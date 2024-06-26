Latest News
Fun in the sun at baseball camp
SHARON — The first of three summer athletic camps hosted by Sharon Parks and Recreation came to an end on a muggy afternoon Wednesday, June 19.
The program lasted three days and was open to kids ages 8 to 14, with about 30 kids in attendance, and gave players a chance to learn skills and then use them in competitive games.
The camp has been run for the past decade by James Smith, who has coached baseball for around 20 years and who teaches physical education at Sharon Center School. He was joined by two coaches from other schools in the area.
The activities occurred during last week’s heat wave. “It’s a little steamy,” remarked Smith while campers worked their way through a challenging drill, “but the heat hasn’t really affected anything.”
Smith worked to give the kids “more information than less,” knowing that most of it would stick for the older kids and hoping that the younger campers would leave with at least some of it.
The campers ended their final day with a home run derby, using many of the skills that they had focused on. Another coach, Deron Bayer, looked on at the kids and said, “We’re working hard and having fun.”
Coaches James Smith (red hat) and Deron Bayer share baseball tips with campers while cooling off in the shade.Copey Rollins
Summer basketball tips off in Torrington
TORRINGTON — The 41st season of Torrington Summer Basketball League began Friday, June 21, on the court at Torrington Armory.
Housatonic Valley Regional High School is represented in the TSBL by participating athletes from both girls and boys varsity teams.
The boys team from HVRHS played the season opening game against Nonnewaug June 21 with an 8:30 p.m. tip off. Varsity Coach Kurt Johnson was calling the shots courtside for HVRHS.
In years past, varsity coaches were not permitted to coach their team in the summer league, but Johnson said, “they changed the rules this year so we can get in there.”
There was another highly anticipated change that did not come to fruition for the 2024 season: air conditioning. Fortunately, the week-long heatwave had broken by game time after a series of thunderstorms late Friday. While the temperature dropped to about 70 degrees outside, the thermostat within the Armory read 84 at tip off.
All TSBL games consist of two 20-minute halves with a running clock, meaning each game is less than an hour of real time. The fast-paced nature of the league allows for four to five games to be played in the Armory every night.
Coach Kurt Johnson shares words of encouragement to the team Friday, June 21Riley Klein
HVRHS’s lineup appeared to have put in some work since the most recent varsity season ended. Smooth footwork under the basket created strong scoring opportunities, but their shots just weren’t falling.
Despite commendable hustle on defense and good ball movement on offense, Nonnewaug continued to pull ahead and build a lead. Nonnewaug shot at a high percentage both from the field and the stripe.
Nonnewaug won the game 54-32 to start the summer season. The effort of the HVRHS squad offered reason for optimism on the court this summer.
TSBL games will continue every weeknight beginning at 5:30 p.m. through the first week of August. Saturday games will be played in the mornings starting at 8:30 a.m.
The HVRHS girls began their summer season Tuesday, June 25, against Torrington Gold.
Results and schedules can be found at www.quickscores.com/torringtonct
Affordable Housing
Our vitality as a community and our quality of life are at stake if affordable housing continues to remain beyond the reach of everyday workers. In this issue we take a look at steps taken across the towns in the Northwest Corner to address the need, and revisit the underlying factors that define that need.
In story after story about the shortage of affordable housing in our communities, we have cited the long waiting lists that families and individuals face for a home they could afford. In a Page One story, Sadie Leite, a former Lakeville Journal intern who will pursue graduate study in journalism this fall at Northwestern University, provides a town-by-town status report of completed projects, ongoing efforts and the remaining need for affordable housing.
There are tens of thousands of positions across our county in small businesses, volunteer emergency services, healthcare facilities and in other fields — like daycare and banks and schools— that are essential to our way of life yet pay under $50,000 a year. At that pay scale, those families and individuals would qualify for affordable housing if it was attainable.
In the Northwest Corner, many households spend more than half their income on housing. Many workers commute more than 45 minutes because they can’t afford to live closer to work.
The problem is exacerbated by an aging populace. Nearly half the population of Litchfield County is 55 and older. And for the past quarter century, the trend has shown an increase in the number of households with people over 65 and a decline of those with members under 18 years old.
The housing stock in our communities and its price point no longer meets the needs of a diversified community. Almost two-thirds of households in Litchfield County have one or two members, but only about one-third of housing stock is suited for such a household.
As the older population ages, a three- or four-bedroom home no longer makes sense for aging-in-place, while downsizing with less upkeep appeals to many. Yet, absent those options in many communities, older residents often stay in their multi-bedroom homes.
