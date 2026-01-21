FALLS VILLAGE — Robin Lee Roy, 62, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away Jan. 14, 2026.

She was a longtime CNA, serving others with compassion for more than 20 years before retiring from Heartland in Florida.

Robin loved the beach, sunshine, and gardening, and was known for her strength, humor, and unwavering support of those she loved.

She is survived by her daughter, Sierra R. Zinke, and brothers, Darren Roy and Todd Roy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sharon Thomkins Roy and Robert Roy, and her brother Nevin Roy.

No services will be held at this time.