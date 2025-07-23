Margaret Heck

NORFOLK — The community lost a bright light on July 7, when Margaret (Peg) Heck passed away peacefully at her beloved cottage on Doolittle Lake in Norfolk. Her optimistic, cheerful disposition will be greatly missed.

Peg was born July 15, 1944, in Greenwich, Connecticut, and grew up in New Canaan with her family, including two brothers, David and Robert. She was the daughter of Germain A. Hubby and Margaret Fisher Hubby. Mr. Hubby died when Peg was 11. Mrs. Hubby remarried Arthur Knox who became her devoted stepfather.

Mrs. Heck graduated from the New Canaan Country Day School, St. Timothy’s School, Briarcliff College, and Boston University (’65) where she majored in History of Art. After graduation she spent a summer in Liverpool, England where she worked with the Winant Clayton Volunteers doing social work and incidentally earning a blue belt in judo. Later, she sometimes reminded Dave that she had that skill.

Peg and David Heck were married at the Congregational Church in Norfolk on July 15, 1967. The couple lived in Hingham, Massachusetts for seven years, during which the first two of their three sons were born; Timothy in 1970 and Daniel in 1972.She proved herself successful at managing her home as an airline pilot’s wife. The family moved to Lakeville in 1975 where they resided for 30 years at 56 Sharon Rd. before settling in Taconic. Matthew came into the family in 1981.

Peg was an outdoor person; a dedicated naturalist and teacher. She taught various subjects for 30 years at the Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton, leaving a legacy of respect for nature to hundreds of children. During special assignments around the state she was affectionately referred to as the “Bug Lady.” She loved skiing, fly fishing, birding, travel, and various racquet sports ending in later years with a passion for pickleball. Music was always a great part of Peg’s life, whether singing in choral groups or attending rehearsals and performances at Tanglewood.

She was involved in many church committees and community organizations including the former Women’s Support Services (now Project SAGE), Crescendo, The Corner Food Pantry and others. She was devoted to her Labrador Retriever, Cody, and loved walking him on some of her favorite trails. Above all, Peg took great joy in being with her grandchildren Joey and Will.

Mrs. Heck was predeceased by her father, Germain A. Hubby, her mother Margaret Fisher Knox, and her stepfather Arthur Knox, Jr.

She is survived by her husband David, sons Timothy, partner Dustin of Clearwater Florida, Daniel, wife Gillian of Lenox, Massachusetts, and Matthew, wife Morgan, of Maynard, Massachusetts with their two children Josephine and William.

Remembrances can be sent to nOURish BRIDGEPORT, PO Box 1859.Bridgeport, CT 06601, a faith-based mission for which Peg had a special passion.

A celebration of Peg’s life will be held at the Salisbury Congregational Church, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m.