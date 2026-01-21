Robin Lee Roy

Latest News
Marjorie A. Vreeland
SALISBURY — Marjorie A. Vreeland, 98, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizons, on Jan. 10, 2026.She was surrounded by her two loving children, Richard and Nancy.She was born in Bronxville, New York,on Aug. 9, 1927, to Alice (Meyer) and Joseph Casey, both of whom were deceased by the time she was 14. She attended public schools in the area and graduated from Eastchester High School in Tuckahoe and, in 1946 she graduated from The Wood School of Business in New York City.
At 19 years old, she married Everett W. Vreeland of White Plains, New York and for a few years they lived in Ithaca, New York, where Everett was studying to become a veterinarian at Cornell. After a short stint in Coos Bay, Oregon (Mike couldn’t stand the cloudy, rainy weather!) they moved back east to Middletown, Connecticut for three years where Dr. Vreeland worked for Dr. Pieper’s veterinary practice.In Aug. of 1955, Dr. and Mrs. Vreeland moved to North Kent, Connecticut with their children and started Dr. Vreeland’s Veterinary practice. In Sept. of 1968 Marjorie, or “Mike” as she wished to be called, took a “part-time job” at the South Kent School.She retired from South Kent 23 years later on Sept. 1, 1991.Aside from office help and bookkeeping she was secretary to the Headmaster and also taught Public Speaking and Typing.In other times she worked as an assistant to the Town Clerk in Kent, an office worker and receptionist at Ewald Instruments Corp. and as a volunteer at the Kent Library.
“Mike” loved the sun, sand and water and spent many summers at Westport Point, Massachusetts with the kids and their best friends, the Bauers.She was the consummate hostess, and a wonderful cook.She also appeared in several plays with The Sherman Players and also a show or two on special occasions at The Kent Community House.She took enjoyment from working outdoors doing chores around her home in North Kent.She lived in that house until she sold it and bought a condominium on North Main Street in Kent in May of 2003.She lived in the condo until 2018 after which her light began to fade and her last 8 years were spent comfortably at Noble Horizons.
“Mike” leaves behind her children, Richard (Susan) of Lakeville, her daughter Nancy Rutledge (Jim) of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Chandra Gerrard (Sean) of Litchfield, Matthew (Larissa) of Lakeville; three great grandchildren, Addison, Emilia and Everett, all of Lakeville.
She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter Caroline in 2020.
All services are private.The Ryan Funeral Home, 255 Main St., Lakeville, is in charge of arrangements.
To offer an online condolence, please visit ryanfhct.com
Keep ReadingShow less
Rafael A. Porro
SALISBURY -— Rafael A. Porro, 88, of 4 Undermountain Road, passed away Jan. 6, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Rafael was born on April 19, 1937 in Camaguey, Cuba the son of Jose Rafael Porro and Clemencia Molina de Porro. He graduated from the Englewood School for Boys in Englewood, New Jersey and attended Columbia University School of General Studies. Rafael retired as a law library clerk from the law firm of Curtis, Mallet Prevost in 2002 and came to live in Salisbury to be nearer to his sister, Chany Wells.
Rafael is survived by his sister, Chany Wells, his nephew Conrad Wells (Gillian), and by numerous cousins in North Carolina, Florida, Wyoming, Arizona, Cuba and Canada. He was the eldest of the cousins and acknowledged family historian. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in June. Memorial contributions may be made to Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury and Scoville Memorial Library.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Roger D. Ovitt
TORRINGTON — Roger D. Ovitt, 91, of 35 Berry St. Torrington, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was the husband of Barbara (Webb) Ovitt of Torrington.Roger was born June 28, 1934 in Amenia, New York, son of the late Ronald and Edna Lucy (King) Ovitt.
Roger had worked for 36 years as a crusher operator for the former Pfizer Corporation in Canaan. After retiring from Pfizer in 1992, Roger joined his brother, Brian, and began a new career as a house painter. Roger enjoyed this venture with his brother.He was an avid fisherman.Roger also loved to garden.He took great pride in the flowers and vegetables that he raised.