The supply of homes for sale remains somewhat limited, yet prices have been rising beyond the reach of many of our most in-demand jobs. Second homes can comprise up to a third of the housing stock in some of our communities, impacting availability.
We applaud the work of housing advocates, planners, housing trusts and committees and citizens in Salisbury, Cornwall, Sharon, Kent, Falls Village, North Canaan and Norfolk to address affordable housing needs. That praise also goes for the Litchfield County Center for Housing Development that supports housing nonprofits in the county.
Affordable housing is a national problem that we face in our own back yard and our future depends on what we do as a community to address the problem.
Letters to the Editor - 6-27-24
Supporting two affordable homes in Salisbury
The Salisbury Housing Trust is planning to build two affordable homes at 26-28 Undermountain Rd., across from the White Hart parking area. Housing Trust homes are owned by families who live, work or volunteer in Salisbury. Several issues have arisen in discussions about this plan.
Neighbors. The people living around the site do not want houses there. They would prefer the vacant land. We can only speak from our own experiences with neighbors. On one side our house sits 20 feet from the property line; and the neighbor’s house is the same. We talk, visit back and forth, eat together, enjoy life. Some years ago, a former neighbor in that house sketched a picture of our girls and their friends drawing with chalk on their driveway. We have it as a lovely remembrance. We much prefer neighbors to an empty lot next door.
Open Space. There are several small parks in Salisbury. Stiles Meadow, Vincent Preserve which is designated Forever Wild; pocket parks next to the post office and next to Sweet William’s; and the library has open area next to Salmon Kill.
Open Land. There are a number of pleasant areas for walking near the town center. The Rail Trail is always great. A walk down Indian Cave Rd. takes you to the amazing ski jumps. Dark Hollow Preserve from Salmon Kill to Farnum Road has been kept unspoiled, a beautiful, pristine trail. Pope Preserve, just past Lion’s Head, is a nice loop of about one mile. There are more than 10,000 acres of preserved land in Salisbury.
Playground at the Site. We have passed the area at least a thousand times in the past 40 years and have never seen children coming in, going out, or playing there.
Finding Homes to Remodel or Land on Which to Build. We have been told that there are other places to build. It has been very, very difficult to find suitable homes or land for affordable houses. If you don’t believe this, please do some searching, and let us know what you find. We will follow up. Our first and most successful effort was at 62 – 68 East Main St., Dunham Drive. We have eight homes there. The neighbors never complain.
Town Meeting There will be a town meeting soon to offer information and seek public support for the building of these two homes. We hope you will come out to support the plan.
Leo Gafney, Housing Trust President Emeritus
Judy Gafney, Housing Trust Board Member
Salisbury
Thanks for community support at Arty Party
It is with full hearts we wish to say, thank you. Thank you for coming to our coming out party on June 14 at The White Hart Inn. They were the perfect hosts and we had such fun mingling with everyone and seeing our community come together. Thanks to our partners, Elizabeth Macaire and Simon Kristoph of Macaire-Kristoph for curating the exhibit and sale.
In the wake of the Arty Party we would like to take a moment to reaffirm why we were all there: East Mountain House, a soon to open (Spring 2025) community sanctuary to support those close to the end of life and their loved ones.
While East Mountain House is our is our gift to the community, we are dependent upon each other. We need ongoing support like we saw at the party to provide contemplative care and assistance to our neighbors. Working with our local visiting hospice, we will provide the supporting palliative and pastoral care in our home, as in one’s own home, regardless of the ability to pay. Collective community death care is coming to town.
We look forward to our next get together. Stay tuned!
For more detailed information about East Mountain House, visit: www.eastmountainhouse.org
Send us questions or comments please write to us: helpme@eastmountainhouse.org. We are a member of the Omega Home Network, a national organization promoting the development of community homes for dying people.
Keavy Bedell, Co-founder
Craig Davis, Co-founder
Lakeville
Appreciating Lakeville Hose Company rescue
On Father’s Day we faced a traumatic situation. Our ten-year-old dachshund was lost in the crawl space under our house with a mother raccoon and her babies. We tried to rescue the dog, but we didn’t have the necessary equipment. We called the Lakeville Hose Company and several men arrived with saws and other paraphernalia. Also present was Lee Sohl, the area’s animal warden. They worked diligently and with great concern for us and all the animals in the space. Their combined efforts saved our dog.
We want to thank them for the concern they showed us, the way they worked, and especially for giving up part of their Father’s’s Day.
We all rely on our civic and service organizations and should donate to them. They are always there when needed.
Macey Levin
Gloria Miller
Lakeville