Marguerite Brusie

MILLERTON — Marguerite C. “Peg” Brusie, 91, a fifty-three resident of Millerton, formerly of Copake,died peacefully on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. She was employed by Sharon Hospital as a unit coordinator, retiring after twenty-six years of service. In 2010, she organized a reunion for the Sharon Hospital retiree’s which became an annual event.

Born Dec. 10, 1933, in Copake, she was the second daughter of the late Chester and Georgiana (Holmes) Pulver. On March 10, 1954 in Millerton, she married the love of her life, Howard J. Brusie. Mr. Brusie predeceased her on April 27, 2010.

Peg was an avid reader and knitter. She liked crafts of all kinds as well. She also enjoyed making floral and holiday arrangements for her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family.

Peg is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Wells Brusie of Millerton; two granddaughters, Melissa Dipper and her companion Robert Matthews of Ancramdale, New York, and Amanda Dipper Hurn of Millerton; three great grandchildren, Byron Hurn of Philmont, New York and Lucia and Savannah Hurn of Millerton; her niece, Melissa Clum of Ancramdale; her nephew, William Clum also of Ancramdale; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Brusie of Copake Falls, New York and Karen Brusie of Hillsdale, New York and several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Howard J. Brusie, Jr. of Millerton on May 4, 2016, her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and William R. Clum of Copake and Ancramdale; her brother, Kenneth Pulver of Millerton; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gerald Cooper of Glendale, Massachusetts; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sheila and Louis Finger of Lincolndale, New York and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Brusie and Richard Brusie.

Graveside services and burial will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Copake Cemetery, 1669 County Route 7A, Copake, NY. Rev. Zora Ficarra- Cheatham will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Peg’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

