs, he gets more done each week than Congress does each year. Tee it up!

Trump is smarter than the Democrats. He learned a lot from his first term. The perpetual war waged against him is just as fierce this time around, but Trump was ready for it this time. He learned how to play the game.

That’s why he and Elon Musk have taken a sledgehammer to government reduction and bureaucratic red tape. They have to. If they tried to cut incrementally, the Democrats would block every step.

Trump has also mellowed. He texts less and is more disciplined. And unlike Biden, whose strings were pulled by his staff, Trump runs his own team.

Like most Americans, Trump wants to fix tariff imbalances and trade deficits. The Democrats and press reflexively fight him every step of the way. But new trade deals are in the works, and we just signed a rare-earth minerals deal with Ukraine. Trump is shaking up the planet. It needs it. The old status quo is out. Gaza as the new Riviera? Good idea.

On the border, the lying Dems insisted there was no crisis even as they let in millions of illegals. Trump fixed it in 100 days. Illegal entries are down by 99.9 percent! Order at the border - as promised!

As always, the Dems resist. They demand the return of a deported immigrant from El Salvador, claiming he didn’t get “due process.” Meanwhile, they support a liberal judge who just helped another escape due process by allegedly sneaking him out of her Milwaukee courthouse to evade ICE arrest. That judge belongs in jail.

The Democrats are leaderless, rudderless and clueless. Their agenda is indefensible, so they just chant and scream and call Trump a dictator, fascist and Nazi. No substance, just noise.

All this sound and fury signifying nothing is why the Dems are hemorrhaging supporters. They’re running on empty. Their old cliches don’t work anymore. They’re outplayed, outsmarted and outclassed.

Mark Godburn

Norfolk





Watching protests, remembering ancestors

While watching all the protests taking place across the country recently, it occurred to methat probably every one of those people I could see on the TV screen had an ancestor who came to this country because he/she couldn’t stand being pushed around.

From the Mayflower passengers to the recent southern border immigrants, covering a span of five hundred years, these people have been saying to themselves, “I’m not going to take this any longer! I’m going to get on a ship (or cross the desert) and go to America!”

And these ancestors usually found that when they got here, they might have been very hungry and very cold (or hot) and unsheltered, but at least there was no king or dictator here with the power of life or death over them. The government told them that they were free people and could become citizens, and they did.

Donald Trump’s grandfather did that. He came to this country from Germany to avoid the draft — possible death in warfare. So did my late husband’s grandfather. As young men, these German citizens were told they must die for a king’s whim, like it or not. So they came here instead. And, my mother-in-law’s ancestors came to Massachusetts from England in 1630 to avoid King Charles I’s religious restrictions, which could lead to conscription in civil war, or to death by execution for disobedience. Here, the king’s army didn’t have the power to grab them, or had been rendered powerless by defeat by our Founding Fathers.

All these young men would have been horrified to hear about what our present president Donald Trump is doing to American citizens and legal immigrants today. So are all their descendants now. No wonder they are protesting! And no wonder the crowds are so huge. Every one of those protesters — those who aren’t immigrants themselves, like me — would have had an ancestor who wasn’t going to be pushed around. It’s in their blood!

Gaile Binzen

Salisbury





Prayer Day gratitude

With grateful hearts, we offer our thanks to the wonderful Lakeville/Salisbury community members who came together on May 1 and celebrated the 74th National Day of Prayer.

From the glorious music and singing led by musician Michael Brown at the keyboard, to the heartfelt prayers given by community members, God’s goodness, hope and encouragement was availed to all.We so appreciate all the participants, from different walks of life, who led prayers for the government, all fire, police, and emergency workers, military/veterans, schools, churches, families, the arts/media, and businesses.

Thank you to those who took time out of their busy lives and came together as a community, united in prayer.Prayer is as vital to us now as it was to our founding fathers who prayed for God’s wisdom in the forming of this great nation.As Pres. John F. Kennedy so eloquently said, “Let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking God’s help and blessing.”

Marcia and Paul Ramunni

Salisbury