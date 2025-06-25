Lt. Governor visits with area vets

CORNWALL/SHARON — Local veterans were formally recognized last week when Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, along with Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ron Welch, came to honor them.

They were in Cornwall on Monday, June 16, at which most of those who gathered had served during the Vietnam War-era. The pair held another gathering in Sharon on Wednesday, June 18.

Bysiewicz told both groups that when she was secretary of state, she learned that the country was losing 1,500 of the greatest generation (those who served in World War II) every day. Wanting to do something before it was too late, she hosted 140 veterans’ events from 2008 to 2010 and had the opportunity to honor 2,000 individuals.

From that spawned the idea to host such ceremonies for veterans from the Korean and Vietnam eras. Korean vets have been honored in 120 towns and those who served in Vietnam in 115 towns.

There were 36,000 American casualties recorded in Korea and 58,000 in Vietnam.

Bysiewicz talked about the similarities in both those wars; they were never officially declared or formally concluded, and those returning home didn’t get the proper greeting. “Some from Vietnam were never treated well because the war was not wanted and it was taken out on the soldiers,” she said.

She stressed the importance of honoring those still alive, noting 500 Korean vets are being lost every day and 600 who were in Vietnam. But she was proud to remind them that they never stopped serving. They came home to volunteer in their communities, joined veterans’ organizations, raised beautiful families and devoted themselves to civic services.

“We are so grateful that you preserved and protected our freedoms,” Bysiewicz said.

Ron Welch, the commissioner of Veterans Affairs, himself and his son veterans of the Afghanistan War, told the audience that returning to civilian life is never easy and urged them not to hesitate to ask for services. “Take advantage of all that we offer,” he said.

In Cornwall, all the vets were from the Vietnam era, except for Huntington Williams, who proudly stood up when it was announced he had been in the Korean conflict. He came from a military background with his father having served in World War 1. David Cadwell said, “I enjoy hearing, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

Bill Berry said he always was interested in the military. His father died in 1952 in a bomber plane.

Bill Lyon came clutching his Marine hat. After serving, he was in the Reserves for six years. “There’s not a lot of credence given to the Reserves, but we did what everyone else did.” Jonathan Ingersoll VIII said, “I appreciate this small ceremony. It’s nice to be formally welcomed back into society.”

Others from Cornwall are: Richard Kearns, Douglas Pelletier, Jr., Marc “Doc” Simont, Anthony Sterzl and Guy “Max” Ule, Jr.

In Sharon, First Selectman Casey Flanagan gave a message, saying they were there to recognize what all these men had done for the country and the sacrifices made to protect freedoms. He spoke of a recent visit to the town’s War Memorial for inspiration. “There, I felt a powerful connection to the past. I didn’t know them, but I’m deeply aware of the legacy they left behind.”

He continued, “I feel the weight of their sacrifices shaped this country and those who call Sharon home. I can’t feel the pain or the sacrifices you made, but you set an example for me, the town and those who follow. I hope you’re as proud of us as we are of you.”

Bysiewicz went around the room, asking the veterans to comment.

Rick Stone and his brother Howard Stone were in Vietnam at the same time. “The food wasn’t great and the weather was usually warm, but I made good friends,” said Rick Stone. Robert Loucks relayed a harrowing story about a bomb that was found in the bottom of a body of water that had fallen off an aircraft and hade to be detonated.

Richard Kopec said, “I wouldn’t wish it (serving in war) on anybody, but it made me who I am today. I learned what you can do if you put your mind to it.” He is writing a book about his experiences and battle with PTSD. Robert Nickson said, “The experience was invaluable. I wouldn’t change those five years.”

Others from Sharon are: Ray Aakjar, Gordon Braislin, Norman Day, Richard DeAngelis, Bull Moon Rising, Neil Pedersen, John Perotti, Robert Pittenger, Rolf Hohlfeld and Gary Tuthill.

A moment of silence was observed at the Sharon ceremony for Michael John Carley, a local young man who was killed in combat.