In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by his children;Donald Ovitt and his wife Alissa of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jennifer Godburn and her husband Stephen of Sarasota, Florida, Valerie Bachman and her husband Paul of Torrington, Connecticut, Stephanie Follett of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts, and Nelson Roddy and his wife Mary of Lakeville, Connecticut.Roger is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Hineman of Connecticut, and his three brothers; Robert Ovitt of Southfield, Massachusetts, Brian Ovitt and his wife Alice of Sheffield, Massachusetts, and Gary Ovitt and his wife Cheryl of Sheffield, Massachusetts; his brother-in-law Charlton Webb of Winsted, Connecticut;12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Roger was predeceased by his daughter, Penny Fallon, sister Joy Eichstedt, brothers Ronald, Carlton, Jerry, Wayne, and Raymond Ovitt, his grandson Shawn Bachman, his great-grandsonEli Green, and his step-father Edwin Mansir.
A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held on Saturday Jan. 24, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. North Canaan, CT 06018.
Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations in Roger’s memory may be made to Connecticut Chapter of theAlzheimer’s Association 10 Executive Drive Suite 202 Farmington, CT 06032.
Keep ReadingShow less
Vivian Wang
There’s something for everyone at the Stissing Center for Arts & Culture, the welcoming nonprofit performing arts space in the heart of Pine Plains, New York. The center’s adventurous 2026 season is designed to appeal to all audiences, with a curated mix of local and visiting artists working across a range of disciplines, from bluegrass to Beethoven, from Bollywood to burlesque.
The season opens Saturday, Jan. 31, with Spark!, a multimedia concert that will also preview the center’s fifth year of presenting performances that inspire, entertain and connect the community. Spark! features Grammy Award-winning Rosanne Cash, one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters, whose artistry bridges country, folk and rock with a distinctly literary strain of American songwriting.
According to Patrick Trettenero, executive director of the Stissing Center, “This year’s programming is inspired by our commitment to bring people together through the shared experience of arts and culture. It’s a lively mix of musical styles — from roots, classical, world, rock and jazz — to our always-popular singer-songwriter series, with more than 50 music events to choose from.”
In addition to music, the season includes theater and dance. Highlights include the Hudson Valley Puppet Slam and the Roundtop Burlesque Revue, along with dance performances ranging from flamenco to Irish step. A film series will showcase the indie comedy favorite Hundreds of Beavers and a live-score screening of the beloved silent Charlie Chaplin classic The Kid. The season also includes free programs for children all summer, along with community events and family-friendly fare.
The 2026 season also marks the launch of The Grace Note, an intimate venue located downstairs at the Stissing Center that will serve as an inviting and informal entry point to mainstage shows. The Grace Note will be open every Friday night and will feature singer-songwriters, stand-up comedy, jazz quartets, play readings, storytelling and more.
Natalia Zukerman will open the series at The Grace Note, the new space at The Stissing Center on Feb. 13.Sarah Blodgett
The venue is part of the center’s commitment to offering a place for locals and visitors alike to gather and discover new work, hear familiar voices in new ways and enjoy a great night out in the neighborhood. The Grace Note opens Feb. 13 with a performance by local singer-songwriter Natalia Zukerman, who is also the Lakeville Journal and Millerton News’ arts, lifestyle and engagement editor. Her masterful musicianship and storytelling blend folk, blues and Americana with wry humor and emotional clarity, creating an experience that feels both personal and expansive. Zukerman said, “I’m honored to be opening the season in this beautiful new room at The Stissing Center. The Grace Note opens up lots of creative opportunities for the Center, for performers and for our community. It’s thrilling.”
“We are very intentional about this season and the launch of The Grace Note,” Trettenero added. “Our goal is simple: to make the Stissing Center a place for people of all backgrounds and perspectives to come for great arts experiences, to support outstanding artists and to offer a place for connection and shared humanity through the arts.”
The full season schedule and tickets for all events are available at thestissingcenter.org or by calling 518-771-3339.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading