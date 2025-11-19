Letters to the Editor - November 20, 2025

Thanks to Cahill for his service to Sharon Ed.

Before the recent municipal elections get too far in the rear-view mirror, I wanted to say a word of thanks to retiring Sharon Board of Education chair, Doug Cahill. Doug served for 12 years with unfailing diligence, judgment, integrity and good humor, as I can attest from having served for eight of those years with him.

There is one achievement from his tenure on the Board which is often overlooked: if you look at the last eight years of actual spending — the years covered by the budgets available on the town website — you will see that Sharon Center School’s spending has been virtually flat. This year’s budget of $4.166 million is up only 1.5% from actual spending of $4.103 million in 2017-18. By contrast, the Consumer Price Index has risen 32%. Even more remarkably, the school is up to date on all major maintenance: new roof, new boilers, air handling system, paving, etc.

But most impressive is that his primary concern has always been squarely where it should be: making sure that Sharon school students receive the quality education mandated by the state and the supports they need to prepare for a healthy, productive life. It is a fitting coda to his time on the board (and kudos to Sharon teachers, administrators and staff) that the school recently received Connecticut “School of Distinction” status based on performance and progress.

A huge vote of thanks to Doug for his years of dedication to the children of Sharon.

Anne Vance

Sharon





We are North Canaan

I would like to offer my most meaningful and sincere appreciation to Rosemary and Patricia Keilty (Registrars of Voters), as well as to the highly dedicated group of election staff who were able to assemble for North Canaan’s recount. Their collective resolve to ensure that each ballot was meticulously vetted and accounted for was obvious with each step that was taken. I fully accept the results as they have been presented.

I would like to congratulate Jesse Bunce on his victory, and I wish him all of the very best as he prepares to lead us through the 2025-27 term. I now look forward to serving as your Second Selectman, alongside Melissa Pinardi-Brown, who will begin serving as Third Selectman.

Having served in a variety of political positions since 2015, I have had the honor of taking on a host of different roles, all with varying levels of responsibility. Each role, no matter the title or scope, has been a profound privilege of mine, creating opportunity after opportunity to serve you. That is what has been the one common denominator that has guided me through all of these selfless experiences. Service. An act performed by someone who values the greater good, while seeking to help and provide assistance to all, regardless of the effort or will it will take to complete such an act. In just two years, we changed the landscape of North Canaan for the better. In just two years, we transformed our municipal government so that it was more accessible, affordable, transparent, and operationally more efficient. We did all of this together. For that, I am so proud of the changes that we were able to make and the solid foundation that has been set in place so that we can continue along this pathway of progress.

The future of North Canaan is bright. No matter how you may have voted in this election, I hope you all are able to find some comfort in knowing that each board and commission will continue to take on their respective missions, knowing that they are all charged with serving the amazing people of our beloved town. It is also my hope, now and forever, that our differences will be rooted in a soil that has the nutrients needed to balance out any tensions or tribulations. May any perceived red wave or blue wave eventually evaporate up into a cloud of collegial consensus, which will then fall back down upon us as a unifying and healing purple rain. This is my hope and this is my promise. Now is not the time to wish failure or misstep upon any elected official. We will all serve each other and our town, just as your votes intended them to do. It has been an immense honor to serve as your First Selectman. I look forward to all of the wonderful accomplishments that we are able to continue achieving together. We are North Canaan.

Brian M. Ohler

North Canaan