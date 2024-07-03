Lindsay Maria Waldron

Lindsay Maria Waldron

SHARON — Lindsay Maria Waldron passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2024, while residing in Sharon.

She was born in Poughkeepsie on Aug. 9, 1982. She was the loving mother of Lily Dolan, and the loving daughter of Garma Belter Waldron and the late David Waldron. She was the loving sister of the late Gared Waldron.

Lindsay grew up in Sharon and attended Sharon Center School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School and went on to receive her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Development from Dean College.

Her love of children began as a camp counselor at Camp Sloane in Lakeville. She was also a former assistant teacher with Extras in Salisbury. Her love for children moved her to compose two children’s books. She later worked at Harney & Sons Fine Teas for six years where she enjoyed her job.

Lindsay loved animals, loved to dance, and share time with family and friends. She was a vibrant gal and had an extraordinarily strong will to overcome many challenges when she was diagnosed with a medical condition 20 years ago. She was a miracle in her mother’s and family’s eyes and hearts.

Lindsay is survived by her mother, Garma Waldron, her daughter, Lily Dolan, her sisters Jennifer Waldron and Patti Lewis both of Savannah, Georgia, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends all of whom she loved greatly. She will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on July 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sharon Congregational Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sharon Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069, and to Little Guild of St. Frances, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Exactly like you, Bob Parker
Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
paintings

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Judith Singelis at Argazzi Gallery

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, June 22, The Argazzi Gallery opened “Looking for the Light,” an intimate exhibition celebrating the work of Jimmy Wright, an artist whose relationship with sunflowers has spanned decades.

Wright moved to New York City in 1974. Growing up gay in rural Kentucky, he wasn’t able to express himself openly, but upon immersing himself in New York’s gay scene in the 70’s, he finally found he was able to live his life freely. He began to depict his social scene, making large-scale drawings of nights out at gay clubs in unapologetic detail. Three of those drawings are now on view at the Whitney Museum, high praise and validation that Wright is giddy about in the sweetest and humblest of ways.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit